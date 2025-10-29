EXCLUSIVE: Actors Bella Ramsey and Daisy Haggard shoot scenes for Channel 4 thriller at Carse of Gowrie cafe

Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey and Bafta nominee Daisy Haggard have been spotted in the Carse of Gowrie for the filming of a new Channel 4 drama.

Scenes are being shot at the Horseshoe Cafe, near Inchture, for six-part thriller Maya.

Haggard, who received a Bafta nomination in 2021 for best comedy actress, has written the show and also stars in it.

The thriller will follow the story of a mum and daughter forced to leave London and go into witness protection to escape a “dangerous threat”.

Ramsey, a Golden Globe nominee for her role as Ellie in The Last of Us, plays the title character.

Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, will also appear in the show.

On Tuesday evening, both Haggard and Ramsey were seen preparing for scenes on a grassy verge beside the cafe.

Haggard, who has appeared in Peep Show and Black Mirror, was also seen having make-up applied next to the building.

Scenes are set to be filmed both outside and inside the cafe.

The Horseshoe Cafe has been closed for more than a week as the production takes over.

Closures have been implemented on a 700-yard stretch of the B953 to the north of Inchture when filming takes place.

The affected section is between the roundabout near the A90 eastbound on-ramp and the Baledgarno turn-off.

The cafe will remain closed until Friday as filming continues.

Maya is expected to be broadcast in 2026.