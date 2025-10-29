EXCLUSIVE: Actors Bella Ramsey and Daisy Haggard shoot scenes for Channel 4 thriller at Carse of Gowrie cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Actors Bella Ramsey and Daisy Haggard shoot scenes for Channel 4 thriller at Carse of Gowrie cafe

Game of Thrones star Ramsey and Bafta nominee Haggard have been filming at the Horseshoe Cafe, near Inchture.

Filming for Channel 4 drama Maya takes place at Carse of Gowrie
Bella Ramsey (right) and Daisy Haggard in between takes for Maya, which is being filmed near Inchture. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey and Bafta nominee Daisy Haggard have been spotted in the Carse of Gowrie for the filming of a new Channel 4 drama.

Scenes are being shot at the Horseshoe Cafe, near Inchture, for six-part thriller Maya.

Haggard, who received a Bafta nomination in 2021 for best comedy actress, has written the show and also stars in it.

The thriller will follow the story of a mum and daughter forced to leave London and go into witness protection to escape a “dangerous threat”.

Ramsey, a Golden Globe nominee for her role as Ellie in The Last of Us, plays the title character.

Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, will also appear in the show.

Filming at the Horseshoe Cafe took place on Tuesday night. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crew members prepare for the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Haggard has written the show and plays the title character’s mum. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The cafe has been closed for more than a week. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Make-up is applied to Haggard before a take. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

On Tuesday evening, both Haggard and Ramsey were seen preparing for scenes on a grassy verge beside the cafe.

Haggard, who has appeared in Peep Show and Black Mirror, was also seen having make-up applied next to the building.

Scenes are set to be filmed both outside and inside the cafe.

The Horseshoe Cafe has been closed for more than a week as the production takes over.

The show focuses on a mum and daughter who are forced into witness protection. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Production trucks can be seen across the grounds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Haggard was nominated for a Bafta in 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The cafe will remain closed until Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Maya, written by Haggard (pictured), is expected to be broadcast in 2026. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Closures have been implemented on a 700-yard stretch of the B953 to the north of Inchture when filming takes place.

The affected section is between the roundabout near the A90 eastbound on-ramp and the Baledgarno turn-off.

The cafe will remain closed until Friday as filming continues.

Maya is expected to be broadcast in 2026.

