‘Love and light’ of octogenarian Dundee artist Joe McIntyre exhibited in home city

By Michael Alexander
October 29 2021, 9.42am Updated: October 29 2021, 9.42am
All night cafe bar London by Joe McIntyre
All night cafe bar London by Joe McIntyre

An exhibition by octogenarian Dundee artist Joe McIntyre is continuing at the city’s Gallery Q.

The exhibition Love & Light shows the full variety of his work with scenes of Dundee, Edinburgh, New York, Madrid, Paris and more as well as still life studies.

Joe creates atmosphere in his paintings through highly skilled use of light and shade and a rich warmth with his judicious use of colour.

Sunshine and snow by Joe McIntyre

He has made a trademark of his pieces featuring figurative city life which are instantly recognisable to his many admirers and collectors.

Career

Joe was born in Dundee in 1940. He left school at 15 and worked at a variety of jobs for five years.

Still life with fruit and flowers by Joe McIntyre

At 20 he started at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art where he was fortunate to have the gifted artists Alberto Morocco and James McIntosh Patrick as his tutors.

He was the top student in his year, graduating in 1964.

From 1969-1989 he was curator of the Orchar Art Gallery, Broughty Ferry.

Low winter sun on Panmure Street Dundee by Joe McIntyre

He joined the part time teaching staff at the Art College in Dundee in 1972 and retired in 2007 which means he has taught generations of Dundee artists.

Alongside Joe, Gallery Q has work from Fiona Sturrock, Pauline Patrick, Babs Pease and welcomes Catriona Campbell to the gallery for the first time.

The exhibition ends on November 13. All work can also be seen online at galleryq.co.uk

