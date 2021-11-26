Dundee musician releases fourth international lockdown collaboration since start of the Covid-19 pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee musician has released his fourth international collaboration since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alien Cormorant – aka Spare Snare’s Alan Cormack – has released a track called New World Order with Spanish reggae singer/songwriter Ponchita Peligros.

This is The Alien Cormorant’s fourth international collaboration in recent times after the award winning ‘From My House To Your House’ EP with Italian Cecilia Miradoli, the critically acclaimed single ‘Opaque’ with Gold Mass, in 2020 then a release with Argentinian lo-fi singer Billordo earlier this year.

Speaking of the latest collaboration, The Alien Cormorant said: “It’s been an ambition of mine to work with Ponchita and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to do so.

“I grew up listening to reggae, initially being exposed to it at an early age by the legendary British DJ John Peel, and it’s always been an influence on my work.

“Working with Ponchita has now allowed me to produce a full-on reggae track, that still retains a punk/indie edge, reminiscent of the tracks I heard on Peel’s shows”.

Cover art

The cover art for New World Order was painted by Scottish musician/artist Colin Greig who releases music under the name of GlenLyon: Lion.

Colin was a member of the 1990s indie band Long Fin Killie.

Who is Ponchita Peligros?

Ponchita Peligros is a Spanish reggae singer/songwriter characterised by her sweet voice and her fun and creative DJ style that brings us back to the 1980s.

After releasing her first solo album playing sax and singing in 2008, Ponchita focused on singing Rub-a-dub in sound system dances and started collaborating with sounds and producers from all over the world.

Meanwhile, The Alien Cormorant is the moniker of Dundee based musician, producer and video maker Alan Cormack.

He has composed soundtracks for numerous films and BAFTA nominated video games and recently worked with legendary producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey). Alan is a member of Scottish indie pioneers Spare Snare.

‘New World Order’, released on Friday November 26, is available through all leading music streaming channels including Spotify and Apple Music.