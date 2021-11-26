Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee musician releases fourth international lockdown collaboration since start of the Covid-19 pandemic

By Michael Alexander
November 26 2021, 11.07am Updated: November 26 2021, 11.16am

A Dundee musician has released his fourth international collaboration since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alien Cormorant – aka Spare Snare’s Alan Cormack – has released a track called New World Order with Spanish reggae singer/songwriter Ponchita Peligros.

This is The Alien Cormorant’s fourth international collaboration in recent times after the award winning ‘From My House To Your House’ EP with Italian Cecilia Miradoli, the critically acclaimed single ‘Opaque’ with Gold Mass, in 2020 then a release with Argentinian lo-fi singer Billordo earlier this year.

Ponchita Peligros

Speaking of the latest collaboration, The Alien Cormorant said: “It’s been an ambition of mine to work with Ponchita and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to do so.

“I grew up listening to reggae, initially being exposed to it at an early age by the legendary British DJ John Peel, and it’s always been an influence on my work.

“Working with Ponchita has now allowed me to produce a full-on reggae track, that still retains a punk/indie edge, reminiscent of the tracks I heard on Peel’s shows”.

Cover art

The cover art for New World Order was painted by Scottish musician/artist Colin Greig who releases music under the name of GlenLyon: Lion.

Colin was a member of the 1990s indie band Long Fin Killie.

Who is Ponchita Peligros?

Ponchita Peligros is a Spanish reggae singer/songwriter characterised by her sweet voice and her fun and creative DJ style that brings us back to the 1980s.

After releasing her first solo album playing sax and singing in 2008, Ponchita focused on singing Rub-a-dub in sound system dances and started collaborating with sounds and producers from all over the world.

Meanwhile, The Alien Cormorant is the moniker of Dundee based musician, producer and video maker Alan Cormack.

The Alien Cormorant

He has composed soundtracks for numerous films and BAFTA nominated video games and recently worked with legendary producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey). Alan is a member of Scottish indie pioneers Spare Snare.

‘New World Order’, released on Friday November 26, is available through all leading music streaming channels including Spotify and Apple Music.

