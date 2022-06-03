All the fun of the (garden) fair at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All the fun of the (garden) fair at Scone Palace

By Gillian Lord
June 3 2022, 7.30am
Scone Palace head gardener, Beechgrove Garden presenter and Courier columnist Brian Cunningham.
Scone Palace head gardener, Beechgrove Garden presenter and Courier columnist Brian Cunningham.

Scone Palace in Perthshire has fun for the family this Jubilee Weekend, when the historic stately home will host its first Garden Fair.

The fair runs for two days, from June 3 to 4.

Head gardener Brian Cunningham will be on hand to answer your questions – or just have a chat.

Meet our Ginger Gairdner

Brian is the popular Courier gardening columnist, Ginger Gairdner, as well as a presenter on the BBC’s much-loved Beechgrove Garden.

He’s also responsible for keeping the palace’s famous 100-acre grounds looking their best.

The Kitchen Garden at Scone Palace.

There will be specialist garden nurseries selling a range of  plants, craft stalls, a kids’ garden workshop (from 12pm to 4pm), a bungee trampoline and an inflatable slide

Adults can kick back to jazz band Tempo de Groove from 12pm to 4pm.

There’s food on sale too. The Camper Bar Company will be there with their 1972 VW Camper Van named Ruby, as well as Rolling Stone Catering, the Scone Palace Horsebox and Old Kitchen Coffee Shop.

The peacocks are an added attraction at Scone.

Ticket entry  also gives access to the grounds, where you can see the Victorian Pinetum, the Murray Star Maze, the Walled Garden restoration project, and the Kitchen Garden.

Tickets can be purchased on the day or in advance on https://scone-palace.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

 

 

