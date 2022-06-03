All the fun of the (garden) fair at Scone Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scone Palace in Perthshire has fun for the family this Jubilee Weekend, when the historic stately home will host its first Garden Fair.

The fair runs for two days, from June 3 to 4.

Head gardener Brian Cunningham will be on hand to answer your questions – or just have a chat.

Meet our Ginger Gairdner

Brian is the popular Courier gardening columnist, Ginger Gairdner, as well as a presenter on the BBC’s much-loved Beechgrove Garden.

He’s also responsible for keeping the palace’s famous 100-acre grounds looking their best.

There will be specialist garden nurseries selling a range of plants, craft stalls, a kids’ garden workshop (from 12pm to 4pm), a bungee trampoline and an inflatable slide

Adults can kick back to jazz band Tempo de Groove from 12pm to 4pm.

There’s food on sale too. The Camper Bar Company will be there with their 1972 VW Camper Van named Ruby, as well as Rolling Stone Catering, the Scone Palace Horsebox and Old Kitchen Coffee Shop.

Ticket entry also gives access to the grounds, where you can see the Victorian Pinetum, the Murray Star Maze, the Walled Garden restoration project, and the Kitchen Garden.

Tickets can be purchased on the day or in advance on https://scone-palace.digitickets.co.uk/tickets