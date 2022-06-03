Pitlochry Festival Theatre: A new Sherlock Holmes adaptation I presume?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exciting new adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1887 classic Sherlock Holmes adventure A Study in Scarlet is set to captivate audiences at Pitlochry Festival Theatre when it is brought to life by acclaimed writer and actress Lesley Hart in Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood.

Performed in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s outdoor amphitheatre nestled in the theatre’s Explorers Garden, Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood will première from June 8 to July 7.

What’s it about?

In a blasted world, two survivors – a doctor and an actor – pass the time by staging their favourite story salvaged from the flames: A Study in Scarlet, the origin story of Sherlock Holmes.

But when tensions arise around casting, more than dead bodies start to surface…

Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood cast will feature Tom Richardson (The Prince and the Pauper, New Vic Theatre) as Ash and Deirdre Davis (Eileen Donachie in River City, BBC Scotland, and the films Orphans and Get Duked) as Harry.

The production is directed by actor and writer Marc Small with design by Elizabeth Newman, sound by Matthew Tomlinson, movement directed by Lesley Hutchison and lighting by Jeanine Byrne.

Who is Lesley Hart?

Lesley Hart was awarded Playwrights Studio Scotland’s New Playwrights Award in 2011.

Her plays include Safe Keeping (Paines Plough), World Domination (A Play, A Pie & A Pint/Sherman Theatre), Role Shift (Birds of Paradise), The Fundraiser (Horsecross Arts), Flame Proof, 3 Seconds (PPP/Traverse Theatre), Saint One (PPP/Aberdeen Performing Arts), Personal Best (BBC Radio Scotland).

For Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Lesley co-wrote Plunge Day with Sally Reid – a short digital play for young people which featured in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2020 #LightHopeJoy season.

As an actor, Lesley has appeared as regular character Louise Caplin in BBC Studios long running soap, River City, as well as onstage for the National Theatre of Scotland, Traverse Theatre, Òran Mór and in the film Wild Rose.

Lesley said: “Sherlock Holmes stories set exquisite puzzles with exquisitely logical solutions.

“This is one of the things that give them their enduring appeal, that we crave as humans – perhaps even more so when logic fails us elsewhere.

“One of the things that appealed to me most about adapting A Study in Scarlet for Pitlochry Festival Theatre was the puzzle of taking this classic detective novella – which introduces two of the most iconic characters in literature, Holmes and Watson – and trying to reimagine it for a purely theatrical space, outdoors, unplugged, with only two actors and an hour to play with.

“As a stage adaptation, I wanted it to be rooted in the novella and its time but also to speak vividly to a contemporary theatre audience; to honour Conan-Doyle’s characters and story but illuminate them afresh; to embrace Holmesian logic whilst asking questions that logic alone can’t resolve:

“How should we live in this world? How should we live with each other? What power is there in stories? What is a human life worth? What does justice mean and how do we find it?

“And in puzzling all this out, I hope to deliver a show that appeals to Holmes fans, Holmes novices, and anyone in between.”

Tickets for Sherlock

Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, June 8 – July 7.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com