Classic comedy Noises Off celebrates Pitlochry Theatre’s return to indoor shows

After being darkened by the pandemic, Pitlochry Festival Theatre can finally stage shows indoors again, and what better way to celebrate than with the classic comedy, Noises Off.

It’s also the 40th anniversary of the classic play about a play, penned by Michael Frayn.

Michael wrote it in 1982, inspired by the chaos of theatre production.

While working on a play with actor Lynn Redgrave, Michael found the constant drama behind the scenes to be more interesting than the actual play itself.

The resulting Noises Off satirises the sometimes ridiculous behind-the-scenes drama of the theatre.

It was adapted into a film in 1992, starring Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve and Carol Burnett.

Michael is happy to see the play being staged in Pitlochry, saying;

“For me, the Pitlochry Festival Theatre is a particularly cheering milestone along the road to normality because they’re doing the first professional UK post-Covid production of Noises Off. So, thank you, Pitlochry!

He adds he ” hopes it helps to spread a little cheerfulness around.”

Among the stars are Marc Small, playing disgruntled theatre director Lloyd Dallas, with role of leading man Gary LeJeune played by Connor Going.

The play runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until October 1.Tickets are available on pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com.