Shaper/Caper celebrate Pride at a BRAW day at Overgate

Shaper/Caper is putting on an all-day event tomorrow at the Overgate Shopping Centre to celebrate Pride month.

The dance company is launching BRAW, a range of events and activities for all ages in support of the local LGBTQ community.

The day kicks off at 10am with Social Cafe; a drop-in centre for LGBTQ people to hang out and make new friends.

Dance for kids

At 11am there is fun for all the family with an interactive dance performance.

‘A Day to Play‘ welcomes children aged 2-12 to dance, have fun and develop confidence.

There is also an introduction to bursary recipients and health information for non-binary and transgender people.

At 3.30pm there is a retrospective on pop legend Madonna and her influence on queer fashion throughout the years, put together by curator Chris Hunt.

Artistic director at Shaper/Caper Thomas Small is looking forward to it.

‘We can’t wait’

He says: ““For Pride Month 2022, we are delighted to join forces again with Dundee Pride to offer a BRAW programme of LGBTQ+ events.

“We’ve supported eleven LGBTQ+ artists with bursaries to develop ideas for new work and we can’t wait for their showings to see what they’ve been getting up to.”

He adds: “We’re also excited to offer A Day to Play – our ever popular dance, movement and play workshops for families. Come join us for a Braw queer day out!”

More information on BRAW can be found at shapercaper.com/braw.