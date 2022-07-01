Comedian Fred MacAulay bound for Arbroath and St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being described as a “veteran” sits comfortably with Fred MacAulay, apparently.

With almost three decades as a full-time stand-up under his belt, the weekend radio host’s own website refers to him as such nowadays, possibly inspired by Fred reaching his 65th birthday last December.

Then there’s the small matter of him recently becoming a grandfather, a development that inevitably figures prominently in the content of the Dundee University accountancy graduate’s new pre-Edinburgh Fringe offering, What (Ever) Next?!, alongside a host of straight-outta-lockdown larks.

Policeman’s son

A policeman’s son, Fred had something of an itinerant upbringing that took in spells in Callander, Killin, Blairgowrie and Perth – something that should stand him in good stead for his upcoming 14-date Scottish tour.

The former Have I Got News For You regular and perennial TV comedy quiz show guest kicks off his run at Arbroath’s Webster Theatre on Sunday and is back in Courier Country next Thursday with a turn at the Byre in St Andrews.

“I can’t wait to get on the road with this show,” says Fred, who served as the rector of his former university from 2001-04.

“What I absolutely love more than anything about my job is standing on stage and making a room full of people hoot with laughter – especially in Scotland.”

* Fred MacAulay, Arbroath (July 3) and St Andrews (July 7). Tickets from angusalive.scot and byretheatre.com