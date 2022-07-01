Comedian Fred MacAulay bound for Arbroath and St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment What's On

Comedian Fred MacAulay bound for Arbroath and St Andrews

By Andrew Welsh
July 1 2022, 7.15am Updated: July 1 2022, 8.08am
Fred MacAulay
Fred MacAulay

Being described as a “veteran” sits comfortably with Fred MacAulay, apparently.

With almost three decades as a full-time stand-up under his belt, the weekend radio host’s own website refers to him as such nowadays, possibly inspired by Fred reaching his 65th birthday last December.

Then there’s the small matter of him recently becoming a grandfather, a development that inevitably figures prominently in the content of the Dundee University accountancy graduate’s new pre-Edinburgh Fringe offering, What (Ever) Next?!, alongside a host of straight-outta-lockdown larks.

Policeman’s son

A policeman’s son, Fred had something of an itinerant upbringing that took in spells in Callander, Killin, Blairgowrie and Perth – something that should stand him in good stead for his upcoming 14-date Scottish tour.

The former Have I Got News For You regular and perennial TV comedy quiz show guest kicks off his run at Arbroath’s Webster Theatre on Sunday and is back in Courier Country next Thursday with a turn at the Byre in St Andrews.

“I can’t wait to get on the road with this show,” says Fred, who served as the rector of his former university from 2001-04.

“What I absolutely love more than anything about my job is standing on stage and making a room full of people hoot with laughter – especially in Scotland.”

* Fred MacAulay, Arbroath (July 3) and St Andrews (July 7). Tickets from angusalive.scot and byretheatre.com

