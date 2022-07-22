Rewind Scotland 2022: Holly Johnson and Wet Wet Wet top the bill as 80s festival returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Get those wigs and leg warmers ready!

After a two-year Covid-19 restriction enforced hiatus, Rewind Scotland is back.

The world’s biggest 80s festival returns to Scone Palace from Friday July 22 until Sunday July 24 for a belated 10th anniversary celebration.

Topping the bill on Saturday is Frankie Goes To Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson.

He’ll be bringing his hit packed catalogue of songs, including Relax, Two Tribes, Power of Love, Love Train, Americanos and many more.

Sunday night will by headlined by Wet Wet Wet who are making their Rewind debut.

Rewind Scotland 2022 will open with a unique show celebrating over 50 years since the formation of one of the world’s greatest rock bands – Queen.

Queen Symphonic features a full symphony orchestra, a fantastic rock band and four soloists from the international productions of the musical We Will Rock You performing some of Queen’s greatest hits including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, A Kind Of Magic and many more.

The Saturday line-up also includes Billy Ocean, The Trevor Horn Band, Nik Kershaw, The Christians, Roland Gift (Fine Young Cannibals), Hue and Cry, Altered Images, Heaven 17 and T’Pau.

The Sunday line-up also features Bananarama, Heather Small, The Blow Monkeys, Owen Paul, Shalamar (featuring Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel, Carolyn Griffey), Limahl, John Parr, Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Hugh Cornwall and Pete Wylie.

Stage hosts

On Saturday the main stage show will be hosted by The Doctor (Dr. & The Medics) and on Sunday by Pat Sharp (Greatest Hits Radio).

Rewind also celebrates the return of The Pink Flamingo Club in the Big Top, an 80’s themed nightclub, with headline DJs Gary Davies, Pat Sharp & Rusty Egan spinning peoples’ favourite 80’s tunes to keep the party atmosphere going well into the night!

On Friday night Neville Staple (The Specials) will also join the party with a special band set in The Pink Flamingo Club.

Sunday night will conclude with a firework display.

Rewind Festival weekend also features entertainment such as a silent disco, funfair rides, kid-zone with entertainment for the little Rewinders, shops and stalls for jewellery, t-shirts and food and drink. An inflatable church will also be rockin’ 80s vibes.

People wanting to make a whole weekend of it can access the general camping area.

Campervan or caravan pitches are also available.

Andy Ashton, content director, Greatest Hits Radio said: “Greatest Hits Radio is delighted to be the official radio partner for Rewind 2022.

“As the home of the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s, Rewind is the perfect partnership for us, and we are as excited as our audience are about these incredible line ups and with our very own Martin Kemp and Pat Sharp set to perform; The Good Times sound like this.”

Rewind Scotland takes place at Scone Palace from July 22-24 (headlined by Holly Johnson and Wet Wet Wet).