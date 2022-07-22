Legendary R’n’B troupe The Drifters to play Perth and Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary R’n’B troupe The Drifters are back on the road – almost 70 years after forming.

The former Atlantic Records favourites last visited Courier Country in June 2019 when they played Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre.

This time they’re at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday before returning to play the Webster Theatre, Arbroath, on August 4.

A new Drifters line-up was unveiled in 2009 following a court battle over the band’s name that saw the daughter of George Treadwell, one of its founders, win out.

For a group that’s seen a veritable cast of thousands making up its number down the decades such conflict is scarcely a surprise, but when it comes to the New Yorkers’ vocal prowess they’re nothing if not harmonious.

After doo-wop singer Clyde McPhatter and trumpeter Treadwell’s original line-up was sacked in 1958, Five Crowns talent Ben E King stepped into the void – and the rest is history.

The soul legend helped turn such efforts as There Goes My Baby and Save The Last Dance For Me into instant classics, before first Rudy Lewis and then Johnny Moore took over as frontman, with the latter immortalised on 1964 touchstone Under The Boardwalk.

The Drifters scored further hits in the 70s, including Kissin’ In The Back Row, with the late King briefly returning in the 80s.

See horsecross.co.uk and angusalive.scot