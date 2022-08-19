‘Very clever writing’ as acclaimed Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers arrives in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Acclaimed dramatist Willy Russell originally devised his Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers, remarkably, as a school play.

That low-key early draft of his work, performed at his home city’s Fazakerley Comprehensive School in late 1981, was subsequently developed by the legendary writer into the now world-famous epic that opened at the Liverpool Playhouse just over a year later.

Despite a modest initial reception, Russell’s gritty tale of twin brothers separated at birth who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks on Merseyside during the ’60s and ’70s swiftly gained traction after its London debut in April 1983, going on to become the West End’s third longest-running musical ever with more than 10,000 performances.

The Educating Rita creator’s fellow Scouser the much-respected producer Bill Kenwright is synonymous with Blood Brothers – known for such songs as Marilyn Monroe, A Bright New Day and the emotionally charged Tell Me It’s Not True – and the impresario’s latest iteration of the award-winning hit started a 16-week UK tour at Theatre Royal Windsor at the end of last month.

Starring former X-Factor semi-finalist Niki Colwell Evans as abandoned mother Mrs Johnstone – a part made famous by the likes of Barbara Dickson and Kiki Dee – and Sean Jones as her troubled son Mickey, the production’s only Scottish staging this year opens for a five-night run at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday August 23.

Both actors are well-versed in their roles, with returning star Evans having previously played the iconic matriarch between 2007 and 2012, while Jones has been closely associated with his character for an incredible 23 years.

Being able to articulate Mickey Johnstone both as a child and a grown man on and off since 1999 has been something of a dream job for the latter, but the Welshman recently revealed that the current tour will be his last, citing the role’s hefty demands.

Sustained enthusiasm

Jones, 51, says Russell’s “very clever writing” has been key to the sustained enthusiasm for the play’s make-believe qualities, and to enabling him to depict a seven-year-old boy as the story unfolds ahead of a harrowing and ultimately tragic conclusion.

“Whatever job anyone has, there’s a certain amount of repetition, whether working in a bank or a shop,” he says.

“With Blood Brothers – same job, same lines, but the audience keeps you fresh.

On top of that, Mickey is such a phenomenal role that I’m still finding new things in it after all these years.”

Sean says he’ll miss pulling on the character’s trademark shorts and baggy jumper when the tour ends, but he’s glad to be able to say a proper goodbye after an extended spell on the sidelines while caring for his ailing parents.

“The way Blood Brothers tours work means we usually have summer and Christmas off so we often get the chance to do other work,” he explains.

“I’m a regular panto face but have also notched up regular additional credits over the years, so BB has never felt an albatross around my neck.

“I would just like to continue being a jobbing actor. Especially after the last couple of years.”

* Look up horsecross.co.uk or call 01738 621031 for tickets.