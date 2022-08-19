‘Very clever writing’ as acclaimed Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers arrives in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Very clever writing’ as acclaimed Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers arrives in Perth

By Andrew Welsh
August 19 2022, 7.00am
Blood Brothers - Sean Jones, left, first played Blood Brothers' Mickey Johnstone in 1999
Acclaimed dramatist Willy Russell originally devised his Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers, remarkably, as a school play.

That low-key early draft of his work, performed at his home city’s Fazakerley Comprehensive School in late 1981, was subsequently developed by the legendary writer into the now world-famous epic that opened at the Liverpool Playhouse just over a year later.

Despite a modest initial reception, Russell’s gritty tale of twin brothers separated at birth who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks on Merseyside during the ’60s and ’70s swiftly gained traction after its London debut in April 1983, going on to become the West End’s third longest-running musical ever with more than 10,000 performances.

Blood Brothers – Singing star Niki Colwell Evans plays the iconic Mrs Johnstone

The Educating Rita creator’s fellow Scouser the much-respected producer Bill Kenwright is synonymous with Blood Brothers – known for such songs as Marilyn Monroe, A Bright New Day and the emotionally charged Tell Me It’s Not True – and the impresario’s latest iteration of the award-winning hit started a 16-week UK tour at Theatre Royal Windsor at the end of last month.

Starring former X-Factor semi-finalist Niki Colwell Evans as abandoned mother Mrs Johnstone – a part made famous by the likes of Barbara Dickson and Kiki Dee – and Sean Jones as her troubled son Mickey, the production’s only Scottish staging this year opens for a five-night run at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday August 23.

Both actors are well-versed in their roles, with returning star Evans having previously played the iconic matriarch between 2007 and 2012, while Jones has been closely associated with his character for an incredible 23 years.

Blood Brothers – cast

Being able to articulate Mickey Johnstone both as a child and a grown man on and off since 1999 has been something of a dream job for the latter, but the Welshman recently revealed that the current tour will be his last, citing the role’s hefty demands.

Sustained enthusiasm

Jones, 51, says Russell’s “very clever writing” has been key to the sustained enthusiasm for the play’s make-believe qualities, and to enabling him to depict a seven-year-old boy as the story unfolds ahead of a harrowing and ultimately tragic conclusion.

“Whatever job anyone has, there’s a certain amount of repetition, whether working in a bank or a shop,” he says.

“With Blood Brothers – same job, same lines, but the audience keeps you fresh.

On top of that, Mickey is such a phenomenal role that I’m still finding new things in it after all these years.”

The musical stars Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones

Sean says he’ll miss pulling on the character’s trademark shorts and baggy jumper when the tour ends, but he’s glad to be able to say a proper goodbye after an extended spell on the sidelines while caring for his ailing parents.

“The way Blood Brothers tours work means we usually have summer and Christmas off so we often get the chance to do other work,” he explains.

“I’m a regular panto face but have also notched up regular additional credits over the years, so BB has never felt an albatross around my neck.

“I would just like to continue being a jobbing actor. Especially after the last couple of years.”

* Look up horsecross.co.uk or call 01738 621031 for tickets.

