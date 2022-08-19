Blazin’ Fiddles turn up the heat with Dundee gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s booming folk scene is one that revels in collaboration and perhaps one band above all others epitomises that ethos.

Originally formed for a supposedly one-off tour in 1998 to showcase the multiform violin styles of the Highlands and Islands, Blazin’ Fiddles have gone on to carve out a lengthy career as one of the trad world’s most prolific exponents of stringed instrumentation.

The story goes that the response to their performances was so overwhelming that they felt that making their union permanent was the right thing to do.

How was the band formed?

Founded by Bruce MacGregor – nowadays equally well-known as the current presenter of Radio Scotland’s long-running Travelling Folk programme – along with Allan Henderson, Iain MacFarlane, Aidan O’Rourke and Marc Clement, Blazin’ Fiddles took their name from the act of burning fiddles that was committed by the church in parts of Scotland in the 19th Century.

After releasing of their debut album Fire On! in 2002, the band quickly started racking up a host of awards on the back of their rousing live shows.

Further LPs followed in the shape of The Old Style (2004), Magnificent Seven (2005) and Live (2007), before the departures of Lau’s O’Rourke and Session A9 guitarist Clement in 2009 plus Shetland talent Catriona Macdonald the following year.

Already considered to be something of a folk supergroup, the subsequent recruitment of Shetland fiddler Jenna Reid, acclaimed guitarist Anna Massie and Young Trad winner Kirsten Harvey only served to underscore that reputation.

New look

The new-look Blazin’ Fiddles went on to record five albums in six years, starting with 2011’s Thursday Night In The Caley and going up to The Key in 2017.

Along the way veterans Henderson, MacFarlane and Lancashire-raised pianist Andy Thorburn – a staple in the line-up for 17 years – all stepped aside, but the band’s momentum couldn’t be halted.

Post-lockdown they returned to extensive touring duties last November and have racked up dozens of shows since, and they complete a Scottish tour with singer Hannah Rarity by visiting the Caird Hall on Saturday August 20 and finishing in Dumfries on Sunday.

A product of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the West Lothian chanteuse released her second album To Have You Near in June and can boast the likes of in-demand guitarist Innes White in her usual live band.

Hannah, 30, was one of the special guests of Mull-based duo Hannah Fisher and Sorren Maclean at Birnam Arts last Friday, and also squeezed in a solo turn at Glasgow’s Cottiers Theatre on Wednesday night in between her Blazin’ Fiddles tie-ins, further highlighting the mutually supportive and collaboration-led nature of the Scottish folk community.

Exploring her interest in jazz, blues and country, as well as folk song – of course – To Have You Near includes covers of favourites from the talented pens of Tom Waits and his wife Kathleen Brennan, as well as Davy Steele and celebrated Irish troubadour Gerry O’Beirne.

Rarity’s also joined by ex-Bible frontman Boo Hewerdine for a take on his lullaby I’m Not Going Anywhere, with other highlights including such mature co-writes as the playful, strings-soaked Home – surely ideal for a Blazin’ Fiddles rendering?

* Tickets from dundeebox.co.uk