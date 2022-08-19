GIG GUIDE: Glasgow-based house duo Illyus Brown and Ivan Hall Barrientos hit Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

GIG GUIDE: Glasgow-based house duo Illyus Brown and Ivan Hall Barrientos hit Dundee

By Andrew Welsh
August 19 2022, 6.30am
Church has lined up superstar DJs Illyus and Barrientos on Saturday August 20
Church has lined up superstar DJs Illyus and Barrientos on Saturday August 20

It’s a seriously quiet week on Dundee’s live music scene – but Perth and Stirling outdoor extravaganzas are stepping up to the plate.

Highly rated Glasgow-based house duo Illyus Brown and Ivan Hall Barrientos – they’ve done remixes for the likes of Alex Adair, Pixie Lott and no less than Kylie Minogue – are set to hit the Church decks tomorrow (Saturday).

The Ward Road visit from the cosmopolitan former Radio One regulars aside, there’s precious little to get gig-goers east of Invergowrie excited over the next week.

Otherlands

However, the big attraction in Perth this weekend is the inaugural staging of the niche Otherlands event at Scone Palace.

Organised by Edinburgh-based promoter Fly Events, the three-day music and arts festival gets off to a banging start tonight (Friday) with a headline set from French DJ, producer and label owner Folamour, aka Bruno Boumendil, who’ll be joined at the scenic venue by fellow jocks Elkka, Harri And Domenic and Rebecca Vasmant.

Grammy-winning London electro exponent Jamie xx is the big draw on tomorrow’s line-up, which also features leading disc-spinners Tom Misch, Ricards Villalobos, Alewya, Eclair Fifi, Roman Flugel and Joesef, as well as alt-rock outfits Theo Bleak – aka Katie Lynch – Vlure and Walt Disco.

There’s another packed bill at Scone Palace on Sunday, with Northern Irish breakbeat favourites Bicep – DJ duo Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar – and Anglo-Irish rapper Maverick Sabre heading up a list of diverse talents that also includes Honey Dijon, Biig Piig, Chaos In The CBD, Sherelle, Yung Singh, Alien Communications, Hyyts, Hayley Zalassi and the Fair City’s own Parliamo.

Bicep duo Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar are headlining this weekend’s Otherlands festival

Around 7,000 music fans are expected to attend each day of Otherlands, with bosses claiming they’re primarily targeting the 20-40 age bracket’s more discerning punters.

A Fly spokesman told a recent licensing meeting in Perth: “This isn’t a run-of-the-mill festival, it’s multi-genre. We’re talking about everything from electronic music right through to jazz.”

Massive Stirling shows

Separately, there’s a couple of massive shows in the shadow of Stirling Castle this weekend.

The city’s all-Scottish Big Top Under Canvas weekend kicks off tonight (Friday) with a sold-out performance from Glasgow pop rock big-hitters Texas, who’ll be playing tracks from last year’s UK top three album Hi plus a host of crowd-pleasers from their three-decade-plus back catalogue.

Sharleen Spiteri – Texas

Trad big noises Skipinnish appear to be taking top billing at the City Park Stage tomorrow (Saturday), with a batch of other artists – including two of Scotland’s best-known exports since the 1980s – also involved.

The Highland headliners are being joined by Fife-formed Celtic rock legends Big Country, ex-Fairground Attraction star Eddi Reader, fast-rising alt-folk troubadours Peat And Diesel and Aberdeenshire songbird Sandi Thom.

Still in Stirling, the Tolbooth is set for a busy few days with a batch of shows following on from Glasgow grunge popsters Honeyblood’s appearance on Wednesday.

First up tomorrow afternoon (Saturday), it’s Stirlingshire astral-folkster Norrie McCulloch in the guise of Canyons And Highlands at the Jail Wynd venue’s cafe.

His new album, due out on September 2, comprises a series of recordings that started out as home demos before being polished into shape via collaborations with a host of cohorts in the USA.

McCulloch’s followed on Tuesday by Harrison/ Petty/ Dylan/ Orbison/ Lynne tribute outfit The Unravelling Wilburys, with hotly tipped Highland folk troupe Eabhal at the Tolbooth on Thursday.

Further ahead, there’s a double bill in Stirling from alt-folk balladeer Jemima Thewes and electro instrumental exponent Gnac, aka producer Mark Tranmer, next Friday.

Elsewhere, Fife post-punk noiseniks Foreignfox are on home turf at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline tomorrow night, where they’ll be joined by Leven five-piece We Cry Wolf and Glasgow math rockers Triptych.

Lastly, Honeyblood are at the Canmore Street venue on Sunday, as previously bigged up on this page last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Blazin' Fiddles
Blazin' Fiddles turn up the heat with Dundee gig
Blood Brothers - Sean Jones, left, first played Blood Brothers' Mickey Johnstone in 1999
'Very clever writing' as acclaimed Liverpudlian folk opera Blood Brothers arrives in Perth
Leon Morrocco in his studio
Leon Morrocco: 'Style is a bit like hand writing - it evolves', says Dundee-influenced…
0
Spare Snare are now a six-piece
Dundee band Spare Snare to perform 'strongest collection of songs yet' ahead of new…
0
Courier Dundee news CR0011393 G Jennings pics, crowds enjoy the annual Fishermans Beer Festival in Broughty Ferry, saturday 6th July.
Everything you need to know about the Fisherman's Beer Festival in Broughty Ferry
0
Post Thumbnail
Edinburgh Fringe Review: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
0
The Happy Family_ 27th Earl and family
Fife-rooted aristocratic family The Lindsays of Balcarres to be subject of East Neuk book…
0
Luke La Volpe
Music line-up announced as Dunfermline's Outwith Festival returns
0
Curator Sophie Goggins with the life masks of mass murderers Burke and Hare, on loan from the Anatomical Museum collection, University of Edinburgh
Crimes of body snatchers Burke and Hare feature in major new anatomical exhibition
0
Heidi Quante, left, and Alicia Escott make up the Bureau Of Lingusitical Reality.
Nature in future focus at Birnam Arts

More from The Courier

Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0