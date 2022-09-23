James Yorkston’s Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer tour lands at Byre Theatre in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The second leg of James Yorkston’s Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer tour lands at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on Friday evening.

After Wednesday night in Inverness, Thursday night in Shetland and ahead of Saturday night in Peebles, the intimate eclectic show features Josie Long, Jeffrey Lewis and Kathryn Joseph, as well as Fifer Yorkston himself.

The first leg of the tour took place in July with Gruff Rhys, Salena Godden and Brighde Chaimbeul.

What is Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer?

Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer is a club night hosted and programmed by Domino Records recording artist James Yorkston, based at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy in Fife, Scotland since 2015.

During the pandemic it transformed into a trio of online shows.

Now Tae Sup takes to the road.

Who’s on the bill?

Josie Long is a multi-award-winning comedian, writer, podcaster and filmmaker, inspired as much by politics and social justice as she is by silliness.

Since making his breakout as part of the New York anti-folk movement in the 1990s, indie songwriter and comic artist Jeffrey Lewis has played many hundreds of gigs all over the world, both solo and with bandmates, habitually assembling different set lists for each night to weave in old songs, new songs, artwork, stories and surprises.

Kathryn Joseph’s debut album bones you have thrown me and blood i’ve spilled won the Scottish Album of the Year award in 2015.

www.taesup.co.uk