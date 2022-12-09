Kirkcaldy’s smash hit Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was hailed as Scotland’s biggest small panto on its debut last year – now Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is back.

A new sequel to the festive favourite opened last night at the Live Lounge within Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre, where YWSB proved a smash hit with audiences in 2021.

Everyone’s back

The entire company from the hilarious panto’s first edition have returned to the fold, with Billy Mack back as Dame Bev Park and Christina Strachan – fresh from playing football legend Rose Reilly in Lorna Martin’s one-woman play – reprising her role as the wicked Lady Bank.

Kirkcaldy-born and raised Sarah Brown Cooper is playing the title character, taking her right back to her earliest theatrical steps as a young dancer in the Lang Toun’s panto.

Arguably the show’s star, however, is its narrator and resident magician, the inimitable Hooter the Owl.

In-Fife gags rule

Much to the delight of his legions of fans, the feathered phenomenon from Ravenscraig Park has been rebuilding his nest at the Esplanade venue.

Firmly rooted in its home patch, YWSB II also goes by the alternative title Dame Beveridge Park And The Templehall Of Doom, confirming that Fife in-gags are sure to abound.

It’s a treat for everyone, with family and school shows plus adult-only performances all the way to January 15.

Tickets are at kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/panto