Taster session for budding Theatre Stars coming up in Arbroath

Young people aged 5-18 will be welcome at the new stage school.

By Rebecca Baird
Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath. Image: AngusAlive.
Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath. Image: AngusAlive.

A taster session for a show-stopping new theatre school will be held in Arbroath this week.

Theatre Stars School will be held at the Webster Memorial Theatre and led by theatre industry professionals.

The initiative will be a 10-week course specialising in a range of fundamental stage skills including acting, singing and dancing.

The school is available for children between the ages of five and 18 and at the end of the 10-week programme, pupils will be given the opportunity to perform in a production that will combine what they have been learning.

The programme is scheduled to start with a free taster session on April 25 at 4.45pm to 8pm.

It will run each Tuesday at the same time for 10 weeks coinciding with school term time, completing on 27 June. It will cost £4 an hour or £60 for a 5-week block.

For more information, visit the AngusAlive website.

