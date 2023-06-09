St Andrews artist captures ‘rugged’ townscape in new exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

St Andrews artist captures ‘rugged’ townscape in new exhibition

Local artist Linda Paton is exhibiting at Sproson Gallery until July 1

By Michael Alexander
Linda Paton: Bluebells on a Coastal Path
Linda Paton: Bluebells on a Coastal Path

The captivating beauty of St Andrews is captured in a new exhibition by talented local artist Linda Paton.

The St Andrews resident is exhibiting at the town’s Sproson Gallery at 138 South Street until July 1.

The exhibition showcases the St Andrews Art Club member’s mastery in capturing the allure of St Andrews through landscape and seascape paintings.

Rugged coastline and townscape

It takes visitors on a visual journey through the scenic wonders of the historic town.

From the rugged coastline to the historic townscape, each brushstroke reveals a profound connection to the land and sea, evoking a sense of tranquility and awe-inspiring beauty.

Linda Paton: Foxgloves by the Sea

With meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of light, colour, and composition, she expertly conveys the unique atmosphere and ever-changing moods of St Andrews.

Paintings capture the breath taking vistas, where golden sunlight dances on the waves, where the distant ruins stand as testaments to time, and where nature intertwines with the rich history of the town.

Linda Paton: Pink Sunrise

Linda’s works convey a sense of serenity, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the captivating landscapes and embark on a personal exploration.

St Andrews. Discover the Captivating Beauty of St Andrews: An Exhibition by Linda Paton, opened on June 7 and runs until July 1.

www.sprosongallery.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. BC Camplight What's On Picture shows; BC Camplight. na. Supplied by Anika Mottershaw Date; Unknown
New Jersey-born BC Camplight ending tour in Dundee via public transport after driver's death
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Pirates! Preview What's On Picture shows; Cast of Pirates! playing at Dundee Rep. Discovery Dundee. Supplied by Genevieve Reeves Date; 01/06/2023
Pirates! to bring swashbuckling soundtrack and dancing fun for all ages to Dundee Rep
Texas lead singer, Sharleen Spiteri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish rockers Texas heading to Dundee for acoustic gig and Q&A
Otherlands 2022. Otherlands is one of the top Perth activities, putting Perth on the map.
Otherlands Festival at Scone Palace cancelled over 'poor' ticket sales
Two women holding beer at an Oktoberfest event
Oktoberfest coming to Dundee's Slessor Gardens
Crime Viral founder Cheish Merryweather, pictured in a black dress, is returning to Dundee on June 3 2023.
Q&A: Getting to know serial killer expert and closet 'scaredy cat' Cheish Merryweather
Beechgrove legends will be sharing gardening tips at Scone Palace fair
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Taiko Drummers Perth Festival Picture shows; Edina Nagy, Tommy Smith and Neil Mackie - Perth Festival's World of the Gods. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; Unknown
Beyonce, Buddhist temples and a crowd of cows: How Japanese Taiko drummers ended up…
Jess Glynne, who is heading to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Jess Glynne can't wait to reintroduce herself when festival comes…
Lewis Capaldi spoke ahead of headlining Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee this Sunday.
'My memories of Dundee are getting p*****' says Big Weekend headliner Lewis Capaldi ahead…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]