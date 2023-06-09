St Andrews artist captures ‘rugged’ townscape in new exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The captivating beauty of St Andrews is captured in a new exhibition by talented local artist Linda Paton.

The St Andrews resident is exhibiting at the town’s Sproson Gallery at 138 South Street until July 1.

The exhibition showcases the St Andrews Art Club member’s mastery in capturing the allure of St Andrews through landscape and seascape paintings.

Rugged coastline and townscape

It takes visitors on a visual journey through the scenic wonders of the historic town.

From the rugged coastline to the historic townscape, each brushstroke reveals a profound connection to the land and sea, evoking a sense of tranquility and awe-inspiring beauty.

With meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of light, colour, and composition, she expertly conveys the unique atmosphere and ever-changing moods of St Andrews.

Paintings capture the breath taking vistas, where golden sunlight dances on the waves, where the distant ruins stand as testaments to time, and where nature intertwines with the rich history of the town.

Linda’s works convey a sense of serenity, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the captivating landscapes and embark on a personal exploration.

opened on June 7 and runs until July 1.

