Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club

The work of an award winning Dundee art graduate is being exhibited in a private club once frequented by James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design-trained Frank To has been selected as one of 30 Scottish artists to exhibit his gunpowder art in the Society of Scottish Artists (SSA) professional members exhibition at the Caledonian Club in central London.

The exhibition, which opened on June 20, celebrates the best of Scottish contemporary art.

Membership voted for by peers

It’s To’s first professional showing with the SSA both as an elected professional member and as a recently appointed council member.

Both positions require the artists to be voted in by their peers.

Frank To’s unique gunpowder drawing technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary art figure amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

Who has bought Frank To’s work?

Collectors of his work include Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

His work can be found in prestigious public collections such as the University of Cambridge and Northern Ireland Executive.

Falkirk-born To told The Courier: “For me personally, it is important as a Scottish contemporary artist that I’m seen to do everything that I can to promote my nations’ creative and cultural sector.

“More importantly, I need to contribute to what is the best in Scottish contemporary art.

“By being selected for this exhibition, I can only hope that I can do my bit to the best of my abilities.

“To be part of the Society of Scottish Artists (SSA) is something that I’ve aspired to.

“I originally joined as a normal member after winning a number awards in their past shows.

“Due to my constant commitment in their annual exhibition usually hosted at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, I was quickly elected by council as professional artist member and more recently due to my innovative persona appointed into their ruling council.

“Being officially appointed in these posts is both an honour and responsibility of which I can do my bit to promote the best of Scottish contemporary art in whatever capacity possible.”

What is the Society of Scottish Artists?

The Society of Scottish Artists is an artist-led dynamic and inclusive organisation with a growing community of more than 1500 members based all over the world.

The SSA provides inspiring and valuable opportunities for all our members, from students and recent graduates to established artists.

As the oldest and biggest artist-led organisation in Scotland, The SSA are committed to building on the strong foundation of their rich history, while always seeking to experiment, innovate and challenge tradition.

They champion, support, and empower their members, and foster connections, partnerships and collaborations, both in Scotland and internationally.

The SSA provides a well-established platform for artists working across all disciplines and artforms.

The Caledonian Club was founded in 1892 as a proprietary club.

The Caledonian Club as it is today was formed in 1917.

Located 9 Halkin Street, Belgravia, London, the club was founded to provide its members a little piece of Scotland in the heart of London, offering a welcoming and familiar home-from-home away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

When to see the London exhibition

Frank To’s coloured gunpowder art work goes is on show and for sale in the Professional Artist Members’ Exhibition at the Caledonian Club, 9 Halkin Street, Belgravia, London SW1X 7DR until July 13.