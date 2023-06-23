Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club

Award-winning Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate Frank To is exhibiting in a Society of Scottish Artist exhibition in central London

By Michael Alexander
Frank To
Frank To

The work of an award winning Dundee art graduate is being exhibited in a private club once frequented by James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design-trained Frank To has been selected as one of 30 Scottish artists to exhibit his gunpowder art in the Society of Scottish Artists (SSA) professional members exhibition at the Caledonian Club in central London.

The exhibition, which opened on June 20, celebrates the best of Scottish contemporary art.

Membership voted for by peers

It’s To’s first professional showing with the SSA both as an elected professional member and as a recently appointed council member.

Both positions require the artists to be voted in by their peers.

King of Bees by Frank To

Frank To’s unique gunpowder drawing technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary art figure amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

Who has bought Frank To’s work?

Collectors of his work include Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

His work can be found in prestigious public collections such as the University of Cambridge and Northern Ireland Executive.

Falkirk-born To told The Courier: “For me personally, it is important as a Scottish contemporary artist that I’m seen to do everything that I can to promote my nations’ creative and cultural sector.

“More importantly, I need to contribute to what is the best in Scottish contemporary art.

Always Puffin by Frank To

“By being selected for this exhibition, I can only hope that I can do my bit to the best of my abilities.

“To be part of the Society of Scottish Artists (SSA) is something that I’ve aspired to.

“I originally joined as a normal member after winning a number awards in their past shows.

“Due to my constant commitment in their annual exhibition usually hosted at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, I was quickly elected by council as professional artist member and more recently due to my innovative persona appointed into their ruling council.

“Being officially appointed in these posts is both an honour and responsibility of which I can do my bit to promote the best of Scottish contemporary art in whatever capacity possible.”

What is the Society of Scottish Artists?

The Society of Scottish Artists is an artist-led dynamic and inclusive organisation with a growing community of more than 1500 members based all over the world.

The SSA provides inspiring and valuable opportunities for all our members, from students and recent graduates to established artists.

Frank To. Image: Frank To

As the oldest and biggest artist-led organisation in Scotland, The SSA are committed to building on the strong foundation of their rich history, while always seeking to experiment, innovate and challenge tradition.

They champion, support, and empower their members, and foster connections, partnerships and collaborations, both in Scotland and internationally.

The SSA provides a well-established platform for artists working across all disciplines and artforms.

Frank To meets Prince Charles – now King Charles –  more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To

The Caledonian Club was founded in 1892 as a proprietary club.

The Caledonian Club as it is today was formed in 1917.

Located 9 Halkin Street, Belgravia, London, the club was founded to provide its members a little piece of Scotland in the heart of London, offering a welcoming and familiar home-from-home away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

When to see the London exhibition

Frank To’s coloured gunpowder art work goes is on show and for sale in the Professional Artist Members’ Exhibition at the Caledonian Club, 9 Halkin Street, Belgravia, London SW1X 7DR until July 13.

