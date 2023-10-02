6 spooktacular activities on during October

The nights are drawing in and there’s a chill in the air…but at least October brings Halloween and school holidays! Here are six Halloween family events and school holiday activities that make perfect days out for all ages.

Fend off any thoughts of a boo-ring month and enjoy a great range of family Halloween events and October activities, from pumpkin picking to fancy dress, scavenger hunts, swimming and more.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Opening on Friday October 6 for the 24th year of PYO pumpkins, Cairnie Fruit Farm have thousands of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours for you to pick.

With a funyard play and activity area and delicious homemade treats on offer it’s the perfect way to enjoy a day in the Fife countryside!

If you’re feeling especially brave visit the Torchlight Maze running on October 29, 30 and 31. Dare you enter the six-acre maze with a labyrinth of paths as darkness falls, with only your torch for light? Watch out for surprises that lurk in the shadows and hear screams all around you.

It’s an evening of fun but recommended for those over eight years old, as it is really quite scary!

Pre-booking online for the day you wish to visit is essential if you wish to enjoy the Pumpkin Patch or Torchlight Maze.

Plan your visit to Cairnie Fruit Farm this October – if you’re brave enough!

Landmark Forest Adventure Park

Where else can you take the plunge down one of three water coasters, walk through an amazing tropical hot-house with hundreds of stunningly beautiful butterflies, meet your favourite dinosaurs and try out Scotland’s first-ever aerial net challenge?

NetworX offers fun for the whole family as you can ascend into the trees together as you make your way around this brand-new, bouncy net adventure.

Voted by TripAdvisor for the 2023 People’s Choice Awards, families have been enjoying Landmark Forest Adventure Park for over 50 years and with all these great activities on offer, it’s a must-do for any families visiting the Cairngorms National Park.

From October 7 to 29, Spookfest activities and family Halloween events will be happening. Visitors can immerse themselves in Halloween displays, competitions and photo opportunities.

Visitors are encouraged to come dressed as part of the celebrations to enter the Spookfest Photo Competition 2023!

Plan your visit to Spookfest at Landmark Forest Adventure Park.

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress

Autumn is officially on its way, which means it’s time to think about all things Halloween! What will you go as this year? Fret not, visit Yvonne’s Fancy Dress for some eerie inspiration.

It offers a full range of adult and kids costumes for all ages and all sizes, plus all the latest trends and old school classic horror.

A Wednesday prom dress or Scream IV costumes? Classic Batman and Robin or Super Mario and Luigi?

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress has all the accessories, tights, make up and wigs you could imagine, including horror masks and props plus decorations for the house. But be careful, it sells out every year, so shop for your costume sooner rather than later.

Buy your Halloween costume from Yvonne’s Fancy Dress.

Blair Castle

With summer well and truly over, Blair Castle is launching a packed seasonal events programme, including family Halloween events, to keep visitors of all ages entertained from autumn through to winter 2023.

The events kick off in October with activities in the castle and gardens, including an autumn scavenger hunt and broomstick trail.

Towards the end of the month, visitors can enjoy a foraging experience, as Tamara Colchester hosts guided walks within the estate’s expansive woods and hedgerows.

Fledging foragers will learn all there is to know about nature’s nutrition and the medicines available to all in the form of nuts, roots, tree-barks, berries and mushrooms. There are both children and adult walks making it great for the whole family.

Throughout October, visitors are encouraged to share their Atholl Estates photos on Instagram using the hashtag #autumnonatholl, for the chance to win a hamper full of goodies.

In partnership with Exclusively Highlands, Blair Castle’s popular Christmas market returns this November with over 70 of Scotland’s finest arts, crafts and food stalls gathering in the ballroom and courtyard from November 10 to 12. If you’re feeling creative, enjoy a wreath-making experience on December 9 and 10 under the watchful eye of Verbena Floral Design studios.

No Christmas would be complete without a visit to Santa’s Grotto. To add a little magic to your children’s festivities, Santa is making a special visit to Blair Castle on December 9 and 10.

Find out more about what’s planned and upcoming events at Blair Castle.

Family fun swim sessions

Looking for a splashing good time for the whole family? Look no further! Join Leisure & Culture Dundee for family fun swim sessions throughout the October holidays in Dundee.

There’s a variety of play equipment to suit all ages, ensuring everyone has a blast in the pool!

Session Details:

Monday 9 to Friday 13 October 2023: Grove Swim & Sports Centre from 10am until 4pm

Monday 16 to Friday 20 2023: St. Paul's Swim & Sports Centre from 10am until 2pm

Session Duration: Up to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Last entry: 1 hour before close.

You can expect water play equipment, full access to 25-metre pools, a family-friendly atmosphere and lifeguards on duty.

Admission prices are as follows:

Family ticket, £12 (two adults and three children)

Additional child: £3.50

Adult: £4

Child (12 and under): £3.50

Young Scot NEC Card Holders: £3.10

Under fives: £1.50

Check out the full range of fun-filled activities on offer with Leisure & Culture Dundee.

Ethiebeaton Farm Pick Your Own Pumpkins

The family run Ethiebeaton pumpkin patch is back for 2023. Opening to the public during October it brings you the chance to “Pick Your Own Pumpkin” direct from the field. There are over 10,000 pumpkins and lanterns to choose from in all colours, shapes and sizes.

The pumpkin patch is located at Ethiebeaton Farm, Broughty Ferry, Angus, DD5 3RB, and will be open 10.00am to 16.00pm on the following dates in October:

Fri 13, Sat 14 and Sun 15

Fri 20, Sat 21 and Sun 22

Sat 28 and Sun 29

No booking is required, entry is free and the pumpkin patch is dog friendly.

Plan your visit and enjoy a fun day of pumpkin picking at Ethiebeaton farm.