Echo & the Bunnymen founder to talk about his memoirs at Dundee event

Will Sergeant will be appearing at Beat Generator Live on October 20 to celebrate the second volume of his memoirs, Echoes

By Michael Alexander
Will Sergeant. Image: Alex Hurst
Will Sergeant. Image: Alex Hurst

Echo & the Bunnymen founding member and guitarist Will Sergeant will be appearing at Beat Generator Live in Dundee on Friday October 20 to celebrate the second volume of his memoirs, the Sunday Times bestseller, Echoes.

The event will kick-off with Will in conversation with Andy Wood.

There will then be an opportunity for the audience to ask Will questions.

Both Echoes, and Will’s first memoir Bunnyman, will be available to purchase on the night.

Will Sergeant’s book Echoes

Will is going to be available to sign copies after the event.

The first 50 attendees on the night will receive a special art print courtesy of Will’s record label, AV8.

One of the event organisers – Cupar man Mike Melville – said: “I’m thrilled to be involved in putting this event on with one of my favourite guitarists.

“I’m looking forward to hearing Will talk about a time when arguably the Bunnymen were the best band in the world.”

Who is Will Sergeant?

Born and raised in a small council house in Melling, outside of Liverpool, Will Sergeant, 65, caught with raw honesty his early days in 2021’s book Bunnyman.

The first memoir charted his mother leaving the family, his father damaged no doubt in ways still not fully understood from the Second World War and the demon drink skewering the lives of Will and his siblings.

Despite a difficult start –and luckily for adolescent Will – there was a chance visit to indie club Eric’s in Liverpool, which introduced him to the punk scene – and an alternative musical odyssey began.

When Echo & the Bunnymen hit the studio to record their ground-breaking debut Crocodiles, the album was the making of the band, and a cult following began to grow.

In Echoes, Will recounts the band’s whirlwind rise to stardom, sharing never-before-told anecdotes, including playing sold-out shows at Whisky A Go Go and experiencing the iconic New York club scene, supplemented by photographs of the cultural, social and political scenes at the time.

As a founding member of Echo & the Bunnymen, Will Sergeant has been cited as an influence for many bands and artists internationally, including U2, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Radiohead.

He lives in the north west of England and still tours across the world to this day with his band.

How to get tickets for the Dundee event

Dundee’s ‘in conversation with’ type event at Beat Generator on October 20 is a seated event and tickets are limited.

Doors are at 7 pm and the event will start at 8 pm.

Advance tickets are available from We Got Tickets at £8 plus booking fee.

Conversation