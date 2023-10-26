Halloween 2023: Are you brave enough to Creep into Dundee’s scare maze?

An immersive ‘scare maze’ experience is taking place at Forbes of Kingennie on the outskirts of Dundee to celebrate Halloween.

Organised by local horror events company Castle Horror, the spine tingling scare fest called Creep is being held over four nights in the Broughty Ferry resort’s mature hedge maze.

Event participants make their way through the maze to reach the other side whilst encountering a variety of creepy characters who provide jump scares throughout.

Return of Halloween event following Covid-19 break

Carrol Douglas-Welsh, who set up Castle Horror in the aftermath of her husband’s death from asbestos-related cancer, said: “We are returning to Forbes of Kingennie after a four year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions since 2020.

“We are a small business set up in the aftermath of my husband’s untimely death due to advanced Mesothelioma, a cancer caused by inhalation of asbestos particles.

“I initially set up events to raise funds for research into this disease and then carried on to raise funds for Cash for Kids and Help for Kids in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

“Thereafter I set the company up as a limited company to allow me to develop local scare events working with Perth & Kinross Council, Broughty Ferry Traders Association, Dundee City Council and Forbes of Kingennie.”

Who is the Halloween event suitable for?

Carrol said participants will enter and negotiate their way around the thick hedge maze whilst avoiding “flesh eating creeps”, as well as some “surprise characters”.

Organisers say the event is suitable for brave adults and even braver children.

It is recommended that those under 14 are accompanied by an adult).

If tickets are sold out, there will be a waiting list, which will be offered on a first come first served basis for any cancellations that may occur.

Time bands issued are designed for queue management, helping organisers to reduce waiting times, and to prevent long periods waiting around on what could be a cold night.

How to get tickets for Creep

Creep runs at Forbes of Kingennie from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday October 29, Monday October 30, Tuesday October 31 and Wednesday November 1.

Tickets priced at £8.83 per person are available via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/castle-horror-limited-13277259755?fbclid=IwAR1f9S8peMM9qP5N6Hu0sBPhb9jCG584lVHJBrNmdadrhBXgB-EasSposhE