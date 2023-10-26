Halloween 2023: Are you brave enough to Creep into Dundee’s scare maze?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Halloween 2023: Are you brave enough to Creep into Dundee’s scare maze?

Castle Horror is putting on a spine tingling jump scare fest full of 'creeps and weirdos' at Forbes of Kingennie resort

By Michael Alexander

An immersive ‘scare maze’ experience is taking place at Forbes of Kingennie on the outskirts of Dundee to celebrate Halloween.

Organised by local horror events company Castle Horror, the spine tingling scare fest called Creep is being held over four nights in the Broughty Ferry resort’s mature hedge maze.

Event participants make their way through the maze to reach the other side whilst encountering a variety of creepy characters who provide jump scares throughout.

Return of Halloween event following Covid-19 break

Carrol Douglas-Welsh, who set up Castle Horror in the aftermath of her husband’s death from asbestos-related cancer, said: “We are returning to Forbes of Kingennie after a four year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions since 2020.

“We are a small business set up in the aftermath of my husband’s untimely death due to advanced Mesothelioma, a cancer caused by inhalation of asbestos particles.

Carrol Douglas-Welsh, owner of Castle Horror

“I initially set up events to raise funds for research into this disease and then carried on to raise funds for Cash for Kids and Help for Kids in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

“Thereafter I set the company up as a limited company to allow me to develop local scare events working with Perth & Kinross Council, Broughty Ferry Traders Association, Dundee City Council and Forbes of Kingennie.”

Who is the Halloween event suitable for?

Carrol said participants will enter and negotiate their way around the thick hedge maze whilst avoiding “flesh eating creeps”, as well as some “surprise characters”.

Organisers say the event is suitable for brave adults and even braver children.

It is recommended that those under 14 are accompanied by an adult).

Creep maze scare for Halloween at Forbes of Kingennie. Image Castle Horror

If tickets are sold out, there will be a waiting list, which will be offered on a first come first served basis for any cancellations that may occur.

Time bands issued are designed for queue management, helping organisers to reduce waiting times, and to prevent long periods waiting around on what could be a cold night.

How to get tickets for Creep

Creep runs at Forbes of Kingennie from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday October 29, Monday October 30, Tuesday October 31 and Wednesday November 1.

Tickets priced at £8.83 per person are available via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/castle-horror-limited-13277259755?fbclid=IwAR1f9S8peMM9qP5N6Hu0sBPhb9jCG584lVHJBrNmdadrhBXgB-EasSposhE

More from What's On

Shambolics. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records
'Dream come true' working with Kyle Falconer say Fife band Shambolics
Curator Cat Dunn. Image: Fife Contemporary
St Andrews art exhibition: What does it mean to have dual identity?
Annie Marrs, lead officer of UNESCO City of Design Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unesco City: Why Dundee is shining the spotlight on its home-based design talent
Frank To
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists
Haunted Landmarks at Glamis Castle with tour guide Gail Renwick.
Q&A: Glamis tour guide Gail on ghostly children, disembodied voices and the spookiest parts…
Broken Records.
Broken Records frontman opens up on impact of parenthood
A photo of the outside of Livingston Designer Outlet
5 reasons why you can't miss the VIP event at Livingston Designer Outlet
83-year-old Dundee artist Joe McIntyre
Octogenarian Dundee artist Joe McIntyre stages last big solo exhibition in the city
Leon McCarron followed the Tigris River from source to sea. Image: Claudio von Planta
Iraq's mighty river drying up is a 'canary in the mine', warns Kirkcaldy speaker
Will Sergeant. Image: Alex Hurst
Echo & the Bunnymen founder to talk about his memoirs at Dundee event

Conversation