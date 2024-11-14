Bruce Watson of Big Country on 40 years of Steeltown, Stuart Adamson’s legacy and the connection with fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Watson of Big Country on 40 years of Steeltown, Stuart Adamson’s legacy and the connection with fans

Ahead of Perth Concert Hall gig, Bruce Watson, the last original member of Big Country, opens up about the 40th anniversary of Steeltown and the band's enduring legacy.

Big Country's Bruce Watson (right) with his son Jamie. Image: Swilly's Photographic Services
By David Pollock

“Stuart’s lyrics were real, they were black and white, he knew what he was singing about,” explains Big Country guitarist Bruce Watson.

He’s talking about the band’s classic 1984 second album Steeltown, which they’re currently giving the 40th anniversary tour treatment, and the late Stuart Adamson’s lyrical themes.

“It sounds almost cliched now, but Thatcher was in and we had the miner’s strike,” continues Watson.

“That was very close to our hearts because our fathers were miners, and you had the Falklands going on, that whole early ‘80s thing.

Stuart Adamson performing with Big Country. Image: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

“On the album before, The Crossing, Stuart’s lyrics were very romantic and sometimes a bit abstract, but with Steeltown he knew what he was singing about.

“It was there in black and white, a very hard, dense album.”

What are Bruce Watson’s memories of recording Big Country’s Steeltown?

Despite this backdrop, the album was recorded in pleasant circumstances.

After writing and rehearsing for a few weeks in Edinburgh, the band went to Abba’s studio in Stockholm with producer Steve Lillywhite.

“Benny and Bjorn very kindly gave us their studio for six weeks, which was absolutely fantastic, a great experience,” says Watson.

Bruce Watson of Big Country. Image: Swilly’s Photographic Services

“They were upstairs writing the Chess musical with Tim Rice and we were downstairs in the big room, and we got together at dinnertime and had a laugh.

“It was a different vibe, a real European vibe. I don’t think we would have made the same album if we were in the English countryside.”

Although Steeltown was Big Country’s first and only number one album in the UK, it didn’t share the success enjoyed by either its predecessor or the 1986 follow-up The Seer in the United States, which respectively contained the huge hit singles In a Big Country and Look Away.

Why did Big Country album Steeltown not do well in USA?

“It didn’t do anything in America probably because it was so black and white, and so based on what was happening in the UK,” says Watson.

“I don’t think the Americans would have got a lot of what we were singing about, and I don’t mean that in a bad way.

“It was just that it was almost like a documentary or a movie of what was happening in real-time in the UK.

“The American label were probably going, ‘what’s this all about? It’s all doom and gloom!’

“You know, if you have success with one album, the label automatically wants you to repeat that, to do it almost verbatim, which most people in bands don’t like doing because, well, why would you do that?

Tommie Paxton is now lead vocalist with Big Country. Image: Swilly’s Photographic Services

“This album was quite far removed from what we did with The Crossing, and I think people had to get used to it, it wasn’t instant.

“Whereas with The Crossing, Stuart had just come out of the Skids, people were familiar with his guitar style, and the early Big Country stuff was like a continuation of the Skids.

“Then that changed with Steeltown and people had to get their ears around it, but sometimes when something’s not as instantaneous it’s got more longevity.”

How are Big Country fans responding to Steeltown 40th anniversary tour?

While we take this trip down memory lane, Watson is waiting to soundcheck in Carlisle ahead of a gig there.

The response to these songs has been great, he says, and he believes Big Country’s audience numbers have increased.

“I’m not a business person, so I don’t know,” he says, “but every night we’re doing big venues and selling them out, and people are enjoying it and shouting for more.

“There’s still a connection there, and even though I’m the only original member left, to me the songs are the stars. People want to hear them.”

Bruce Watson is the last original member of Big Country. Image: Swilly’s Photographic Services.

His status as the final remaining ‘classic line-up’ member of Big Country is a recent one, with long-serving drummer Mark Brzezicki leaving to pursue other projects just last month.

Bassist Tony Butler last played with the band in 2012, while Adamson died in 2001.

“It can be tough going out and doing it without Stuart, but then again, it was tough going out and doing it with the principal original members as well,” says Watson.

“What I tend to try and do is not hire people that are session players, because it’s almost like they’re just doing it as a job.

“People have to be emotionally invested in the band – as in they’re great musicians, but they’re fans of the band and they’re very sympathetic to Big Country’s songs.

Reece Dobbin from Dunfermline has stepped in as Big Country drummer following recent departure of Mark Brzezicki. Image: Swilly’s Photographic Services

“On stage they don’t play them, they have to perform them.

“That’s the attitude I’ve got. It’s not just playing these songs by numbers, where you go away, learn them and that’s it.

“You’ve got to give it more than a hundred and fifty percent every night or you ain’t doing it.”

What’s in the pipeline for 2025?

After this tour is over, there’ll be lots more to keep him busy in 2025.

A book about Big Country is in the works, as well as a film about Adamson, while Watson is also involved with a theatrical version of the film Restless Natives, which Big Country scored, that’s coming to Perth Theatre.

Other than that, Watson hopes to get to Australia and possibly America on tour, but Dunfermline remains his home.

“Most of my adult life I’ve been traveling, so it’s good to have that home base, I’ve never felt the need to move,” he says.

“Plus I like it. PJ Molloy’s is an established gig now, it’s run by a great guy called Calum Miller.

“There’s always been a great music scene in Dunfermline, even from the technical people at the Sub Station (in Rosyth) to Liam at Loopmaniac studios, Kenny’s Music and all these people that support the bands.

“They never seem to get a mention – so I’m mentioning them now.”

Perth Concert Hall Big Country tickets

Big Country play Perth Concert Hall on Friday November 22.

See bigcountry.co.uk for tickets and details.

