Val McDermid on Perthshire library closures, childhood road trips and her ‘hate-love’ relationship with Fife

The celebrated crime writer reflects on her Kirkcaldy and Perthshire upbringing, the power of reading and the prospect of being 'interviewed' by Alan Cumming.

Val McDermid. Image: PA
By Michael Alexander

Val McDermid’s voice crackles with warmth and humour as she reminisces about her childhood adventures in Fife and Perthshire.

Growing up in Kirkcaldy, books and libraries were her lifeline to a world beyond working-class life.

But with five rural libraries in Perth and Kinross threatened with closure through potential budget cuts at the time of this interview, the celebrated crime writer is deeply concerned that such actions could stifle the potential of future generations.

“Closing libraries is like burning the seed corn,” says Val.

Save Our Rural Library campaigners protesting in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s not just writers who are made in libraries; it’s scientists, architects, doctors – anyone with curiosity about the world.

“For me, libraries were a window into a bigger life, a world beyond working-class Kirkcaldy.”

Why was Val McDermid so desperate to leave Fife as a teenager?

Val has spoken out about library closures in her native Fife in the past.

She’s now working as an ambassador for a campaign to promote public libraries led by the National Library of Scotland.

Yet despite being a passionate advocate for Fife and the wider area – she recently spoke to The Courier about her love of St Andrews – she admits that, like many teenagers, she couldn’t wait to get away fast enough to see the world.

“When I was a kid, one of my dad’s favourite things to do on a Sunday was to go for a run in the car,” she smiles during our conversation via Zoom.

Val McDermid loves visiting St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We’d pile in and take the backroads around Perthshire – he always said it was the most beautiful county in Scotland.

“We’d stop somewhere for a cup of tea, and that was our big adventure.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time. But looking back, those drives really gave me an appreciation for Scotland’s landscapes.”

Val McDermid is returning to Perthshire

Val’s deep connection to Scotland’s scenery and history runs through her work like the River Tay through Perthshire.

Place is incredibly important to her as a writer. She needs to see and understand the backdrop of what she’s doing.

This month, Val is returning to a landscape close to her heart when she takes the stage at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Winter Words Festival.

The festival, running from February 21 to 23, is curated by Alan Cumming, the actor and bon vivant, also recently interviewed by The Courier, whose charm Val knows well.

New artistic director Alan Cumming outside Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
New artistic director Alan Cumming outside Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Marieke McBean

On the final day of the festival, the two Scots, local to Courier country, will share the stage for what promises to be a lively, and now sold-out, conversation.

“I haven’t got a clue what he’ll ask me,” she admits with a laugh.

“But that’s Alan – he’ll take it wherever he wants, and you’d have to be a brave woman to disagree with him on stage!”

Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon

The pair recently collaborated on an event in Edinburgh with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and author Paula Hawkins.

Ms Sturgeon and Val spoke about how their love of crime fiction brought them together as friends.

In the days after this interview, it was reported by various newspapers that Ms Sturgeon had been staying at a flat owned by Val in Edinburgh. This followed reports Ms Sturgeon had split from husband Peter Murrell.

Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon together on stage at an event in 2023. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

When it comes to big names, Val is full of praise for Alan Cumming’s new role as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“Alan has a way of drawing attention to what he’s doing, which benefits not just Pitlochry but theatre in Scotland more broadly,” she says.

“His enthusiasm for new work and writers is infectious.

“We need that kind of energy in the arts, especially now when funding and support are under such strain.”

Importance of stories and relationships

It’s this mix of passion and playfulness that makes Val’s writing and public appearances so engaging.

Whether she’s discussing her latest Karen Pirie novel or her recent non-fiction work on winter for Hodder, her love of storytelling shines through.

Val’s relationship with partner Jo Sharp has also brought new perspectives into her life.

Sharp, Scotland’s Geographer Royal who will also be speaking at the Winter Words Festival, is a professor of geography at St Andrews University, with an interest in geopolitics and social movements.

Val McDermid and partner Jo Sharp.

They work independently of each other. But Val admits she’s “always bringing fresh ideas and people into my world”.

“Writers are magpies – we pick up shiny bits of information from everywhere. Jo’s a fantastic source of that,” she says.

Splitting their time between Edinburgh and St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife, the pair’s relationship is built on mutual respect and curiosity.

“I’ve been to a few of Jo’s public lectures, and I always come away thinking, ‘You never told me that before!’ It’s good to keep surprising each other,” Val says.

While Jo enjoys kayaking along the coast near their home in St Monans, Val is content to watch the seals, dolphins, and occasional whale from their garden.

“She comes back more relaxed, and I get to stay warm. It’s a win-win,” she quips.

Val McDermid has performed with her band at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Val’s ties to Pitlochry Festival Theatre stretch back years.

She’s done book events there and even performed with her band, Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

The band, a group of crime authors moonlighting as musicians, has played venues ranging from Glastonbury to Harrogate.

“We’ve been going for seven or eight years now. It’s just one of those joyful things I never expected to be part of my life.”

When does Val McDermid write?

As for Val’s own year ahead, it’s packed. She’s hard at work on a new Karen Pirie novel, following a year of recovery after major surgery.

“I usually write in the first part of the year – the weather’s horrible, so you might as well stay indoors and get on with it,” she says.

Val McDermid with Angela Rippon in Fife on The One Show.
Val McDermid with Angela Rippon in Fife. Image: BBC

Later in the year, she’ll head to New Zealand for a stint as a visiting professor at the University of Otago.

“It’s always fascinating to spend time in Dunedin – the other Edinburgh, if you like.”

Her role as executive producer on the TV adaptation of Karen Pirie has also kept her busy.

Fife now feels like ‘coming home’

Despite her global success, Val remains deeply connected to her roots.

Despite wanting to leave Fife to see the world as a teenager, now it feels like “coming home”.

“There’s a sense of belonging here that’s hard to replicate,” says Val, who turns 70 later this year.

Val McDermid in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“People know who you are, and they’re genuinely interested in what you’re doing.”

As our conversation winds down, Val reflects on the unpredictable nature of the world today.

“It’s a confusing time politically and culturally,” she says.

But as a writer, she feels her job is to tell stories that engage people, entertain them, and maybe make them think a little.

“I don’t have all the answers,” she adds, “but I can offer a window into different worlds. That’s what keeps me going.”

Val McDermid is in conversation with Alan Cumming at the Winter Words Festival, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, on February 23.

