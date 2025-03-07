John Barrowman will be Laid Bare in Dundee – but first, a selfie with Desperate Dan!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Barrowman will be Laid Bare in Dundee – but first, a selfie with Desperate Dan!

The Doctor Who and Torchwood star is heading to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre with his no-holds-barred new show, but not before taking in some classic city sights.

A mock up of John Barrowman taking a selfie with the Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
By Michael Alexander

If you see someone who looks like Captain Jack Harkness from Doctor Who and Torchwood taking a selfie next to the Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre, don’t be surprised – it could be John Barrowman himself!

The Glasgow-born actor and singer, who moved to the USA with his family aged eight, is bringing his newest show, Laid Bare, to the city’s Whitehall Theatre on March 20, and he’s promising an evening that will leave fans “inspired and uplifted.”

But first, he has some sightseeing to do.

“I’m definitely going to adorn a checked shirt and get my picture taken with Desperate Dan,” he says enthusiastically when he comments on the shirt I’m wearing on our Zoom call and I tell him about the statue.

John Barrowman starred as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood. Image: BBC/James Pardon

“The Beano and the Dandy and the Broons and Oor Wullie were the four comic annuals that were always under our Christmas tree when I was growing up.

“Even as I got older, when I came back to the UK, my brother and sister’s kids requested the Beano and the Dandy, so I always had to send them.”

John Barrowman is buying Dundee cake – but don’t expect him to eat the nuts!

Although John, 57, has been to Dundee before, it’s been a long time.

The first trip he did was when he returned to the UK in 1989.

He did a trip through the Scottish Highlands.

But while his dad, who lives with him in America, has already put in a request for him to bring home some Dundee cake, don’t expect to find John eating any himself.

John Barrowman.

“I’m not a fan of the nuts of the top!”, he says, slipping into a broad Glaswegian accent unlike the American tones of Captain Jack.

“No pun intended, but you know, as a gay man, nuts are usually my thing!” he laughs.

What can be expected from John Barrowman’s Laid Bare show in Dundee?

When it comes to his latest show, Laid Bare, John isn’t holding back – hence the title.

“This is me stripping everything back, being totally open, raw, and honest,” he explains.

“I’ve been through a lot in the past eight years, and I’ve always been upfront about my life.

“From the moment I step on stage, I lay it all bare through the stories I tell and the songs I sing. People will laugh, cry, and hopefully leave feeling uplifted.”

The setlist is as eclectic as his career, featuring Broadway classics, ‘70s and ‘90s pop, and songs from his own albums.

“I open with When I Get My Name in Lights (from The Boy From Oz), and then I mix it up with Lloyd Webber, disco, and even some of my own stuff.

“It’s music that means something to me, and I want the audience to connect with it too.”

Laid Bare isn’t just about entertainment – it’s also deeply personal

John says the show promises to show people a “different side” of him.

“There are stories in there that surprise people, shock them even,” he says.

“But what’s been wonderful is that audiences have respected that. They don’t spoil it for others.

“Theatres have told me it’s the best show they’ve had. That means the world to me.”

John has judged shows such as Dancing On Ice and Any Dream Will Do.

John Barrowman on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Image: PA

He’s been a celebrity contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Strictly Come Dancing and lasted 32 minutes on SAS: Who Dares Wins after telling an instructor he was “done”.

But of course his career also hasn’t been without controversy.

How does John Barrowman feel about recent ‘on-set antic’ allegations?

In recent years, headlines have focused on past on-set antics, particularly allegations about inappropriate behaviour while filming Doctor Who and Torchwood.

He’s frank about his feelings on how he claims he was treated in the fallout.

“I’ve never lied about anything in my career. I’ve always been upfront,” he states.

“99.9% of what was said was total bullsh*t. And I’ll talk about it in the show – what actually happened.

“Nobody was offended at the time. Nobody spoke up negatively. It was always ‘a source close to’ which is sometimes just crap.”

John Barrowman.

What hurts him most, though, is the response from some of his former colleagues.

“I was angry, and I still am. The BBC turned their back on me, and that was disgusting,” he claims.

“My Doctor Who and Torchwood family abandoned me. And I’ll tell you this – I wasn’t the only one doing stupid things on that set.

“My so-called ‘stupidity’ was nothing compared to others. But I have to move on. Still, there will always be anger there.”

What’s life like for John Barrowman away from the spotlight?

Based in the USA, John and his husband Scott have built a life together, recently celebrating 31 years as a couple and 18 years since their civil partnership.

But as much as progress has been made, he’s aware of the continuing struggles for LGBTQ+ rights.

“They can’t openly attack us for who we are anymore, so they try to take us down in other ways,” he claims.

John Barrowman

Despite all the challenges, he remains as passionate and energetic as ever.

And at the heart of it all is Scotland.

Why does John Barrowman only sometimes speak with a Scottish accent?

“America is my home, but Scotland is my homeland,” he says proudly.

“People always ask why I don’t speak with a Scottish accent all the time. It’s personal – it takes me back to being bullied as a kid in America. But when I’m with Scots, it comes naturally.”

Returning north of the border always feels special.

“Scottish audiences are different. The humour is sharper. I love it. I’ve driven friends through the Highlands just to show them the beauty of our country. And now, I get to bring this show home. That means everything.”

John Barrowman Laid Bare, Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, March 20.

