7 things to do in St Andrews this April

Planning a day trip or even a wee weekend away in the Home of Golf? Here's our what's on guide to St Andrews this month.

Image shows: An ariel image of St Andrews showing the castle in the foreground.
By Nora McElhone

Looking for some inspiration for the top events and attractions in St Andrews this April?

Here are seven ideas to get you started:

1. Browse the Artisan Market

Catch the monthly Artisan Market when it comes to the Town Hall on the first Saturday in the month.

Image shows: detail from a floral wreath by Susan Stewart with roses and hydrangeas in pinks and blues.
Beautiful handmade floral arrangements like this one by Susan Stewart are just one of the crafts on show at St Andrews Artisan Market. Image: Susan Stewart.

All of the items on sale are handmade locally and entry is free. There is a pop up cafe and a selection of sellers offering artisan jewellery, knitted items, floral arrangements and all kinds of art and crafts.

Address: St Andrews Town Hall, Queens Gardens, St Andrews, KY16 9TA.

Date: April 5.

2. Visit the Museums of the University of St Andrews

The weird and wonderful displays at the Bell Pettigrew Museum are open to the public during the Fife school holidays (April 7 to 15).

Don’t miss the chance to visit this intriguing natural history museum hidden away in the Bute Medical Building in central St Andrews.

Image shows an exterior view of The Bute Medical Building, part of the University of St Andrews.
Bell Pettigrew Museum in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

It’s full of specimens suspended in formaldehyde and taxidermy from early university collections.

Address: Bute Medical Buildings, St Andrews KY16 9TS.

Open: Daily during Fife school holidays: 1pm to 5pm

The Wardlaw Museum on The Scores is also run by the University of St Andrews and is open to the public all year round.

This museum is a showcase of the university’s art, history, science and natural history collections. Entry is free.

There is an engaging programme of permanent and temporary exhibitions and throughout April workshops for children are inspired by the current Say No! displays.

Address: Wardlaw Museum, 7 The Scores, St Andrews, KY16 9AR.

Open: Daily: 10am – 5pm.

3. Spring Crafternoon at the R&A World Golf Museum

The R&A World Golf Museum offers some great free activities at weekends and during the holidays. The Crafternoon on April 16 offers kids the chance to make some Spring and Easter inspired crafts in the learning room.

Encourage the kids to get creative at a Crafternoon session at British Golf Museum. Image: Supplied by British Golf Museum.

Make some bunny ears, a paper flower wreath or an Easter card in the relaxed setting.

Address: First Floor, Bruce Embankment, St Andrews KY16 9AB.

Date: 2pm, April 16.

4. Gordon Buchanan at Topping & Co Booksellers St Andrews

Join award-winning presenter and natural history cameraman Gordon Buchanan as he introduces his memoir In the Hide.

The autobiography talks candidly about his difficult upbringing and the solace that he found – and still finds in the natural world.

Image shows: Wildlife photographer and filmmaker Gordon Buchanan. Gordon is sitting on a hill with his elbows on his knees. He's wearing a blue shirt and has grey/white hair.
Gordon Buchanan will be talking about his new book in St Andrews this month.

Run by Topping & Co Booksellers, the event will take place at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Address: Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Queens Terrace, St Andrews KY16 9QF.

Date: April 23.

5. Relax in a St Andrews beachside sauna

Two new saunas have recently opened in St Andrews.

Seaside sauna fans can choose from sessions at St Andrews Beach Sauna on the East Sands or Wild Scottish Sauna at West Sands.

Image shows: a view of East Sands beach, St Andrews at sunset.
Sunset from St Andrews Seaside Sauna.

Both venues offer beautiful views of the Fife town and its beaches.

St Andrews Beach Sauna looks set to be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in April, with Wild Scottish Sauna also offering midweek sessions.

Addresses:

St Andrews Beach Sauna, East Sands Leisure Centre, St Mary St, St Andrews KY16 8LH.

Wild Scottish Sauna, West Sands Beach, St Andrews KY16 9XL

6. Attend SANDS 25: The International Film Festival of St Andrews

SANDS is a celebration of film that brings thought-provoking guests, films and documentaries to St Andrews each year.

Sands International Film Festival will take place at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Image: Supplied by SIFF.

The festival was founded by director Joe Russo.

Highlights this year include: An Afternoon with Dame Joanna Lumley and conversations with the film-makers behind documentaries and dramas.

Address: The Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9LA.

Date: April 25 to 27.

7. Putting on The Himalayas

The St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club is open daily from April 1.

Situated between the famous Old Course and West Sands beach, the undulating putting green has earned the nickname ‘the Himalayas’.

Image shows: A wide view of the Himalayas putting green in St Andrews. The course is busy with people practising their putting skills and the town of St Andrews is in the background.
St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club is open daily from April 1. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Book your time in advance – putters and balls are available to hire or you can bring your own equipment.

Address: The Links, St Andrews KY16 9JD.

Open: Daily from April 1 check the website for daily timings.

