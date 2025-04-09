5 artists you can visit in their North Fife studios this May

Eighty Open Studios stalwarts will join 15 new artists to throw open their studios and workshops for Open Studios North Fife 2025.

Open Studios North Fife has been showcasing local talent since 2006.

The celebration Fife’s creative life also offers visitors the chance to explore areas of North Fife that they might not usually visit.

Here are five artists’ studios we can’t wait to visit on May 3, 4 and 5 2025:

1. Jim Shears, blacksmith artist, Gateside

North Fife Open Studios stalwart Jim Shears has been involved in every event since 2005.

The blacksmith artist loves the opportunity to welcome people to his Gateside workshop.

Jim credits his successful career to the many commissions he has gained as part of his involvement in Open Studios including items such as gates, garden planters, stair balustrades and sculptures.

Address: Gateside Mills, Gateside, Fife, KY14 7SU

2. Paul Bartlett, mixed media, Tayport

Mixed media artist Paul Bartlett finds inspiration in nature’s beauty.

He combines paint, collage and papier mache to create his images.

Text relevant to his subjects helps to grab the viewer’s attention and pull them in for a more immersive experience.

Paul will have originals and prints on sale to suit all budgets in his rural studio.

Address: 1 Kirkton Barns Cottages, Tayport, Fife, DD6 9PD

3. Derek Robertson, artist, Balmerino.

Derek Robertson is an award-winning international artist. He produces captivating paintings and prints of nature, focussing on wildlife and landscape.

Derek is a member of the RSW and has work held in private collections including The Tate Gallery.

His many awards include BBC Wildlife Artist of the Year and he exhibits his work in Scotland and beyond.

Address: The Bay Cottage, Balmerino, Near Gauldry, Fife, DD6 8SB.

4. Kay Anderson, fused glasswork, Shed Heaven, Cupar.

Kay Anderson produces beautiful fused glasswork inspired by bold colours and the great outdoors in her wee shed in Cupar.

Visitors can chat to Kay about her processes and inspiration behind her hanging decorations, lanterns and upcycled objects.

Address: The Old Dairy, 10 Bishopgate, Cupar, KY15 4BD

5. Lucy Chapman, print artist, Newton of Falkland

Vet by trade, Lucy Chapman is new to Open Studios North Fife for 2025.

Her eye-catching multi-colour lino prints have earned her the Emerging Artist Bursary Award 2025.

Lucy’s work is inspired by her childhood spent fishing with her dad on Jersey.

Today, fish and seabirds are at the heart of her work.

Address: Bellfield, Jubilee Crescent, Newton of Falkland KY15 7NQ

For the first time Open Studios 2025 will showcase film makers from the area. New residency space Inn_Residence have planned a soft launch of their Balmerino studio space in conjunction with OSNF.

If all these talented artists inspire you to get your own creative juices flowing, there are lots of hands-on workshops on offer.

You can choose to learn about working with fabric, wool, glass, paint or even magic stones. Booking directly with the artist is essential.

Most studios are open to the public 10am – 5pm daily but it is worth checking individual listings to avoid disappointment.