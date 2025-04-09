5 artists you can visit in their North Fife studios this May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 artists you can visit in their North Fife studios this May

Open Studios North Fife is treat for art lovers. With more than 90 artists opening their doors to visitors all over North Fife, there is sure to be something to tempt you in.

Image shows: Artist Derek Robertson on the beach at Balmerino. Derek is standing with his arm over one of his paintings on an easel. The water of the Tay is visible in the background.
Artist Derek Robertson will welcome visitors into his studio by the sea at Balmerino during Open Studios North Fife. Image: Derek Robertson/Colin Hattersley.
By Nora McElhone

Eighty Open Studios stalwarts will join 15 new artists to throw open their studios and workshops for Open Studios North Fife 2025.

Open Studios North Fife has been showcasing local talent since 2006.

The celebration Fife’s creative life also offers visitors the chance to explore areas of North Fife that they might not usually visit.

Here are five artists’ studios we can’t wait to visit on May 3, 4 and 5 2025:

1. Jim Shears, blacksmith artist, Gateside

North Fife Open Studios stalwart Jim Shears has been involved in every event since 2005.

Image shows: Jim Shears, Blacksmith artist creating a dragon tail in his studio in Gateside.
Blacksmith Jim Shears in his studio in Gateside, Fife. Image: Open Studios North Fife.

The blacksmith artist loves the opportunity to welcome people to his Gateside workshop.

Jim credits his successful career to the many commissions he has gained as part of his involvement in Open Studios including items such as gates, garden planters, stair balustrades and sculptures.

Address: Gateside Mills, Gateside, Fife, KY14 7SU

2. Paul Bartlett, mixed media, Tayport

Mixed media artist Paul Bartlett finds inspiration in nature’s beauty.

Image shows: An original artwork by Paul Bartlett depicting a barn owl. The background of the image is composed of a collage of pieces of text. The image of an owl poised to grab its prey with talons outstretched is added in layers on top of the text.
One of Paul Bartlett’s striking wildlife portraits. Image: Open Studios North Fife.

He combines paint, collage and papier mache to create his images.

Text relevant to his subjects helps to grab the viewer’s attention and pull them in for a more immersive experience.

Paul will have originals and prints on sale to suit all budgets in his rural studio.

Address: 1 Kirkton Barns Cottages, Tayport, Fife, DD6 9PD

3. Derek Robertson, artist, Balmerino.

Derek Robertson is an award-winning international artist. He produces captivating paintings and prints of nature, focussing on wildlife and landscape.

Image shows: Artist Derek Robertson in his Balmerino studio. Derek is crouched in front of two large canvasses with a table covered in paint and brushes in the foreground. He is dressed in black and smiling at the camera.
Derek Robertson in his studio on the edge of the Tay Estuary. Image: Open Studios North Fife.

Derek is a member of the RSW and has work held in private collections including The Tate Gallery.

His many awards include BBC Wildlife Artist of the Year and he exhibits his work in Scotland and beyond.

Address: The Bay Cottage, Balmerino, Near Gauldry, Fife, DD6 8SB.

4. Kay Anderson, fused glasswork, Shed Heaven, Cupar.

Kay Anderson produces beautiful fused glasswork inspired by bold colours and the great outdoors in her wee shed in Cupar.

Kay Anderson with some of the beautiful fused glass she will show visitors from her venue number 49m Shed Heaven. Image: Open Studios North Fife.

Visitors can chat to Kay about her processes and inspiration behind her hanging decorations, lanterns and upcycled objects.

Address: The Old Dairy, 10 Bishopgate, Cupar, KY15 4BD

5. Lucy Chapman, print artist, Newton of Falkland

Vet by trade, Lucy Chapman is new to Open Studios North Fife for 2025.

Image shows: Artist and vet Lucy Chapman at home in Falkland. Lucy has long dark hair. She is sitting on a sofa smiling at the camera. She has a huge dog on the couch beside her and examples of her prints are hanging in the background. She has her studio number - 22 - beside her.
Lucy Chapman is taking part in Open Studios for the first time. She will be in studio number 22 on the art trail. Image: Open Studios North Fife.

Her eye-catching multi-colour lino prints have earned her the Emerging Artist Bursary Award 2025.

Lucy’s work is inspired by her childhood spent fishing with her dad on Jersey.

Today, fish and seabirds are at the heart of her work.

Address: Bellfield, Jubilee Crescent, Newton of Falkland KY15 7NQ

For the first time Open Studios 2025 will showcase film makers from the area. New residency space Inn_Residence have planned a soft launch of their Balmerino studio space in conjunction with OSNF.

If all these talented artists inspire you to get your own creative juices flowing, there are lots of hands-on workshops on offer.

You can choose to learn about working with fabric, wool, glass, paint or even magic stones. Booking directly with the artist is essential.

Most studios are open to the public 10am – 5pm daily but it is worth checking individual listings to avoid disappointment.

