Perth Racecourse summer season is here – and it’s jumping!

Find out what's in store this year at one of Scotland's premier racing venues.

In partnership with Perth Racecourse
equestrians clear hurdles during Perth horse racing
Whether you're a seasoned racegoer or a first-time visitor, you're sure to have an unforgettable time!

Everyone’s favourite day out returns for 2025 with 13 thrilling events packed full of great entertainment and the very best in live sporting action.

From Wednesday April 23 to Tuesday October 21, you will find the very best of British and Irish racing come together at one of racing’s most respected venues.

Running right alongside the racing is the big party atmosphere that has given Perth Racecourse its well-deserved reputation as one of the best days out on Scotland’s social calendar. Live music, plenty of laughter, great food and drink, and the perfect excuse to take a day off and glam up!

Here are top five season highlights not to be missed.

Top five season highlights

1. The three-day Perth Festival

crowds gather beside the race track during Perth horse racing
The races are a big draw for horse racing fans and those looking for a great day out.

Opening the season with £310,000 of prize money to be won and featuring the prestigious Highland National, this is one of Scotland’s must-attend events for racing enthusiasts, amateurs enjoying a flutter at the Tote and party people in search of a great day out.

The Royal Scot Dragoon Guards will join the fun on Day 2 while northern soul legends, The Owls, will take the spotlight on day 3.

2. Denise van Outen at Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day

ladies laugh as they attend Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse
Ladies Day is a great excuse to get all dressed up with your friends.

Dust off your dancing shoes and amp up your glam, everyone’s favourite nineties girl, Denise van Outen, is set to bring her 60-minute music extravaganza to the Ladies Day afterparty.

The energy is sure to be running high following a day that includes a £2000 winner of the Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady prize, exclusive Grazing on the Green packages and fundraising for the wonderful Breast Cancer Now charity.

3. Hospitality at the Galileo Restaurant

people sitting while eating at the Galileo Restaurant at Perth Racecourse
Enjoy a scrumptious meal while keeping an eye on your horse on the race track.

Gather friends, family and workmates then treat yourselves to a high-class day at the races.

Galileo Restaurant offers a premier dining experience and unrivalled views of the track.

Your package includes delicious food, table service, tipster talks and more. All that’s left for you to do is turn on the out of office.

4. bet365 Gold Cup Day

couple smile as they watch horses on Perth Racecourse
Be there as Perth Gold Cup celebrates a milestone.

First hosted in 1825 on the North Inch, Perth, Perth Gold Cup celebrates its 200th Anniversary this year.

Originally run for £100, this year’s event boasts a staggering £100,000 prize pot.

An institution on the racing calendar and the first weekend meeting of the year, the bet365 Gold Cup Day has an electric atmosphere from the first horse out of the gate to the last horse over the finishing line.

5. The two-day Glorious Finale

Known in racing circles as the first ever fixture run at Perth – 1613 on the South Inch – this historic event is a firm favourite amongst loyal customers.

Delivering an exhilarating and atmospheric almost-end to the season, it’s best to buy a two-day ticket. Stay the night in Perth and let yourself be carried away by the city’s excitement and hospitality.

Need a bit more detail? Then check out this handy, month by month listing for Scotland’s most northerly racecourse:

girl sitting on a woman's shoulder watch on the sidelines with other visitors as equestrians compete at Perth Racecourse
Bring the whole family for a memorable time at Perth Racecourse.

April

From April 23 to 25, the three-day Perth Festival opens the season with £310,000 of prize money to be won!

May

Do the double and join in the Murrayshall Estate Race Evening on May 14 and the renowned Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day on May 15, which will be closed by the legendary Denise van Outen on the decks.

June

First run in 1825, Gold Cup Day celebrates an astonishing 200 years of time-honoured tradition on Sunday June 8, making it a day to remember.

July

The Horizon Parking Summer Raceday on Thursday July 3 gives you the perfect excuse for a long weekend off! Or treat the kids and join a fun-packed Family Raceday on Sunday July 13.

August

One of the most thrilling days of the year, the illustrious Stone of Destiny Raceday on Saturday August 16 showcases that big party atmosphere that Perth Racecourse is famed for.

September

Go in nice and easy on Monday September 8 with Auto Services Perth Ltd Raceday, and close with the two-day Glorious Finale on September 24 and 25.

October

The newest fixture on the calendar, the Glorious Encore Charity Raceday, on Tuesday October 21 ends the season with a big thank you and the opportunity to give something back as guests fundraise for Perth Foodbank.

For more information, visit the Perth Racecourse’s website.

Read more: POPPY WATSON: I went to the Perth races for the first time – here is what I thought

