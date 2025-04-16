Perth Racecourse kickstarts the summer with three-day Perth Festival

Loved by young and old, seasoned racing punters and the funtime people looking for a great day out, Perth Racecourse kicks off the summer season with its electrifying three-day Perth Festival.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This thrilling event features the best of British and Irish racing, ensuring the first hooves to grace that fresh spring turf will guarantee thrills, excitement and breathtaking, live sporting action.

And with over a staggering £310,000 prize pot up for grabs, this year’s event is poised to be the most competitive in recent memory.

Running from Wednesday April 23 until Friday April 25, racing highlights include the fantastic Highland National Steeple Chase on day three and the Gold Castle Novice Listed Hurdle on day one.

But it doesn’t stop there! You’ll be entertained by the Royal Scot Dragoon Guards – complete with their Jackal – and Northern Soul legend, the Owls, who will take to the stage in the Barn for a musical Festival finale.

And for those who love a challenge, Willowgate Activity Centre will be on hand with their Laser Clays to stir up some friendly competition amongst your group!

Sounding good so far? Then gather your friends, family, and workmates, and treat yourselves to a high-class day out in the best possible style!

Go big at the three-day Perth Festival!

Grandstand Ticket, from £17 per person

The basic entry ticket gives you access to the racetrack, totes, paddock, cafes, takeaways and bars.

Premium Ticket, from £40 per person

Treat yourself to a Premium Ticket and join in the electrifying atmosphere from the comfort of a seated marquee with private bar, private betting facilities, trackside lawn, and tipster talks.

The 1908, from £100 per person

Located next to the Parade Ring on the second floor of the Club Stand, the 1908 puts you in the heart of the action.

Offering mouth-watering Scottish favourites, table service, private bar, and spectacular views of the racing.

Your ticket includes entry to the Grandstand Enclosure and 1908 badge, racecard, two-course meal and table for the raceday, access to private bar and betting facilities.

Furlong Package, £125 per person

This exclusive ticket offers entry to the Grandstand Enclosure, entry to the Hospitality marquee, a tipster talk, delicious two-course meal, table service for the day, access to a private bar, and private betting facilities.

Availability on Friday April 25 only.

The Galileo Restaurant, £195

Galileo Restaurant offers a premier dining experience and unrivalled views of the track.

Your package includes entry to the Grandstand Enclosure and Galileo Restaurant badge, racecard and tipster talk, three-course meal with afternoon cheese board, table service and table for the raceday, and access to private bar and betting facilities.

Availability on Friday April 25 only.

Pommery Champagne Booth, £950 for ten people

A must-do experience for fun groups of up to ten people, this fabulous day out includes a private booth in the Pommery Champagne Bar for up to 10 people, table service and private bar all day, two magnums of champagne on arrival served with olives and smoked almonds, a large sharing charcuterie board, local breads and Nairn’s Oatcakes.

If this sounds like your idea of a perfect day out, but dates don’t work, then make sure to visit Perth Racecourse’s website to check out the following ten fixtures running from mid-May to October.

Including Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, bet365 Gold Cup Day and the Glorious Finale, there’s plenty of opportunity to go big in Perth!

Read more: Perth Racecourse summer season is here – and it’s jumping!