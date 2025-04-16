Perth Racecourse kickstarts the summer with three-day Perth Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Racecourse kickstarts the summer with three-day Perth Festival

Find the perfect ticket for your day at the races!

In partnership with Perth Racecourse
a woman and a jockey pose with a horse at one of Perth racing fixtures
Earth Cry was last year's Highland National winner.

Loved by young and old, seasoned racing punters and the funtime people looking for a great day out, Perth Racecourse kicks off the summer season with its electrifying three-day Perth Festival.

This thrilling event features the best of British and Irish racing, ensuring the first hooves to grace that fresh spring turf will guarantee thrills, excitement and breathtaking, live sporting action.

And with over a staggering £310,000 prize pot up for grabs, this year’s event is poised to be the most competitive in recent memory.

Running from Wednesday April 23 until Friday April 25, racing highlights include the fantastic Highland National Steeple Chase on day three and the Gold Castle Novice Listed Hurdle on day one.

But it doesn’t stop there! You’ll be entertained by the Royal Scot Dragoon Guards – complete with their Jackal – and Northern Soul legend, the Owls, who will take to the stage in the Barn for a musical Festival finale.

band performs in a barn during Perth racing fixtures
The Owls will take to the stage in the Barn for a musical finale.

And for those who love a challenge, Willowgate Activity Centre will be on hand with their Laser Clays to stir up some friendly competition amongst your group!

Sounding good so far? Then gather your friends, family, and workmates, and treat yourselves to a high-class day out in the best possible style!

Go big at the three-day Perth Festival!

Grandstand Ticket, from £17 per person

The basic entry ticket gives you access to the racetrack, totes, paddock, cafes, takeaways and bars.

Premium Ticket, from £40 per person

Treat yourself to a Premium Ticket and join in the electrifying atmosphere from the comfort of a seated marquee with private bar, private betting facilities, trackside lawn, and tipster talks.

The 1908, from £100 per person

spectators at Perth racing fixtures
Racegoers at the Parade Ring are right at the heart of the action.

Located next to the Parade Ring on the second floor of the Club Stand, the 1908 puts you in the heart of the action.

Offering mouth-watering Scottish favourites, table service, private bar, and spectacular views of the racing.

Your ticket includes entry to the Grandstand Enclosure and 1908 badge, racecard, two-course meal and table for the raceday, access to private bar and betting facilities.

Furlong Package, £125 per person

horses racing at Perth Racecourse
Access to the Grandstand Enclosure will allow you to see the horses as they pass.

This exclusive ticket offers entry to the Grandstand Enclosure, entry to the Hospitality marquee, a tipster talk, delicious two-course meal, table service for the day, access to a private bar, and private betting facilities.

Availability on Friday April 25 only.

The Galileo Restaurant, £195

Galileo Restaurant offers a premier dining experience and unrivalled views of the track.

Your package includes entry to the Grandstand Enclosure and Galileo Restaurant badge, racecard and tipster talk, three-course meal with afternoon cheese board, table service and table for the raceday, and access to private bar and betting facilities.

Availability on Friday April 25 only.

Pommery Champagne Booth, £950 for ten people

people talk while sitting at a Pommery Champagne Booth
Spend a day like a VIP with a private booth in the Pommery Champagne Bar.

A must-do experience for fun groups of up to ten people, this fabulous day out includes a private booth in the Pommery Champagne Bar for up to 10 people, table service and private bar all day, two magnums of champagne on arrival served with olives and smoked almonds, a large sharing charcuterie board, local breads and Nairn’s Oatcakes.

If this sounds like your idea of a perfect day out, but dates don’t work, then make sure to visit Perth Racecourse’s website to check out the following ten fixtures running from mid-May to October.

Including Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, bet365 Gold Cup Day and the Glorious Finale, there’s plenty of opportunity to go big in Perth!

Read more: Perth Racecourse summer season is here – and it’s jumping!

Conversation