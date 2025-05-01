On the hunt for ideas for things to see and do in St Andrews this month?

1. Our Golden Thread art exhibition

Local artist and art tutor Jaclyn Stuart celebrates ten years since the first solo exhibition of her work in St Andrews with a new show.

In Our Golden Thread Jaclyn explores the themes of brokenness, beauty and restoration. Her art is influenced by the Japanese art of kintsugi and the exhibition includes a mix of watercolour, oil painting and cyanotype photography.

On Saturday May 3 the artist will host a talk and cyanotype demonstration at 2pm. Tickets for this event include a copy of Jaclyn’s beautiful 31 page exhibition catalogue.

Address: St Marks Church Hall, St Marys Place, St Andrews, KY16 9UY.

Date: Saturday May 3 10am – 2pm then 3.30-5pm, May 4 12noon-5pm , May 5 10am-5pm.

2. The Night Market, Balgove Larder

May 6 marks the first Night Market of the 2025 summer season at Balgove Larder. The market is held in the Steak Barn and showcases the best in local produce.

There is live music, food from local food trucks and Balgove’s Steak Barn and Eat Out and mini workshops from Strathyrum Flowers.

A car boot sale is new for 2025’s Night Markets, with the focus on preloved, vintage homeware, clothing and jewellery.

Date: May 6, 5-9pm.

Address: Balgove Larder Farm Shop, Butchery & Café, Strathtyrum, St Andrews, KY16 9SF.

3. I Am Woman: Five Female Artists

The walls of The Fraser Gallery will showcase the work of five female creatives from May 2 to 16.

The South Street Gallery will show vibrant paintings by Janet Keith, Mhairi McGregor RSW, Alison McWhirter, Jackie Philip and Gail Pope, with bright florals, still lives and landscapes all represented.

Date: May 2 to 16.

Address: The Fraser Gallery St Andrews Ltd 53 South Street St Andrews, Fife KY16 9QR.

4. You Choose, Byre Theatre

You Choose is based on the popular children’ picture book by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt.

Nonsense Room Productions have turned the story into a musical show perfect for little theatre-goers. As in the book of the same name, the audience will be able to choose where the story goes by joining in with games and challenges.

The format means that every show is different, with new characters and locations for each performance.

Recommended for children aged 2 to 7.

Date: May 10.

Address: The Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9LA.

5. Pixie Picnic, St Andrews Botanic Garden

Dress up in your finest fairy costume and visit the beautiful Botanic Garden in St Andrews for a magical afternoon.

The Pixie Picnic event will be full of fairy-themed crafts and activities suitable for young families available throughout the afternoon.

Later, it will be time to settle down on a picnic blanket for a screening of Epic (U) on the Solar Cinema.

Visitors can bring their own picnic food to enjoy during the screening or buy sandwiches and treats from the Visitor Centre. Don’t forget to prepare for the Scottish weather with plenty of cosy layers and blankets for the movie screening.

Date: May 11, 2.30-8pm.

Address: St Andrews Botanic Garden, Canongate, St Andrews, KY16 8RT.

6. Classic Car Show, Craigtoun Country Park

Kilrymont Rotary’s annual classic car show returns to Craigtoun Park on May 25.

Classic cars, motobikes and commercial vehicles can be exhibited for a donation to the Rotary’s nominated charities. Visitors can view the cars free of charge and there will also be music, games and competitions to enjoy.

The regular Craigtoun Park attractions will be open for the weekend – usual costs will apply.

Date: May 25, 10am to 4pm.

Address, Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 8NX

7. The World of Chocolat with Joanne Harris

Join author Joanne Harris as she returns to the world of Chocolat, her bestselling story of Vianne and her famous chocolaterie.

This new novel, Vianne, is set six years before Chocolat, as a pregnant Vianne arrives in the south of France and dives into a world of magical cooking.

This author event is hosted by Topping & Co Booksellers and takes place in Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Date: May 29.

Address: Saint Andrew’s Episcopal, St Andrews, Queens Terrace St Andrews KY16 9QF.