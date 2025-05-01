Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven things to do in St Andrews this May

From art exhibitions to classic car rallies, we've got you covered for things to do in St Andrews this month.

Image shows: a scenic shot of St Andrews, Fife taken from West Sands overlooking the historic town.
St Andrews has a packed events programme. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
By Nora McElhone

On the hunt for ideas for things to see and do in St Andrews this month?

Here’s our pick of events and happenings in and around St Andrews in May:

1. Our Golden Thread art exhibition

Local artist and art tutor Jaclyn Stuart celebrates ten years since the first solo exhibition of her work in St Andrews with a new show.

In Our Golden Thread Jaclyn explores the themes of brokenness, beauty and restoration. Her art is influenced by the Japanese art of kintsugi and the exhibition includes a mix of watercolour, oil painting and cyanotype photography.

Image shows: Artist Jaclyn Stuart with one of the paintings from her exhibition. The artist is sitting on the grass under a tree and there is dappled sunlight coming through the leaves and landing on the canvas.
Jaclyn Stuart with one of the paintings from her upcoming exhibition. Image: Supplied by Jaclyn Stuart.

On Saturday May 3 the artist will host a talk and cyanotype demonstration at 2pm. Tickets for this event include a copy of Jaclyn’s beautiful 31 page exhibition catalogue.

Address: St Marks Church Hall, St Marys Place, St Andrews, KY16 9UY.

Date: Saturday May 3 10am – 2pm then 3.30-5pm, May 4 12noon-5pm , May 5 10am-5pm.

2. The Night Market, Balgove Larder

May 6 marks the first Night Market of the 2025 summer season at Balgove Larder. The market is held in the Steak Barn and showcases the best in local produce.

There is live music, food from local food trucks and Balgove’s Steak Barn and Eat Out and mini workshops from Strathyrum Flowers.

Image shows: a general view of the Night Market event at Balgove Larder near St Andrews.
The Night Market is a favourite fixture in the St Andrews event calendar.

A car boot sale is new for 2025’s Night Markets, with the focus on preloved, vintage homeware, clothing and jewellery.

Date: May 6, 5-9pm.

Address: Balgove Larder Farm Shop, Butchery & Café, Strathtyrum, St Andrews, KY16 9SF.

3. I Am Woman: Five Female Artists

The walls of The Fraser Gallery will showcase the work of five female creatives from May 2 to 16.

The South Street Gallery will show vibrant paintings by Janet Keith, Mhairi McGregor RSW, Alison McWhirter, Jackie Philip and Gail Pope, with bright florals, still lives and landscapes all represented.

Date: May 2 to 16.

Address: The Fraser Gallery St Andrews Ltd 53 South Street St Andrews, Fife KY16 9QR.

4. You Choose, Byre Theatre

You Choose is based on the popular children’ picture book by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt.

Nonsense Room Productions have turned the story into a musical show perfect for little theatre-goers. As in the book of the same name, the audience will be able to choose where the story goes by joining in with games and challenges.

You Choose is inspired by the book by Nick Sharratt and Pippa Goodhart.

The format means that every show is different, with new characters and locations for each performance.

Recommended for children aged 2 to 7.

Date: May 10.

Address: The Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9LA.

5. Pixie Picnic, St Andrews Botanic Garden

Dress up in your finest fairy costume and visit the beautiful Botanic Garden in St Andrews for a magical afternoon.

The Pixie Picnic event will be full of fairy-themed crafts and activities suitable for young families available throughout the afternoon.

Later, it will be time to settle down on a picnic blanket for a screening of Epic (U) on the Solar Cinema.

Image shows: A general view of St Andrews Botanic Garden.
St Andrews Botanic Garden.

Visitors can bring their own picnic food to enjoy during the screening or buy sandwiches and treats from the Visitor Centre. Don’t forget to prepare for the Scottish weather with plenty of cosy layers and blankets for the movie screening.

Date: May 11, 2.30-8pm.

Address: St Andrews Botanic Garden, Canongate, St Andrews, KY16 8RT.

6. Classic Car Show, Craigtoun Country Park

Kilrymont Rotary’s annual classic car show returns to Craigtoun Park on May 25.

Classic cars, motobikes and commercial vehicles can be exhibited for a donation to the Rotary’s nominated charities. Visitors can view the cars free of charge and there will also be music, games and competitions to enjoy.

Image shows: vintage cars at a car rally.
The vintage rally will give visitors and car enthusiasts the chance to see classic and modern models.

The regular Craigtoun Park attractions will be open for the weekend – usual costs will apply.

Date: May 25, 10am to 4pm.

Address, Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 8NX

7. The World of Chocolat with Joanne Harris

Join author Joanne Harris as she returns to the world of Chocolat, her bestselling story of Vianne and her famous chocolaterie.

This new novel, Vianne, is set six years before Chocolat, as a pregnant Vianne arrives in the south of France and dives into a world of magical cooking.

Image shows: Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat and Vianne.
Joanne Harris. Image: Kyte Photography.

This author event is hosted by Topping & Co Booksellers and takes place in Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Date: May 29.

Address: Saint Andrew’s Episcopal, St Andrews, Queens Terrace St Andrews KY16 9QF.

