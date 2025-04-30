Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson talks fatherhood, fame and fights ahead of Dundee show

In a Courier interview, the Peaky Blinders actor known for his role as Arthur Shelby Jr, reflects on fame, fatherhood and his Scottish roots ahead of a special event in Dundee this June.

Paul Anderson. Image: We Go Again Productions
Paul Anderson. Image: We Go Again Productions
By Michael Alexander

Paul Anderson is no stranger to gritty, intense roles.

Whether it’s playing the tortured Arthur Shelby Jr in Peaky Blinders or stepping into the dangerous world of The Revenant alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor has built a career out of portraying complex, larger-than-life characters.

But in an interview with The Courier ahead of a special appearance in Dundee, he reveals there’s only one real winner when it comes to the role he’s most proud of.

“Being a father is the greatest role I’ve ever had,” he says, referencing his two-year old son at home in London.

“It’s the greatest part I’ve ever played.”

What will Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson be doing in Dundee?

Paul is gearing up for a special ‘audience with’ event at Fat Sams in Dundee, planned for June 20.

He’ll meet fans, sign autographs and take part in a Q&A session.

Although Birmingham-set crime drama Peaky Blinders may have put him on the map, it’s his Scottish roots that are fuelling his excitement for the trip.

Paul Anderson. We Go Again Productions.

“I think Gregory Burke, the playwright is from near Dundee. (Burke is from Rosyth in Fife). Do you know Gregory Burke?” he asks.

“I did my first play with Gregory Burke. And I’ve done a movie of his called 71, the first movie he wrote about The Troubles. I think he’s from Dundee way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the city of Dundee.”

What impact has playing Arthur Shelby Jr in Peaky Blinders had on Paul Anderson?

Excitement has been growing around a much anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, starring Cillian Murphy. There’s also been reports of a seventh season, set in the 1950s, being filmed later this year.

Amid recent reports speculating on whether Paul features or not, he says he is prohibited from saying any more after signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“There’s more to come on that,” he says. “There’s a movie to come and then there’s possible talk on another (Peaky Blinders) season.”

“We’ve all sworn a secrecy thing with that one so I can’t really say much.”

Playing Arthur Shelby has ‘opened doors’

Paul’s performance as the volatile, troubled older brother in the Shelby family, has earned critical acclaim.

He insists it’s a “bit dramatic” to suggest the role has been life-changing.

But he says Arthur Shelby Jr is certainly a role he’s cherished, helping to “open doors” and lead him to the career path he’s on.

“Ask any director, and they’ll say that they don’t know where the line between me and Arthur sort of stops and starts,” he says.

Paul Anderson. Image: We Go Again Productions

“But that’s just my process when I’m acting.

“I go full blast into character, and I don’t come out of that until I’m off set sometimes.”

How did Paul Anderson get into acting?

Paul’s path to acting was unconventional. After leaving school at 14, the working class lad “basically became a ticket tout”.

His turning point came during a dinner with his then “very wealthy girlfriend”, where he told stories in front of a group that included actor Ralph Fiennes.

Impressed by his skills as a raconteur, Fiennes asked: “Have you ever thought about being an actor?”

Though Paul initially brushed it off as a compliment, at 25, he decided to pursue acting, inspired by his girlfriend’s encouragement and enrolled in drama school.

Paul Anderson. Image: We Go Again Productions

If nothing else had happened beyond working with Fife’s Gregory Burke at the Royal Court Theatre, he’d have been happy, he insists.

But since then, he’s gone on to work with some of the industry’s heavyweights. The actor learned a lot from working with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, who have all had an impact on how he approaches his craft.

Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) with Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) in Peaky Blinders from 2013. Image: Tiger Aspect/Robert Viglasky

“The way they carry themselves and the way they are on set, just their whole demeanour – you learn so much man!”

Friendship with Tyson Fury

One such partnership is his involvement in the world of boxing.

“I’ve been good friends with Tyson Fury for a while now, and I’ve got ties to the boxing world,” he reveals.

“I’m in talks about being an ambassador in Saudi Arabia for boxing. I’m also talking to Bryan Singer about a potential film, and there’s a lot of exciting stuff happening.

“Tyson’s invited me to a few big fights, and I’ve been out ringside with his excellency watching some of the best boxers in the world.”

Paul, who recently signed with Never-Before Talent Agency and his agent, Navid Salimian, is also gearing up for the release of The Gray House, created by Kevin Costner.

He’s discussing future roles with the Coen brothers, as well as exploring opportunities with Guillermo del Toro.

Tickets for An Audience With: Peaky Blinders’ Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) at Fat Sam’s, Dundee, on Friday June 20 are available now.

