Paul Anderson is no stranger to gritty, intense roles.

Whether it’s playing the tortured Arthur Shelby Jr in Peaky Blinders or stepping into the dangerous world of The Revenant alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor has built a career out of portraying complex, larger-than-life characters.

But in an interview with The Courier ahead of a special appearance in Dundee, he reveals there’s only one real winner when it comes to the role he’s most proud of.

“Being a father is the greatest role I’ve ever had,” he says, referencing his two-year old son at home in London.

“It’s the greatest part I’ve ever played.”

What will Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson be doing in Dundee?

Paul is gearing up for a special ‘audience with’ event at Fat Sams in Dundee, planned for June 20.

He’ll meet fans, sign autographs and take part in a Q&A session.

Although Birmingham-set crime drama Peaky Blinders may have put him on the map, it’s his Scottish roots that are fuelling his excitement for the trip.

“I think Gregory Burke, the playwright is from near Dundee. (Burke is from Rosyth in Fife). Do you know Gregory Burke?” he asks.

“I did my first play with Gregory Burke. And I’ve done a movie of his called 71, the first movie he wrote about The Troubles. I think he’s from Dundee way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the city of Dundee.”

What impact has playing Arthur Shelby Jr in Peaky Blinders had on Paul Anderson?

Excitement has been growing around a much anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, starring Cillian Murphy. There’s also been reports of a seventh season, set in the 1950s, being filmed later this year.

Amid recent reports speculating on whether Paul features or not, he says he is prohibited from saying any more after signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“There’s more to come on that,” he says. “There’s a movie to come and then there’s possible talk on another (Peaky Blinders) season.”

“We’ve all sworn a secrecy thing with that one so I can’t really say much.”

Playing Arthur Shelby has ‘opened doors’

Paul’s performance as the volatile, troubled older brother in the Shelby family, has earned critical acclaim.

He insists it’s a “bit dramatic” to suggest the role has been life-changing.

But he says Arthur Shelby Jr is certainly a role he’s cherished, helping to “open doors” and lead him to the career path he’s on.

“Ask any director, and they’ll say that they don’t know where the line between me and Arthur sort of stops and starts,” he says.

“But that’s just my process when I’m acting.

“I go full blast into character, and I don’t come out of that until I’m off set sometimes.”

How did Paul Anderson get into acting?

Paul’s path to acting was unconventional. After leaving school at 14, the working class lad “basically became a ticket tout”.

His turning point came during a dinner with his then “very wealthy girlfriend”, where he told stories in front of a group that included actor Ralph Fiennes.

Impressed by his skills as a raconteur, Fiennes asked: “Have you ever thought about being an actor?”

Though Paul initially brushed it off as a compliment, at 25, he decided to pursue acting, inspired by his girlfriend’s encouragement and enrolled in drama school.

If nothing else had happened beyond working with Fife’s Gregory Burke at the Royal Court Theatre, he’d have been happy, he insists.

But since then, he’s gone on to work with some of the industry’s heavyweights. The actor learned a lot from working with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, who have all had an impact on how he approaches his craft.

“The way they carry themselves and the way they are on set, just their whole demeanour – you learn so much man!”

Friendship with Tyson Fury

One such partnership is his involvement in the world of boxing.

“I’ve been good friends with Tyson Fury for a while now, and I’ve got ties to the boxing world,” he reveals.

“I’m in talks about being an ambassador in Saudi Arabia for boxing. I’m also talking to Bryan Singer about a potential film, and there’s a lot of exciting stuff happening.

“Tyson’s invited me to a few big fights, and I’ve been out ringside with his excellency watching some of the best boxers in the world.”

Paul, who recently signed with Never-Before Talent Agency and his agent, Navid Salimian, is also gearing up for the release of The Gray House, created by Kevin Costner.

He’s discussing future roles with the Coen brothers, as well as exploring opportunities with Guillermo del Toro.

Tickets for An Audience With: Peaky Blinders’ Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) at Fat Sam’s, Dundee, on Friday June 20 are available now.