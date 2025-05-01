Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven things to do in Dundee this May

Comedy, music and more - it's all happening in Dundee this month. Here's our guide to the pick of the events for May.

Scenic image of Dundee at nightfall with Taybridge and city lights.
Dundee has lots happening this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Stuck in a rut for activities to keep you entertained this spring? Here are our pick of the best events in Dundee for May.

1. Rich Hall: Chin Music

King of deadpan Rich Hall makes a welcome return to The Whitehall Theatre on May 2. The show’s title has two meanings: Chin Music can mean idle talk or an intimidating throw in baseball or cricket. A great description of Rich Hall’s comedy style.

Image shows: American comedian Rich Hall. He is wearing an all-black cowboy-style outfit with a ten-gallon hat.
Rich Hall brings his caustic wit to Dundee in May.

The laid-back Virginian is an Edinburgh festival favourite and a regular on panel shows such as QI and Have I Got New For You, his sharp, quick wit never disappoints on TV or his live shows.

Recommended age 14+

Date: May 2, 8pm.

Address: The Whitehall Theatre, 12 Bellfield St, Dundee, DD

2. The LIVEHOUSE Launch Party

DJ Craig Charles brings his funk and soul DJ set to the launch party at Dundee’s newest music venue.

Scotland’s newest music and arts venue welcomes Craig Charles to its inaugural live music event.

Image shows: Funk and soul DJ Craig Charles at his decks.
Craig Charles will perform his DJ set at the LIVEHOUSE launch on May 2.

Music lovers can expect a set full of acts beloved by Radio 6 Music DJ Charles, who is widely viewed as one of the UK’s leading champions of the genre.

Date: May 2, 7pm.

Address: LiveHouse, 110 Nethergate, Dundee , DD14DG.

3. Scotland’s Whale Road exhibition

A new exhibition at Discovery Point uncovers Scotland’s whaling stories and looks in particular at the role of the RRS Discovery in leading a change from hunting to conservation.

Objects related to Scotland’s whaling history are on display, along with work by artist Caroline Hack. Caroline has created her mesmerising pieces in response to the work of Sir Alister Hardy on the Discovery.

Inside the Discovery Point museum. Image: Dundee Heritage Trust

Date: Daily, until August 31.

Address: Discovery Point, Discovery Quay, Dundee, DD1 4XA

4 Dundead horror film festival, DCA

Unlucky for some, Dundead returns to DCA for it’s 13th edition this month.

Look out for a chilling selection of horror and cult classics, celebrating this year’s theme of Italian horror. Fans of new scary movies will have the chance to see two UK premieres and four Scottish film premieres.

Horror aficionados over the age of 18 can test their knowledge at the Dundead Film Quiz on May 9.

Dedicated horror film festival Dundead returns to Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Date: May 8 to 11.

Address: Dundee Contemporary Arts,152 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY

5. Plant Power 2025

Plant Power is a family-friendly event at the University of Dundee Botanic Garden, featuring science workshops, crafts, detector demos and more.

Learn how to identify different species of moths and birds and invest in some greenery at the plant sale. Relax and enjoy the beautiful location or treat yourself to some refreshments.

Image shows: A Kingfisher at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Will you be lucky enough to spot a kingfisher at Dundee Botanic Garden? Image: Colin Robertson/Dundee Botanic Garden.

The event is free but it’s important to register in advance for tickets as places are limited.

Date: May 17, 11am – 4pm.

Address: Botanic Gardens, Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD2 1QH

6. Mella Shaw: Sounding Line at McManus Gallery

Artist Mella Shaw has created large-scale ceramic sculptural forms exploring the effect of marine sound and solar pollution on whales.

The shapes of the sculptures in Sounding Line are inspired by the tiny bones in a whale’s inner ear. Mella has wrapped the works in red marine rope which vibrate to echo the experience of marine life sensing sonar underwater.

Image shows: Ceramic art installation at McManus Gallery, Dundee for What's On in May.
Sounding Line art installation by Mella Shaw. Image: Mella Shaw.

Date: From May 24.

Address: McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum, Albert Square, Meadowside
Dundee DD1 1DA.

7. Gary Barlow: The Songbook Tour

Take That legend and acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Gary Barlow brings his tour to Dundee’s Caird Hall at the end of May.

From A Million Love songs to Patience and solo hits such as the poignant Let Me Go – the list of tunes that make up Gary Barlow’s songbook is vast.

Gary’s support act for the Dundee gigs is Brad Kella who first rose to fame on Channel 4 programme The Piano.

Image shows: Singer-songwriter Gary Barlow who will appear in Dundee at the end of May.
Gary Barlow comes to Dundee’s Caird Hall for two nights at the end of May.

Date: May 30 and 31, 7.30pm

Address: Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BG.

 

