Stuck in a rut for activities to keep you entertained this spring? Here are our pick of the best events in Dundee for May.

1. Rich Hall: Chin Music

King of deadpan Rich Hall makes a welcome return to The Whitehall Theatre on May 2. The show’s title has two meanings: Chin Music can mean idle talk or an intimidating throw in baseball or cricket. A great description of Rich Hall’s comedy style.

The laid-back Virginian is an Edinburgh festival favourite and a regular on panel shows such as QI and Have I Got New For You, his sharp, quick wit never disappoints on TV or his live shows.

Recommended age 14+

Date: May 2, 8pm.

Address: The Whitehall Theatre, 12 Bellfield St, Dundee, DD

2. The LIVEHOUSE Launch Party

DJ Craig Charles brings his funk and soul DJ set to the launch party at Dundee’s newest music venue.

Scotland’s newest music and arts venue welcomes Craig Charles to its inaugural live music event.

Music lovers can expect a set full of acts beloved by Radio 6 Music DJ Charles, who is widely viewed as one of the UK’s leading champions of the genre.

Date: May 2, 7pm.

Address: LiveHouse, 110 Nethergate, Dundee , DD14DG.

3. Scotland’s Whale Road exhibition

A new exhibition at Discovery Point uncovers Scotland’s whaling stories and looks in particular at the role of the RRS Discovery in leading a change from hunting to conservation.

Objects related to Scotland’s whaling history are on display, along with work by artist Caroline Hack. Caroline has created her mesmerising pieces in response to the work of Sir Alister Hardy on the Discovery.

Date: Daily, until August 31.

Address: Discovery Point, Discovery Quay, Dundee, DD1 4XA

4 Dundead horror film festival, DCA

Unlucky for some, Dundead returns to DCA for it’s 13th edition this month.

Look out for a chilling selection of horror and cult classics, celebrating this year’s theme of Italian horror. Fans of new scary movies will have the chance to see two UK premieres and four Scottish film premieres.

Horror aficionados over the age of 18 can test their knowledge at the Dundead Film Quiz on May 9.

Date: May 8 to 11.

Address: Dundee Contemporary Arts,152 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY

5. Plant Power 2025

Plant Power is a family-friendly event at the University of Dundee Botanic Garden, featuring science workshops, crafts, detector demos and more.

Learn how to identify different species of moths and birds and invest in some greenery at the plant sale. Relax and enjoy the beautiful location or treat yourself to some refreshments.

The event is free but it’s important to register in advance for tickets as places are limited.

Date: May 17, 11am – 4pm.

Address: Botanic Gardens, Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD2 1QH

6. Mella Shaw: Sounding Line at McManus Gallery

Artist Mella Shaw has created large-scale ceramic sculptural forms exploring the effect of marine sound and solar pollution on whales.

The shapes of the sculptures in Sounding Line are inspired by the tiny bones in a whale’s inner ear. Mella has wrapped the works in red marine rope which vibrate to echo the experience of marine life sensing sonar underwater.

Date: From May 24.

Address: McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum, Albert Square, Meadowside

Dundee DD1 1DA.

7. Gary Barlow: The Songbook Tour

Take That legend and acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Gary Barlow brings his tour to Dundee’s Caird Hall at the end of May.

From A Million Love songs to Patience and solo hits such as the poignant Let Me Go – the list of tunes that make up Gary Barlow’s songbook is vast.

Gary’s support act for the Dundee gigs is Brad Kella who first rose to fame on Channel 4 programme The Piano.

Date: May 30 and 31, 7.30pm

Address: Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BG.