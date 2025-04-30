Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

My Carnoustie: Roddy Woomble reveals why he left – and why he keeps coming back

Plus: The Idlewild frontman opens up on his family history with LiveHouse building as band announce their upcoming gig at hot new Dundee venue.

Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
By David Pollock

Roddy Woomble can’t seem to stay away from Carnoustie, despite once being desperate to “get out of town”.

His band, Idlewild, were this week announced as the first headliner booked in at anticipated Dundee venue LiveHouse.

But just last week, he was back in the Angus town he once called home. So we caught up with Hebrides-based Roddy about what keeps him returning to Carnoustie.

What’s your history with Carnoustie?

I lived there on two occasions. I moved there when I was eight years old in 1984, when my dad worked for Michelin.

We’d been living in France before that, and there was a big Michelin plant in Dundee.

Michelin Plant, Baldovie, 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

Then in 1989 Dad got transferred to the plant in South Carolina, so we all lived in America for a few years.

I moved back to Carnoustie in ’91 and I stayed there until I left home in ’95.

Do you remember living there when you were eight?

I do. It’s strange, because I’ve got two distinct versions of Carnoustie.

The 1980s version, when I was at primary school, I was on my bike with my friends, supporting Dundee United, playing football, that kind of thing. Playing at the beach.

That innocent, idyllic period of life when you do those things.

Then I went to America as a teenager, discovered films and punk rock and photography, and I came back to Carnoustie with a totally different outlook.

Carnoustie beach
Carnoustie beach. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.

I just wanted to form a band with my friends, build a darkroom in my cupboard so I could develop photographs, read books and write words.

I was a different person, really, it was like I’d come to life.

How did the town inspire you then?

Well, I think a small town is a really good place for a creative person to grow up, because they want to get out of it.

If you grew up in a city there are all these options, but if you grow up in a small town without any of that, you want to leave it.

A lot of the artists you like will have a similar background, where they needed to go and pursue something, they knew there was something beyond.

So in a way it was a good town like that, because it didn’t really offer anything. But that’s not its fault.

Why not?

It could have been anywhere.

I was projecting what I wanted and it wasn’t there, and that’s a really interesting thing for a town to encourage.

Obviously lots of people I went to school with remain there and have happy lives, because it’s a very liveable town.

Carnoustie High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It’s right by the sea, it’s touristy because of the golf and it’s easy to get to Dundee.

It’s a perfect place to live in a lot of ways, but in the ‘90s I wanted to move to a city, which meant Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Why not Dundee?

I associated Dundee more with my grandparents then.

I’m from a family of Dundonians, I was the only one – well, my sister and I – not born in Dundee, so it’s an area I’m very connected to through my family, it’s full of nostalgia for me.

When I grew up, though, there was no V&A or DCA, there wasn’t much. Groucho’s to buy records, that was about it.

Roddy Woomble worked at Dundee Rep after school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

I worked at the Dundee Rep in an after-school job as an usher for a few years, I always liked going there.

The connection was more the familiarity of family history, you feel at home somewhere if you know your ancestors lived there.

Do you still go back to Carnoustie?

My mum and dad are still there, I was there on Monday night!

Obviously the minute you leave someplace, then the nostalgia starts, doesn’t it? I’ve not lived in Carnoustie since 1995, but I’ve gone back regularly and the town has changed, it’s expanded a lot.

Carnoustie High School.

Carnoustie High School is almost unrecognisable to when I went there, but it’s still a sleepy town where people walk their dogs and the tide comes in, the tide goes out.

It’s got a nice vibe about it. My mum and dad are older now, we go for walks together.

Does it feel like a homecoming when you play in the area?

My parents came to my recent gig in Montrose, but I don’t have many family and friends left in the area because everyone I grew up with moved away too.

I’ve played Perth Theatre a few times, though, it’s great.

This is the last tour for my most recent record Sometime During the Night We Fell Off the Map, which we recorded in an old church near my home on Mull.

Idlewild will play at Dundee’s LiveHouse in December. Image: Supplied.

I guess it’s a wintry record, because we recorded it in the winter.

Sorren Maclean produced, engineered and played guitar on it, and we wrote the songs together, so me, Sorren and Hannah Fisher will be playing in Perth, and my son Uist.

He’s a piano player, he’s 17. We’ll play songs from the record, old songs and Idlewild songs, then after this tour is finished it’s Idlewild gigs from summer onwards.

Idlewild are playing the opening concert at Livehouse in Dundee, aren’t you?

Yes, we are. My granny Woomble used to go to the bingo there!

My mum and dad told me it was the place to hang out when they were younger, when it was Green’s Playhouse.

It was like a coffee bar, it was seen as quite European and sophisticated back then.

Roddy Woomble plays Perth Theatre on Saturday 3rd May, with support from Sorren Maclean.

More from What's On

Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson talks fatherhood, fame and fights ahead of Dundee show
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
5 Angus artists you might meet at this year's festival of makers
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
Review: Restless Natives at Perth Theatre keeps good times rolling with leads who steal…
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
5 questions on 'Doubt' as Dundee Rep director Joanna returns to the city of…
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
Bruce Watson recalls when 'stars aligned' for Big Country as cult film soundtrack makes…
a woman and a jockey pose with a horse at one of Perth racing fixtures
Perth Racecourse kickstarts the summer with three-day Perth Festival
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
Beyond TikTok stardom: Fife singer Nati is taking over the real world - starting…
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
5 small adventures you can fit into a day in Dunfermline
Image shows: Artist Derek Robertson on the beach at Balmerino. Derek is standing with his arm over one of his paintings on an easel. The water of the Tay is visible in the background.
5 artists you can visit in their North Fife studios this May
Roddy Woomble lived in Carnoustie first as a child and again as a teenager. Image: Supplied.
Jutebox: How self-confessed 'arrogant frontman' Dan is taking Dundee outfit to the next level

Conversation