Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Articles

May Racing : Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day and Murrayshall Estate Race Evening

Do the double this May at Perth Racecourse with not one, but two, fantastic racing events – each with a very different vibe!

In partnership with Perth Races
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.

The summer 2025 racing season at Perth Racecourse continues with its first evening meeting of the year, the Murrayshall Estate Race Evening, and the most glittering event in the racing calendar, Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day.

Murrayshall Estate Race Evening Meeting is a laid-back, chilled out event that’s all about the thrill of the racing and the beautiful surroundings of Perth Racecourse.

Ladies Day arrives less than 12 hours later in an explosion of glamour, excitement and fashion as our largest crowd of the year arrives in style.

Choose your crowd or go all out and do both!

Murrayshall Estate Race Evening Meeting

Wednesday May 14 – doors open 4.30pm, first race 6.30pm, last race 9pm 

  • Concession – £7 (online) £12 on day
  • Grandstand £12 (online) £17 on day

It’s all about the racing at the first evening meeting of the year, with six exciting races lined up, including the featured £10,000 Handicap Steeple Chase.

Perth races is an event not to be missed!

The weather is currently looking good, so grab your friends, leave work a little early (or arrive fashionably late!) and soak up the stunning surroundings of Perth Racecourse in the sun. The Parade Ring and trackside being the two must-visit spots!

If you’re coming straight from work, you’ll find plenty of delicious food on offer including delicious burgers from Well Hung and Tender, fresh battered fish from Paddock & Chips and an array of salads, sandwiches and big slice cakes in Café 1613. Wash it down with a beer in The Barn or head to one of our many bars.

For those looking for something more substantial, book in for hospitality in the 1908. Located next to the Parade Ring on the second floor of the Club Stand, the 1908 puts you in the heart of the action. Offering mouth-watering Scottish favourites, table service, private bar, and spectacular views of the racing. Your ticket includes entry to the Grandstand Enclosure and 1908 badge, racecard, a two course meal and table for the event, with access to private bar and betting facilities.

More information and booking can be found here.

Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day

Every lady walking through the gates of Perth Racecourse is in with a chance of winning an  amazing £2000 prize.

Thursday May 15 – doors open 11.30am, first race 2.18pm, last race 5.02pm 

  • Grandstand £40
  • Grazing on the Green Package for 6 £240

From stylish fashion and thrilling racing to an after party hosted by Denise van Outen and the chance to support the wonderful Breast Cancer Now, Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse brings glamour, excitement and your chance to win that £2000 Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady prize!

What not to miss on Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day

  • The Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady Prize: Every lady walking through the gates of Perth Racecourse is in with a chance of winning this coveted title – and the amazing £2000 prize. Bring your fashion A-Game and it could be you!
  • The Denise van Outen After Party: Dust off your dancing shoes and amp up your glam, everyone’s favourite nineties-girl, Denise van Outen, is set to bring her 60-minute music extravaganza to the Ladies Day afterparty. Kicking off at 5.30pm in Grandstand.
  • Bubbles and the perfect pour: Indulge a little – it’s Ladies Day after all – with a glass or two of fizz from the Pommery Champagne Bar, or the perfect pour of Edinburgh Gin served in all bars within Perth Racecourse.
  • Supporting charity: Loose change weighing down your pockets? Won big at the Tote? Whatever you can afford to spare, Breast Cancer Now will gratefully receive. Perth Racecourse is proud to support this lifechanging charity.
  • The thrill of the racing: Seven outstanding races, with some of the UK and Ireland’s best trainers, jockeys and horses are guaranteed to bring an electric atmosphere to the day. Pick up a race card, study the form (or simply choose your favourite name!), and join in the action.

Upgrade your Ladies Day experience with Grazing on the Green for groups of six

Elevate your experience with an exclusive Ladies Day package in the Picnic Enclosure. Grazing on the Green includes a picnic bench for six people, entry badge to the Picnic Enclosure, two street food vouchers and one drink voucher per person, plus DJ entertainment throughout the day. Packages can be purchases for £240.

Find out more and book today.

More from What's On

Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
Folk legend Peggy Seeger is ending her 70-year music career on her own terms…
Scenic image of Dundee at nightfall with Taybridge and city lights.
Seven things to do in Dundee this May
Image shows: a scenic shot of St Andrews, Fife taken from West Sands overlooking the historic town.
Seven things to do in St Andrews this May
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
My Carnoustie: Roddy Woomble reveals why he left - and why he keeps coming…
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson talks fatherhood, fame and fights ahead of Dundee show
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
5 Angus artists you might meet at this year's festival of makers
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
Review: Restless Natives at Perth Theatre keeps good times rolling with leads who steal…
3
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
5 questions on 'Doubt' as Dundee Rep director Joanna returns to the city of…
Party with Denise van Outen at Perth Races 2025.
Bruce Watson recalls when 'stars aligned' for Big Country as cult film soundtrack makes…
a woman and a jockey pose with a horse at one of Perth racing fixtures
Perth Racecourse kickstarts the summer with three-day Perth Festival

Conversation