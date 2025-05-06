The summer 2025 racing season at Perth Racecourse continues with its first evening meeting of the year, the Murrayshall Estate Race Evening, and the most glittering event in the racing calendar, Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day.

Murrayshall Estate Race Evening Meeting is a laid-back, chilled out event that’s all about the thrill of the racing and the beautiful surroundings of Perth Racecourse.

Ladies Day arrives less than 12 hours later in an explosion of glamour, excitement and fashion as our largest crowd of the year arrives in style.

Choose your crowd or go all out and do both!

Murrayshall Estate Race Evening Meeting

Wednesday May 14 – doors open 4.30pm, first race 6.30pm, last race 9pm

Concession – £7 (online) £12 on day

Grandstand £12 (online) £17 on day

It’s all about the racing at the first evening meeting of the year, with six exciting races lined up, including the featured £10,000 Handicap Steeple Chase.

The weather is currently looking good, so grab your friends, leave work a little early (or arrive fashionably late!) and soak up the stunning surroundings of Perth Racecourse in the sun. The Parade Ring and trackside being the two must-visit spots!

If you’re coming straight from work, you’ll find plenty of delicious food on offer including delicious burgers from Well Hung and Tender, fresh battered fish from Paddock & Chips and an array of salads, sandwiches and big slice cakes in Café 1613. Wash it down with a beer in The Barn or head to one of our many bars.

For those looking for something more substantial, book in for hospitality in the 1908. Located next to the Parade Ring on the second floor of the Club Stand, the 1908 puts you in the heart of the action. Offering mouth-watering Scottish favourites, table service, private bar, and spectacular views of the racing. Your ticket includes entry to the Grandstand Enclosure and 1908 badge, racecard, a two course meal and table for the event, with access to private bar and betting facilities.

More information and booking can be found here.

Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day

Thursday May 15 – doors open 11.30am, first race 2.18pm, last race 5.02pm

Grandstand £40

Grazing on the Green Package for 6 £240

From stylish fashion and thrilling racing to an after party hosted by Denise van Outen and the chance to support the wonderful Breast Cancer Now, Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse brings glamour, excitement and your chance to win that £2000 Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady prize!

What not to miss on Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day

The Tiger Lily Boutique Grand Lady Prize: Every lady walking through the gates of Perth Racecourse is in with a chance of winning this coveted title – and the amazing £2000 prize. Bring your fashion A-Game and it could be you!

Every lady walking through the gates of Perth Racecourse is in with a chance of winning this coveted title – and the amazing £2000 prize. Bring your fashion A-Game and it could be you! The Denise van Outen After Party: Dust off your dancing shoes and amp up your glam, everyone’s favourite nineties-girl, Denise van Outen, is set to bring her 60-minute music extravaganza to the Ladies Day afterparty. Kicking off at 5.30pm in Grandstand.

Dust off your dancing shoes and amp up your glam, everyone’s favourite nineties-girl, Denise van Outen, is set to bring her 60-minute music extravaganza to the Ladies Day afterparty. Kicking off at 5.30pm in Grandstand. Bubbles and the perfect pour: Indulge a little – it’s Ladies Day after all – with a glass or two of fizz from the Pommery Champagne Bar, or the perfect pour of Edinburgh Gin served in all bars within Perth Racecourse.

Indulge a little – it’s Ladies Day after all – with a glass or two of fizz from the Pommery Champagne Bar, or the perfect pour of Edinburgh Gin served in all bars within Perth Racecourse. Supporting charity: Loose change weighing down your pockets? Won big at the Tote? Whatever you can afford to spare, Breast Cancer Now will gratefully receive. Perth Racecourse is proud to support this lifechanging charity.

Loose change weighing down your pockets? Won big at the Tote? Whatever you can afford to spare, Breast Cancer Now will gratefully receive. Perth Racecourse is proud to support this lifechanging charity. The thrill of the racing: Seven outstanding races, with some of the UK and Ireland’s best trainers, jockeys and horses are guaranteed to bring an electric atmosphere to the day. Pick up a race card, study the form (or simply choose your favourite name!), and join in the action.

Upgrade your Ladies Day experience with Grazing on the Green for groups of six

Elevate your experience with an exclusive Ladies Day package in the Picnic Enclosure. Grazing on the Green includes a picnic bench for six people, entry badge to the Picnic Enclosure, two street food vouchers and one drink voucher per person, plus DJ entertainment throughout the day. Packages can be purchases for £240.

Find out more and book today.