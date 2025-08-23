6 things to do in Perthshire this September: Pawsome fun and outdoor opera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 things to do in Perthshire this September: Pawsome fun and outdoor opera

Looking for ideas for a day out in Perth or Perthshire this September? Here is some food for thought.

Visit Fiona Guinan at The Station Cat Pottery during Perthshire Open Studios. Image: Colin Hattersley.
By Nora McElhone

Here are our top choices for What’s On in Perth and Perthshire this September.

1. Intuitive Painting Workshop with Vicky Paul

Artist Vicky Paul, who is running an intuitive painting workshop in Birnam, Perthshire in September, part of our What's On focus.
Artist Vicky Paul is running an intuitive painting workshop in Birnam, Perthshire. Image: Jay Cain

Let artist Vicky Paul help you to explore your creativity in this light-hearted, hands-on workshop at Birnam Arts in Dunkeld.

You don’t need any experience in art or painting to come along and allow colour and creative energy to help you forget daily worries.

The workshop is a great way to support your emotional and mental wellbeing and perhaps unlock a hidden inner artist.

​When: September 2.

Where: Birnam Arts, Station Road, Birnam, Dunkeld, PH8 0DS.

2. Helen Glassford: Following a Changing Light

Artist Helen Glassford standing on rocky ground beside a river in the Highlands.
Helen Glassford travels into Scotland’s most remote locations for inspiration. Image: Strathearn Gallery/Helen Glassford

Fife-based artist Helen Glassford brings her new collection of stunning Scottish landscape paintings to Strathearn Gallery in Crieff.

Helen’s new body of work, Following a Changing Light, features 40 paintings documenting her continuing journey to capture the atmosphere and light of some of Scotland’s most renowned landscapes.

​When: September 6 to October 5.

Where: Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff PH7 4DL.

3. Scots Opera at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Members of Scots Opera in costume for their production of The Seal-Woman. The production features in our What's On in Perthshire round-up for September.
The Seal-Woman is one of two Scots Opera productions at PFT this autumn. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Celebrate the final days of the summer season at Pitlochry Festival Theatre with the Scots Opera Project.

A double bill of Celtic folk opera The Seal-Woman and a Scots language version of Acteon will be performed in the amphitheatre in Pitlochry Festival’s Explorers Garden.

The Seal-Woman is set in the Western Isles and delves into the legend of the Selkies – seals that turn into mortal women.

Acteon is another mythic tale, this time an Ancient Greek story, which has been translated into Scots. Acteon’s journey unfolds in the beautiful garden with clarsach and violin musical accompaniment.

​When: Until September 14 (The Seal-Woman) and September 13 (Acteon).

Where: Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Port-Na-Craig, Pitlochry, Perthshire, PH16 5DR.

4. Paws at the Palace

The Paws at the Palace event will see dogs having fun jumping over obstacles at Scone, Perthshire in September.
Paws at the Palace promises to be doggy heaven. Image: Scone Palace

Something for our four-legged friends and their owners, Paws at the Palace is a day of doggie-focused fun in the grounds of Scone Palace.

The event promises fun and games for canine companions, breed parades, agility classes and demonstrations.

Paws at the Palace will have stalls offering plenty of dog treats, accessories, and there will also be vendors selling food and drink for humans.

​When: September 7.

Where: Scone Palace, Scone, Perth, PH2 6BD.

5. Perthshire Open Studios

Artist Karin Borland at her garden studio with painted canvasses. She will be displaying her work as part of Perthshire Open Studios in September.
Karin Borland in her beautiful garden studio. Image: Colin Hattersley

Take the chance to peek behind the doors of some of Perthshire’s most creative people’s studios during Perthshire Open Studios 2025.

The event has gathered pace ever since it launched nearly 20 years ago and in 2025 there are more than 70 artists taking part.

To help visitors navigate the Perthshire countryside, studios are grouped into seven different coloured routes.

These routes cover venues from workshops to galleries and cowsheds in Blairgowrie, Perth, Aberfeldy and many more locations.

An Open Studio Showcase is held at The Barn Gallery at the Bield, providing the opportunity to see work by lots of the participating artists under one roof.

Many visitors like to visit the Showcase to help them decide which studios to go along and see.

​When: September 6 to 14.

Where: Various locations across Perthshire.

6. Pitlochry Highland Games

Pipers and Highland dancers will be among the attractions at Pitlochry Highland Games in Perthshire in September.
Pitlochry Highland Games. Image: Marieke McBean

Enjoy some traditional Scottish competition and entertainment at the last Highland games of the season at recreation park in Pitlochry.

There will be Highland dancing and individual piping competitions taking place throughout the day with pipe band competitions from 1pm.

Heavy events such as tossing the caber and hammer throwing will be well represented and the fleet of foot can enter the track events or cheer on the wee ones in the children’s races.

When: September 13.

Where: Recreation Ground, Ferry Road, Pitlochry,  Perthshire PH16 5DZ.

