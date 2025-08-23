6 things to do in Perthshire this September: Pawsome fun and outdoor opera

We have trawled the listings and picked the best events for our What’s On in Perthshire guide for September.

1. Intuitive Painting Workshop with Vicky Paul

Let artist Vicky Paul help you to explore your creativity in this light-hearted, hands-on workshop at Birnam Arts in Dunkeld.

You don’t need any experience in art or painting to come along and allow colour and creative energy to help you forget daily worries.

The workshop is a great way to support your emotional and mental wellbeing and perhaps unlock a hidden inner artist.

​When: September 2.

Where: Birnam Arts, Station Road, Birnam, Dunkeld, PH8 0DS.

2. Helen Glassford: Following a Changing Light

Fife-based artist Helen Glassford brings her new collection of stunning Scottish landscape paintings to Strathearn Gallery in Crieff.

Helen’s new body of work, Following a Changing Light, features 40 paintings documenting her continuing journey to capture the atmosphere and light of some of Scotland’s most renowned landscapes.

​When: September 6 to October 5.

Where: Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff PH7 4DL.

3. Scots Opera at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Celebrate the final days of the summer season at Pitlochry Festival Theatre with the Scots Opera Project.

A double bill of Celtic folk opera The Seal-Woman and a Scots language version of Acteon will be performed in the amphitheatre in Pitlochry Festival’s Explorers Garden.

The Seal-Woman is set in the Western Isles and delves into the legend of the Selkies – seals that turn into mortal women.

Acteon is another mythic tale, this time an Ancient Greek story, which has been translated into Scots. Acteon’s journey unfolds in the beautiful garden with clarsach and violin musical accompaniment.

​When: Until September 14 (The Seal-Woman) and September 13 (Acteon).

Where: Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Port-Na-Craig, Pitlochry, Perthshire, PH16 5DR.

4. Paws at the Palace

Something for our four-legged friends and their owners, Paws at the Palace is a day of doggie-focused fun in the grounds of Scone Palace.

The event promises fun and games for canine companions, breed parades, agility classes and demonstrations.

Paws at the Palace will have stalls offering plenty of dog treats, accessories, and there will also be vendors selling food and drink for humans.

​When: September 7.

Where: Scone Palace, Scone, Perth, PH2 6BD.

5. Perthshire Open Studios

Take the chance to peek behind the doors of some of Perthshire’s most creative people’s studios during Perthshire Open Studios 2025.

The event has gathered pace ever since it launched nearly 20 years ago and in 2025 there are more than 70 artists taking part.

To help visitors navigate the Perthshire countryside, studios are grouped into seven different coloured routes.

These routes cover venues from workshops to galleries and cowsheds in Blairgowrie, Perth, Aberfeldy and many more locations.

An Open Studio Showcase is held at The Barn Gallery at the Bield, providing the opportunity to see work by lots of the participating artists under one roof.

Many visitors like to visit the Showcase to help them decide which studios to go along and see.

​When: September 6 to 14.

Where: Various locations across Perthshire.

6. Pitlochry Highland Games

Enjoy some traditional Scottish competition and entertainment at the last Highland games of the season at recreation park in Pitlochry.

There will be Highland dancing and individual piping competitions taking place throughout the day with pipe band competitions from 1pm.

Heavy events such as tossing the caber and hammer throwing will be well represented and the fleet of foot can enter the track events or cheer on the wee ones in the children’s races.

When: September 13.

Where: Recreation Ground, Ferry Road, Pitlochry, Perthshire PH16 5DZ.