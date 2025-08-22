Behind the scenes in Perth as festival boss turns Mill Street into mini ‘Fringe’

Mill Street will transform into a mini Royal Mile next month.

At least, it will if Perth Theatre director Christopher Glasgow can pull off the “biggest event” in the organisation’s history.

125 Live is set to celebrate 125 years of Perth Theatre with a two-day street party.

It’ll include live music, light shows, street performers, children’s entertainers, and comedy.

Headline acts include indie rockers Walt Disco, internationally acclaimed DJ Jack David, and popular Perth outfit Parliamo, as well as legendary piper Ross Ainslie.

“We’ve even got Patrick Ashe, the youngest member of the Magic Circle, coming to do some magic for people,” Christopher grins.

And Gig On A Truck fans will be pleased to hear that the mobile concert venue is back thanks to a three-year sponsor partnership with St Johnstone FC.

It’ll be stationed outside Perth Museum for the street party, showcasing city favourites including Bohemian Monk Machine and Mad Ferret Band.

125 Live will include wandering mega-show

With a mix of a free daytime festival and ticketed evening events, the street party will be unlike anything Perth Theatre has done before.

“During the day, it’s a free family festival – just like the Fringe,” the theatre boss continues.

“Then at night time, the show will begin. It’s a little bit different from traditional festivals in that it’s one consecutive show that will run across three stages sequentially.”

Starting with a rooftop concert on top of the Concert Hall, the performance will then begin in earnest on the Concert Hall stage.

Golden Era Hollywood and big band hits will kick things off, before a series of “theatrical reveals” will lead the crowd to a second stage in the middle of Mill Street – the “rock and pop stage”.

More twists and turns will mean the audience ends up at the Perth Theatre main stage, where musical theatre will bring things home.

“I wanted to create an experience that encapsulated everything,” Christopher explains.

“The party is essentially our entire business model in microcosm.”

Putting local talent front and centre

For Christopher, the all-out event is a way to showcase the wealth of talent coming out of the Fair City.

For example, Parliamo, a Perth band, started off playing the theatre’s 200-capacity Joan Knight Studio four years ago.

After gaining a loyal following across Scotland, they went on to play the 1,200-seater Gannochy Auditorium at Perth Concert Hall.

Now, they’re one of the headline acts for 125 Live – which is a case in point for Christopher.

“I really think you’ve got to put your money where your mouth is when it comes to local talent,” says Christopher.

“It’s easy to give a wee nod and say ‘oh, we’re giving space to the community’. But it’s not about giving space, it’s about the community being equal to everything we do.”

Is Perth Theatre on the up?

The last time I spoke to Christopher, in early 2024, he wasn’t long into his tenure as director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, and he had some lofty goals.

These included more site-specific theatre work, addressing accessibility and transport issues for audiences, and launching an artist residency programme to support creatives.

So what has the theatre achieved in that time?

While the site-specific work has been “postponed” in order to pull together the large-scale street party, Christopher says that securing multi-year funding from Creative Scotland has meant the theatre is back up to its pre-Covid production capacity.

“Coming out of the pandemic, our production output had been reduced to two co-productions – one in the spring, one in the autumn – plus panto,” he explains.

“What we were aiming to return to was five, and this year we’ll have done that by the time we get to panto season, thanks to that multi-year funding.

“It’s also helped us get our residency programme off the ground. We did our first residency in the spring with folk singer Beth Malcolm, which was a great success.”

Audiences aren’t just bums on seats

In terms of accessibility, Christopher is excited about the new digital offering from Perthshire Box Office, an initiative which he describes as “separate from but still part of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall”.

PBO+ is an online shop where people can access audio plays, ebooks and other digital creations from local artists.

“Going back to some of those original challenges around accessibility, we know that people might not be able to physically engage with our work,” Christopher acknowledges.

“But if they can still access content digitally, that feels like a really nice way to do it.”

Transport was another key concern for Christopher coming in, and there were whispers of bringing back the Perth Theatre bus.

So he’s pleased to tell me that Stagecoach is the official transport partner for the 125 Live event, putting on provisions for people going to and from the event.

“That’s a really good test bed,” he explains. “We can see if that’s something we could look at embedding across other events.

“Also, we still have really good links with Glenfarg Community Transport, who trialled the community bus previously.

“So we’re looking at hyper-local and bigger providers across the region, which feels exciting.”

How will Perth Theatre thrive for 125 more years?

Though it’s on an upswing, Christopher is clear-eyed about the challenges facing not just Perth Theatre but all theatres.

“We know the funding landscape is going to remain challenging and I don’t just mean Creative Scotland,” he says.

“Everybody’s overwhelmed at the moment, but we as organisations also have to take responsibility to change and to diversify what we do… not just for the core community that we serve, but for people who are yet to discover us.”

It’s those national and international audiences that Christopher has in his sights when he looks to the future of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall.

“The Perth audience are incredibly loyal and incredibly supportive,” he says. “But where I think we face a challenge is driving people from outwith Perth and Kinross into the region.

“I really hope the 125 Live event helps with that, because I think it’s really important not just for the economic development of the organisation, but of the city as whole.

“We know the benefits the organisation can bring to local businesses in terms of restaurant and hotel bookings.

“So I think it’s really important we use this opportunity to speed up momentum.

“Because actually, when you look at the cultural provision in Perth for the size of the population, it’s second to none.

“We need to celebrate that more widely so that more people get to experience what the city has to offer.”

125 Live is on Mill Street on Saturday September 6 and Sunday September 7 2025.