William Gear: Methil’s ‘art superman’ who became famous for all the wrong reasons

Red hair, a loud shirt and a very serious face.

The combination makes me think that if Fife artist William Gear was alive today, he’d probably be just as famous as he was at the height of his career in 1951.

And his story has all the makings of a viral phenomenon – humble beginnings, heroism, a meteoric rise, and pushback from the establishment.

Not to mention outrageous style throughout it all.

“He must have been quite a spectacle,” muses Anna Robertson, fine art manager at The McManus in Dundee, where Gear features as part of ongoing exhibition Border Crossings.

“His pals from art college spoke about him coming in wearing a bright red kilt.

“He always wore a kilt as a younger man, he was clearly always interested in patterns.

“And even though he lived all over – Paris, and later Birmingham – he never lost his Scottish accent. So he was always a bit different.”

A miner’s son who dreamed of high places

Born in 1915 to working class parents in Methil, Gear spent the majority of his young life growing up in nearby East Wemyss, “in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge”.

Generations of his family had proudly dug coal – even his great-grandmother is thought to have worked in the pit – and those that didn’t were soldiers.

So even when Gear discovered a talent for drawing at 10, and later studied painting at Buckhaven Academy, it was almost certain his fate was to follow his father down the mines.

“Despite that, his parents were very supportive of his pursuit of art,” explains Anna. “They were like, ‘You want to be an artist, son? OK, go on then’.

“He was an only child – well, the only surviving child, though his parents had had several,” she adds. “That might have had something to do with it.”

With the backing of his “unusually supportive” parents, he got a place at Edinburgh College of Art.

It seemed the young artist’s dreams were on the cusp of coming true.

Then the Second World War broke out.

And like so many others, Gear had to put his dreams on hold.

Heroic ‘art superman’ during WWII

“He goes into the Signals Corps, and comes out the other end of the war as a ‘monuments man’ in Germany,” Anna reveals.

“When the Nazis swept across Europe, they stashed so much art from so many countries.

“He was one of the people investigating where it could be, finding it, and bringing it back. A real art superman.”

All the while, Gear was steadily creating and exhibiting his own works. But it was after his service ended that his creativity began to really explode.

He spent a stint in Paris and exhibited alongside Jackson Pollock in New York, before ending up in Buckinghamshire in 1950.

Here, he began painting the types of abstract pieces we know him for now, like his famous Tree Forms, inspired by light on the beech trees where he lived.

But these avant-garde works, which were “too much for the established artists in London”, would soon get him dragged over the coals.

Overnight success – and instant hate

“Like many of the artists at the time, he puts work forward for the 1951 Festival of Britain exhibition, which is a big hurrah,” Anna tells me.

“He wins this amazing prize of £500, which is like the price of a house in central London at the time. But the establishment hate it!

“They’re aghast that they’ve been working away as artists for decades and decades, and then this whippersnapper comes in with an abstract work and wins this enormous sum of money.

“It’s even raised in Parliament, the backlash is so strong.

“And so for all the wrong reasons, he becomes one of the most celebrated artists in the country. Everybody knows his name.”

‘He had charisma that made people listen’

Some would say you’ve not truly gone viral until you’ve been cancelled, so Gear still has the makings of a 2025 art world icon.

But the disapproval of art world titans weighed heavy on him, as did the responsibility of supporting his wife and two children.

“He was successful in the war, marked out as someone with officer potential,” Anna explains.

“He must have had a charisma that made people want to listen to him, and respond.

“But maybe the army man in him was used to succeeding by doing what he said he was going to do. And that wasn’t helping him in the art world.”

Even as a curator – the primary way he made his money – Gear faced a lot of trials.

Galleries and collectors frequently doubted and questioned his investments, which were often in works by other artists “at the peak of their avant-garde-ness”, as Anna puts it.

So why not simply give up on the abstract and the avant-garde, and play the game?

The internal struggle of a great mind

Some might say stubbornness, hubris, or sheer bloody-mindedness. Anna isn’t so sure.

“He was a very determined character,” she admits. “But he was also absolutely passionate about the work he was doing.

“At one point he said something like: ‘Why on earth would I do this to pull the wool over everybody’s eyes? Would you think I would devote my life to this if I didn’t absolutely passionately believe in it?’

“He understood what these artists were trying to do. Those around him didn’t. And that affected his health.

“And so I think that there’s this kind of push-pull between being very public and exhibiting but also as a private man struggling with his mental health, because he was constantly battling for the thing that he really believed in.”

Border Crossings: Ten Scottish Masters of Modern Art is at The McManus, Dundee, until June 14 2026. Entry is free.