Why Dundee glam rocker ‘hates TikTok’ and is building his fanbase ‘the 70s way’

“We’re a bit like AC/DC, if they like, sang about their feelings,” grins Connor Liam Byrne.

“We all do take the music seriously, but we have a good time, and it’s all very tongue-in-cheek.”

That’s easy to believe. The 26-year-old “junkshop glam rock” (his words) musician flits between earnest and ironic almost second to second.

Sprawled lankily over a cafe chair, his long curls and flamboyant 70s style could give you the impression his whole image is a well-crafted caricature.

But Dundee music fans have known Connor long enough to know the truth – this is just what he’s like.

And after grafting across his home city’s music scene for nearly 10 years now, even Connor himself can tell his unapologetic authenticity is starting to make its mark.

After a Keiller Centre gig during city-wide festival Art Night – which Connor swears “everyone in the city” must have been at – he’s landed headline shows at King Tut’s in Glasgow, as well as a prominent slot on the bill at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival next month.

“I dunno why we’re so high up,” he jokes. “They’ve got Arab Strap and the Twilight Sad!

“But there is a wee buzz, we can feel it,” he admits. “It’s cool, it’s very nice.”

Why Connor ‘rolls eyes’ at his own album

“We” in this case is his band, the Bad Kissers: Ethan Wilson, Thomas Hope and Neill Beattie.

“This is the line-up, now,” insists Connor. “The band’s been going for about six years, but these guys have been the line-up for two years now and this is it.

“It would be a different band if it changed now.”

And Connor’s come a long way in that time too.

Inspired by heroes ranging from The Darkness and T-Rex to AC/DC and Black Sabbath, he’s been playing guitar and writing songs since his early teens.

His debut album, In Hell, was released earlier this year and has had a limited signed-edition vinyl run with city record shop Assai.

But though he stands by the songs on that record, Connor admits he no longer relates to the person he was when he wrote them.

“I wrote most of the album during lockdown, and the pubs all shut on my 21st birthday,” he says wryly.

“So it’s all a bit ‘I’ve been a teenager and now I have to be a real human’. Stuff I’d roll my eyes at now.

“But you know, there’s a place for it,” he reflects. “People that age still exist, with all the angst it brings.

“That was around the time my brain stopped being so sunny as well, so there’s a bit of dealing with mental health in there.”

Railing against TikTok trends

Now, things are quite different for Connor. He’s in a happy relationship, and making music that feels more reflective of his refreshed sense of focus and direction.

“It’s a funny one, writing new tunes, because I’m so much older now,” he smiles.

“I think the next EP (coming February 2026) is going to be called Plan Of Attack. I wrote a tune about how I don’t need anyone else, I just need a good plan of attack.”

So far, that plan has been: play a gig, play another gig, and then play some more gigs.

“All our promo has been gig-based,” he says, with clear distaste for the level of social media based self-promotion that’s expected of indie artists in 2025.

“I hate social media. I hate TikTok. Honestly, I just can’t do it,” he shrugs. “So we’re definitely taking the long way round and promoting ourselves the 70s way.

“But I think because we’re really gig-focused and really tune-focused, that’s what people remember us for.

“It’s not ‘did you see that video they did’, it’s ‘we were at that gig, you should go to the next one’.”

Analogue approach is working

Fortunately, keeping the faith in the analogue world has paid off for Connor and the Bad Kissers.

And the frontman’s looking forward to playing for the steadily-increasing Fife fanbase at Outwith.

“I think the first PJ Molloys gig we played in Dunfermline had about eight people there, but then the one we did after that was heaving,” he says.

“And I think those eight people have been at all of our gigs since!

“I love Dunfermline, it’s got loads of stuff happening,” he adds. “Venues are putting gigs on, and people are actually going!”

Connor Liam Byrne plays Outwith Festival on September 6 2025. The festival runs from September 3-7 2025.