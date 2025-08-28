Why Dundee glam rocker ‘hates TikTok’ and is building his fanbase ‘the 70s way’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment What's On

Why Dundee glam rocker ‘hates TikTok’ and is building his fanbase ‘the 70s way’

Connor Liam Byrne is feeling the 'buzz' after a decade of grafting in his home city.

Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

“We’re a bit like AC/DC, if they like, sang about their feelings,” grins Connor Liam Byrne.

“We all do take the music seriously, but we have a good time, and it’s all very tongue-in-cheek.”

That’s easy to believe. The 26-year-old “junkshop glam rock” (his words) musician flits between earnest and ironic almost second to second.

Sprawled lankily over a cafe chair, his long curls and flamboyant 70s style could give you the impression his whole image is a well-crafted caricature.

But Dundee music fans have known Connor long enough to know the truth – this is just what he’s like.

And after grafting across his home city’s music scene for nearly 10 years now, even Connor himself can tell his unapologetic authenticity is starting to make its mark.

Connor Liam Byrne and the Bad Kissers perform at LexFest 2024, Dundee.
Connor Liam Byrne and the Bad Kissers at LexFest 2024, Dundee. Image: Supplied.

After a Keiller Centre gig during city-wide festival Art Night – which Connor swears “everyone in the city” must have been at – he’s landed headline shows at King Tut’s in Glasgow, as well as a prominent slot on the bill at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival next month.

“I dunno why we’re so high up,” he jokes. “They’ve got Arab Strap and the Twilight Sad!

“But there is a wee buzz, we can feel it,” he admits. “It’s cool, it’s very nice.”

Why Connor ‘rolls eyes’ at his own album

“We” in this case is his band, the Bad Kissers: Ethan Wilson, Thomas Hope and Neill Beattie.

“This is the line-up, now,” insists Connor. “The band’s been going for about six years, but these guys have been the line-up for two years now and this is it.

“It would be a different band if it changed now.”

And Connor’s come a long way in that time too.

Connor Liam Byrne poses with the Bad Kissers.
Connor Liam Byrne and the Bad Kissers. Image: Supplied.

Inspired by heroes ranging from The Darkness and T-Rex to AC/DC and Black Sabbath, he’s been playing guitar and writing songs since his early teens.

His debut album, In Hell, was released earlier this year and has had a limited signed-edition vinyl run with city record shop Assai.

But though he stands by the songs on that record, Connor admits he no longer relates to the person he was when he wrote them.

“I wrote most of the album during lockdown, and the pubs all shut on my 21st birthday,” he says wryly.

“So it’s all a bit ‘I’ve been a teenager and now I have to be a real human’. Stuff I’d roll my eyes at now.

“But you know, there’s a place for it,” he reflects. “People that age still exist, with all the angst it brings.

“That was around the time my brain stopped being so sunny as well, so there’s a bit of dealing with mental health in there.”

Railing against TikTok trends

Now, things are quite different for Connor. He’s in a happy relationship, and making music that feels more reflective of his refreshed sense of focus and direction.

“It’s a funny one, writing new tunes, because I’m so much older now,” he smiles.

“I think the next EP (coming February 2026) is going to be called Plan Of Attack. I wrote a tune about how I don’t need anyone else, I just need a good plan of attack.”

So far, that plan has been: play a gig, play another gig, and then play some more gigs.

“All our promo has been gig-based,” he says, with clear distaste for the level of social media based self-promotion that’s expected of indie artists in 2025.

Connor Liam Byrne. Image: Supplied.

“I hate social media. I hate TikTok. Honestly, I just can’t do it,” he shrugs. “So we’re definitely taking the long way round and promoting ourselves the 70s way.

“But I think because we’re really gig-focused and really tune-focused, that’s what people remember us for.

“It’s not ‘did you see that video they did’, it’s ‘we were at that gig, you should go to the next one’.”

Analogue approach is working

Fortunately, keeping the faith in the analogue world has paid off for Connor and the Bad Kissers.

And the frontman’s looking forward to playing for the steadily-increasing Fife fanbase at Outwith.

“I think the first PJ Molloys gig we played in Dunfermline had about eight people there, but then the one we did after that was heaving,” he says.

“And I think those eight people have been at all of our gigs since!

“I love Dunfermline, it’s got loads of stuff happening,” he adds. “Venues are putting gigs on, and people are actually going!”

Connor Liam Byrne plays Outwith Festival on September 6 2025. The festival runs from September 3-7 2025. 

More from What's On

Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
William Gear: Methil's 'art superman' who became famous for all the wrong reasons
Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
6 things to do in Perthshire this September: Pawsome fun and outdoor opera
Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
Behind the scenes in Perth as festival boss turns Mill Street into mini 'Fringe'
Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
Val McDermid: Karen Pirie author is taking on a 400-year-old cold case of her…
3
Rider galloping on eventing horse
All you need to know about the Scone Palace International Horse Trials
Former Hercules the Bear owner Maggie Robin sitting down with a bear puppet in the background.
Auchterarder's Maggie Robin knows Hercules the Bear will 'capture our hearts' all over again
4
Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
Everything you need to know about Stirling Highland Games 2025
Competitors-at-Perth-races
The Stone of Destiny Raceday returns to Perth
Dancers
5 summer activities for families and kids in Dundee
Dundee musician Connor Liam Byrne on stage at cult Glasgow venue King Tut's. Image: Supplied.
Back Doune The Rabbit Hole boss: 'Everything's on track and everyone will be paid'

Conversation