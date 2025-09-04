Stirling prepares for first-ever Pride march – where is it happening and why now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling prepares for first-ever Pride march – where is it happening and why now?

Organiser Scott McMurray reveals how Stirling Pride went from an idea to a 7,000-person event in just two years.

Scott McMurray brings Pride to Stirling. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

When Scott McMurray was a Stirling University student in 2009, there was one “unofficial gay bar” in the city centre.

“It was called Katie’s Bar, before that it was the Barnton Bar and Bistro,” says Scott, 34.

“They didn’t call themselves a gay bar, but it pretty much was one.”

When Scott returned to the central belt city 10 years later for work, Katie’s had closed down.

And he was surprised to see that Stirling city centre “had even less stuff for the LGBTQ+ community than it had a decade before”.

Then in 2023, he sat on a panel for young LGBTQ+ people in Stirling, where he found there was a demand for a Pride event in Forth Valley.

Stirling Pride in 2024.
The Haus of Nunsense at Stirling Pride 2024. Image: Ciara Tait.

“For Stirling not to have a Pride event seemed totally bizarre,” says Scott, who lives in nearby Doune but hails from the Isle of Arran.

“I grew up in a tiny little place with just over 4,000 people, and even Arran has Pride.

“I thought: if Arran can do it, Stirling can.”

What goes into putting on Stirling Pride?

And in September 2024, after six months and 30+ hours of work per week, Scott and a dedicated team of core volunteers put on Stirling’s first ever Pride event in the city centre.

With a lively mainstage, more than 7,000 attendees and 60 local business events, it was a runaway success.

The inaugural Stirling Pride was even crowned best in Scotland at the 2024 Unicorn Awards.

Crowds at the first Stirling Pride, 2024. Image: Zeta Crucis Photography.

It also generated a “hugely positive” response from local organisations, with several of the city’s major players getting on board for the upcoming 2025 event, which will be headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tia Kofi.

“We’ve now got the likes of Stirling Castle, the Tolbooth, the Albert Halls, the Thistles Centre, and Fubar involved, which is a huge vote of confidence,” Scott says.

The upcoming Stirling Pride also got “a wee chunk” of funding from insurance company M&G (formerly Prudential) in Stirling.

In King Street, where the event will be held. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

While most of the funding for the £30K event is coming from a £16 National Lottery grant, the remainder has been generated almost by the organisers’ own fundraising events and local businesses.

It’s an extraordinary achievement for an event to go from an idea to a local fixture in just two years.

So what’s the secret?

Secret to Stirling Pride success? Location

For Scott, the key to last year’s success was in the “one thing Stirling Pride does differently” to many other Pride events across the country.

“What set us apart, I suppose, was we didn’t go renting a park or a car park and just setting everything up in there and fencing it off,” he explains.

“We wanted to make sure we had it in middle of the city centre, and we didn’t bring in food vans or bars.

“So it ended up being like a wee mini Fringe festival, with everyone exploring all these different venues in the city.”

The reasons for this, Scott says, were twofold.

Attendees at Stirling Pride 2024. Image: Let’s Do Shots Photography.

Firstly, the event aimed “to bring something to Stirling which benefits the city’s businesses, rather than doing something which competes”.

But most importantly for the organisers, basing the event in the city centre meant Stirling Pride was impossible to miss.

“To put your Pride event away in a park or something, I think takes away the visibility, which is the point of Pride,” says Scott.

“You want to be visible and you want to make sure that people know that you’re there.”

First ever Pride march to take place in 2025

Scott and the team hope that this year’s event, which will remain in the city centre, can replicate and build on last year’s success.

And this year’s event will also see the first ever Pride March in Stirling, as there was no march in 2024.

“The march will start gathering in King’s Park at 11am and set off at 11.30am, making its way to King Street in about an hour,” Scott says.

Beat That Samba Band started off Pride with some banging beats. Image: Ciara Tait.

“Pride is very much still a political thing, the march is there as a protest with the sole purpose of highlighting the discrimination that still exists, whether that’s in Stirling, in Scotland, or in society at large.

“It’s about putting pressure on government and authorities to sort it out.”

‘You don’t have to show a wristband or say you’re gay’

This feels especially pertinent for Scott in the wake of rising debates over LGBTQ+ issues, which have seen Police Scotland refuse to take part in Stirling Pride this year.

“From last year to this year, the rhetoric around LGBTQ+ issues has turned very negative and gone in the wrong direction,” he says.

“There’s still that bit of fear of LGBTQ+ people, that we’re ‘sexualising spaces’, that we’re not kid-friendly, all that kind of thing.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there at the moment around trans people, especially trans people being ‘predatory’, which is just not the truth.

Kate Butch and Larbert-born drag artist Nova got Stirling in the Pride spirit. Image: Ciara Tait.

“With Pride being right in the city centre, you can be in doing your shopping or having your lunch, and you can see all this going on and realise there’s nothing to be frightened about.

“It’s all just good fun and anyone can get involved. You don’t have to show a wristband or walk through a gate and say, ‘oh, by the way, I’m gay or I’m lesbian’.

“You can just walk through, and if it’s not for you, you can go on by. If you want to stay, you can stay.”

Stirling Pride swerves ‘party’, keeps protest

The 2025 programme, he explains, leans away from the “typical drinking, party thing” and includes a diverse range of activities, from author talks and children’s theatre shows to soft sports, market stalls and folk music.

Residents on King Street watch the celebrations from their window, Stirling 2024. Image: Ciara Tait.

“Hopefully, if somebody walks down King Street and they go, ‘Oh, there’s a big drag queen on that stage that’s 7ft tall, that’s not for me’, they’ll be able to find something on the programme that’s more suited to them,” he smiles.

Stirling Pride takes place on September 20 2025 in Stirling city centre. 

