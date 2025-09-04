Stirling prepares for first-ever Pride march – where is it happening and why now?

When Scott McMurray was a Stirling University student in 2009, there was one “unofficial gay bar” in the city centre.

“It was called Katie’s Bar, before that it was the Barnton Bar and Bistro,” says Scott, 34.

“They didn’t call themselves a gay bar, but it pretty much was one.”

When Scott returned to the central belt city 10 years later for work, Katie’s had closed down.

And he was surprised to see that Stirling city centre “had even less stuff for the LGBTQ+ community than it had a decade before”.

Then in 2023, he sat on a panel for young LGBTQ+ people in Stirling, where he found there was a demand for a Pride event in Forth Valley.

“For Stirling not to have a Pride event seemed totally bizarre,” says Scott, who lives in nearby Doune but hails from the Isle of Arran.

“I grew up in a tiny little place with just over 4,000 people, and even Arran has Pride.

“I thought: if Arran can do it, Stirling can.”

What goes into putting on Stirling Pride?

And in September 2024, after six months and 30+ hours of work per week, Scott and a dedicated team of core volunteers put on Stirling’s first ever Pride event in the city centre.

With a lively mainstage, more than 7,000 attendees and 60 local business events, it was a runaway success.

The inaugural Stirling Pride was even crowned best in Scotland at the 2024 Unicorn Awards.

It also generated a “hugely positive” response from local organisations, with several of the city’s major players getting on board for the upcoming 2025 event, which will be headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tia Kofi.

“We’ve now got the likes of Stirling Castle, the Tolbooth, the Albert Halls, the Thistles Centre, and Fubar involved, which is a huge vote of confidence,” Scott says.

The upcoming Stirling Pride also got “a wee chunk” of funding from insurance company M&G (formerly Prudential) in Stirling.

While most of the funding for the £30K event is coming from a £16 National Lottery grant, the remainder has been generated almost by the organisers’ own fundraising events and local businesses.

It’s an extraordinary achievement for an event to go from an idea to a local fixture in just two years.

So what’s the secret?

Secret to Stirling Pride success? Location

For Scott, the key to last year’s success was in the “one thing Stirling Pride does differently” to many other Pride events across the country.

“What set us apart, I suppose, was we didn’t go renting a park or a car park and just setting everything up in there and fencing it off,” he explains.

“We wanted to make sure we had it in middle of the city centre, and we didn’t bring in food vans or bars.

“So it ended up being like a wee mini Fringe festival, with everyone exploring all these different venues in the city.”

The reasons for this, Scott says, were twofold.

Firstly, the event aimed “to bring something to Stirling which benefits the city’s businesses, rather than doing something which competes”.

But most importantly for the organisers, basing the event in the city centre meant Stirling Pride was impossible to miss.

“To put your Pride event away in a park or something, I think takes away the visibility, which is the point of Pride,” says Scott.

“You want to be visible and you want to make sure that people know that you’re there.”

First ever Pride march to take place in 2025

Scott and the team hope that this year’s event, which will remain in the city centre, can replicate and build on last year’s success.

And this year’s event will also see the first ever Pride March in Stirling, as there was no march in 2024.

“The march will start gathering in King’s Park at 11am and set off at 11.30am, making its way to King Street in about an hour,” Scott says.

“Pride is very much still a political thing, the march is there as a protest with the sole purpose of highlighting the discrimination that still exists, whether that’s in Stirling, in Scotland, or in society at large.

“It’s about putting pressure on government and authorities to sort it out.”

‘You don’t have to show a wristband or say you’re gay’

This feels especially pertinent for Scott in the wake of rising debates over LGBTQ+ issues, which have seen Police Scotland refuse to take part in Stirling Pride this year.

“From last year to this year, the rhetoric around LGBTQ+ issues has turned very negative and gone in the wrong direction,” he says.

“There’s still that bit of fear of LGBTQ+ people, that we’re ‘sexualising spaces’, that we’re not kid-friendly, all that kind of thing.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there at the moment around trans people, especially trans people being ‘predatory’, which is just not the truth.

“With Pride being right in the city centre, you can be in doing your shopping or having your lunch, and you can see all this going on and realise there’s nothing to be frightened about.

“It’s all just good fun and anyone can get involved. You don’t have to show a wristband or walk through a gate and say, ‘oh, by the way, I’m gay or I’m lesbian’.

“You can just walk through, and if it’s not for you, you can go on by. If you want to stay, you can stay.”

Stirling Pride swerves ‘party’, keeps protest

The 2025 programme, he explains, leans away from the “typical drinking, party thing” and includes a diverse range of activities, from author talks and children’s theatre shows to soft sports, market stalls and folk music.

“Hopefully, if somebody walks down King Street and they go, ‘Oh, there’s a big drag queen on that stage that’s 7ft tall, that’s not for me’, they’ll be able to find something on the programme that’s more suited to them,” he smiles.

Stirling Pride takes place on September 20 2025 in Stirling city centre.