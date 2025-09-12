Why new ‘estate agents’ on Dundee’s Reform Street isn’t what it seems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment What's On

Why new ‘estate agents’ on Dundee’s Reform Street isn’t what it seems

The vacant shopfront of 15 Reform Street has been transformed into a museum of 2000s teenagehood.

Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

When you walk in, there’s a weird hum.

There are fluorescent lights, ‘for sale’ signs and yes, houses.

But 15 Reform Street is no ordinary estate agency.

Instead, the vacant unit has been transformed into an eerie smorgasbord of noughties teenage life by award-winning artist Lindsey Mendick.

Growing Pains features eight Alice In Wonderland-inspired ceramic houses standing on a swivelling desk, each with some artefact of adolescence “bursting out”.

A PS2 controller features in Growing Pains at 15 Reform Street. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

They reflect the houses of her north London neighbourhood growing up, where those at “the top of the hill” had “a very different life from those of us at the bottom”.

It’s a familiar story to many working class Brits in UK cities, and Dundee is no exception.

And for Lindsey, a pretend estate agent was the perfect stage for this story of envy and aspiration.

‘You couldn’t pay me to go back’

“I’ve always been so interested in the imagery of Alice growing too big for the house,” reveals London-born Lindsey at the grand opening in Dundee city centre.

“And when I was younger, I really controlled our house with my mood swings. I think kids often feel too big for their homes once they hit secondary school age.”

“There was always a level of bullying between kids, and what I didn’t realise at the time was the pressure I was putting on my mum and dad to keep up too,” she adds.

“You couldn’t pay me to go back” is the slogan for Growing Pains on Reform Street. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“Providing the latest phones, clothes, all these things. You couldn’t pay me to go back to being a teenager! And whenever I ask anyone else, that’s what they say too.”

Indeed, anyone who was a teenager in the millennium will recognise the PS2 controller, Nokia 3210, and Nike TN trainers which were practically required as part of the cool kid uniform.

Except here they’re rendered creepily in ceramic and oxidised copper, with each house taking around a week to make.

But this isn’t about a nostalgia trip for the middle-aged cool kids of Y2K.

‘No real answer’ for hell of adolescence

For Lindsey, it’s about making art for the young people of Dundee today, and sparking conversations that she wishes she’d been able to have during her tumultuous and “cutthroat” teen years, full of unspoken hierarchies and immense social pressure.

“I have a niece who’s just turned 13,” she tells me, when I ask about her inspiration. “When I look at her, I’m terrified. That time of life was so hard.

“I was a full-on smoker at 13, which kills me now when I see how young she is.

“And I overdosed as a teenager because of bullying,” Lindsey adds candidly.

Some of the detail from Growing Pains on Reform Street. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“But I wasn’t the only one getting bullied. It was incessant, it was everywhere.

“And it’s still happening. So we need to give young people a place to talk about it.

“And there’s no real answer for it – being a teenager is still s****!

“I hope this show brings up conversations between teenagers and their parents, or even just among themselves.”

Artist Lindsey still has ‘Growing Pains’

Lindsey’s created Growing Pains in partnership with Jupiter Artland+ , a programme which brings fine art to Scotland’s high streets.

And as well as making the art accessible to Dundee’s youngsters, the project is linked with a Learning Studio at 7 Castle Street, which will offer free learning for pupils from every school in the county.

The hope is that young people can see the potential of a creative career, and see a light at the end of adolescence’s challenges.

Lindsey’s ‘hoodie house’ is part of Growing Pains on Reform Street. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Although on that front, Lindsey admits she “doesn’t have the answer yet”.

“There’s so much of me that thinks being an artist is breaking away from the norms. But I still drag my teenage self around with me, I still come away always wondering if people liked me or if I fit in.

“I went on holiday and missed the first season of Traitors UK, and I cried because I was out the loop!” she laughs, then looks fondly at her sculpture of hair straighteners.

“I don’t think I’ll ever really grow out of it.”

Growing Pains by Lindsey Mendick is free to visit at 15 Reform Street until Sunday December 21 2025. Opening times are 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday.

More from What's On

Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
9 surprising names you won't want to miss at Stirling's Bloody Scotland festival
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Stirling prepares for first-ever Pride march - where is it happening and why now?
2
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Why Dundee glam rocker 'hates TikTok' and is building his fanbase 'the 70s way'
2
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
William Gear: Methil's 'art superman' who became famous for all the wrong reasons
2
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
6 things to do in Perthshire this September: Pawsome fun and outdoor opera
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Behind the scenes in Perth as festival boss turns Mill Street into mini 'Fringe'
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Val McDermid: Karen Pirie author is taking on a 400-year-old cold case of her…
3
Rider galloping on eventing horse
All you need to know about the Scone Palace International Horse Trials
Former Hercules the Bear owner Maggie Robin sitting down with a bear puppet in the background.
Auchterarder's Maggie Robin knows Hercules the Bear will 'capture our hearts' all over again
4
Lindsey Mendick with her collection Growing Pains in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Everything you need to know about Stirling Highland Games 2025

Conversation