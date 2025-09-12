Why new ‘estate agents’ on Dundee’s Reform Street isn’t what it seems

When you walk in, there’s a weird hum.

There are fluorescent lights, ‘for sale’ signs and yes, houses.

But 15 Reform Street is no ordinary estate agency.

Instead, the vacant unit has been transformed into an eerie smorgasbord of noughties teenage life by award-winning artist Lindsey Mendick.

Growing Pains features eight Alice In Wonderland-inspired ceramic houses standing on a swivelling desk, each with some artefact of adolescence “bursting out”.

They reflect the houses of her north London neighbourhood growing up, where those at “the top of the hill” had “a very different life from those of us at the bottom”.

It’s a familiar story to many working class Brits in UK cities, and Dundee is no exception.

And for Lindsey, a pretend estate agent was the perfect stage for this story of envy and aspiration.

‘You couldn’t pay me to go back’

“I’ve always been so interested in the imagery of Alice growing too big for the house,” reveals London-born Lindsey at the grand opening in Dundee city centre.

“And when I was younger, I really controlled our house with my mood swings. I think kids often feel too big for their homes once they hit secondary school age.”

“There was always a level of bullying between kids, and what I didn’t realise at the time was the pressure I was putting on my mum and dad to keep up too,” she adds.

“Providing the latest phones, clothes, all these things. You couldn’t pay me to go back to being a teenager! And whenever I ask anyone else, that’s what they say too.”

Indeed, anyone who was a teenager in the millennium will recognise the PS2 controller, Nokia 3210, and Nike TN trainers which were practically required as part of the cool kid uniform.

Except here they’re rendered creepily in ceramic and oxidised copper, with each house taking around a week to make.

But this isn’t about a nostalgia trip for the middle-aged cool kids of Y2K.

‘No real answer’ for hell of adolescence

For Lindsey, it’s about making art for the young people of Dundee today, and sparking conversations that she wishes she’d been able to have during her tumultuous and “cutthroat” teen years, full of unspoken hierarchies and immense social pressure.

“I have a niece who’s just turned 13,” she tells me, when I ask about her inspiration. “When I look at her, I’m terrified. That time of life was so hard.

“I was a full-on smoker at 13, which kills me now when I see how young she is.

“And I overdosed as a teenager because of bullying,” Lindsey adds candidly.

“But I wasn’t the only one getting bullied. It was incessant, it was everywhere.

“And it’s still happening. So we need to give young people a place to talk about it.

“And there’s no real answer for it – being a teenager is still s****!

“I hope this show brings up conversations between teenagers and their parents, or even just among themselves.”

Artist Lindsey still has ‘Growing Pains’

Lindsey’s created Growing Pains in partnership with Jupiter Artland+ , a programme which brings fine art to Scotland’s high streets.

And as well as making the art accessible to Dundee’s youngsters, the project is linked with a Learning Studio at 7 Castle Street, which will offer free learning for pupils from every school in the county.

The hope is that young people can see the potential of a creative career, and see a light at the end of adolescence’s challenges.

Although on that front, Lindsey admits she “doesn’t have the answer yet”.

“There’s so much of me that thinks being an artist is breaking away from the norms. But I still drag my teenage self around with me, I still come away always wondering if people liked me or if I fit in.

“I went on holiday and missed the first season of Traitors UK, and I cried because I was out the loop!” she laughs, then looks fondly at her sculpture of hair straighteners.

“I don’t think I’ll ever really grow out of it.”

Growing Pains by Lindsey Mendick is free to visit at 15 Reform Street until Sunday December 21 2025. Opening times are 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday.