Things to do in Dundee in October: Dundead horror, Science Centre mysteries and spooky tours

We have trawled the listings and come up with the top things to do in Dundee this October.

Magician Ben Hart with strange twig extensions to his fingers.
The mysterious magic of Ben Hart is perfect for spooky season. Image: Matt Crocket.
By Nora McElhone

October brings some spooktacular events to Dundee and Angus.

Here’s our pick of the best of what’s on in and around Dundee this month:

1. Who Dunnit at Dundee Science Centre

Fake crime scene at Dundee Science Centre
Whodunnit at Dundee Science Centre. Image: Dundee Science Centre.

Perfect for keeping young minds busy during the October holidays, Who Dunnit is a family show that invites families to work together to solve a case.

Work with the Science Centre team to solve clues and piece together evidence to reveal the culprit.

There will be flames, glitter, strange chemicals and a lie detector in this hands-on science show.

As we move through the final months of the year Who Dunnit will feature seasonal characters so look out for spooky suspects in October and some festive fun towards the end of the year.

When: From October 4

Where: Dundee Science Centre, 14 Greenmarket, Dundee, DD1 4QB

2. ‘Holloween’ at Brechin Castle Centre

Illustration of a cute mouse dressed as a pumpkin.
Woodland Mice will help visitors solve some spooky mysteries at Brechin Castle Centre this Halloween. Image: Brechin Castle Centre.

There’s lots of spooky adventures on offer for kids of all ages at Brechin Castle Centre this October.

Help the team save Dragontale Hallow from a terrible curse that has shattered the Crystal Pumpkin that protects the hollow from things that lurk in the dark.

Help the woodland mice solve clues to find the shards and restore order in the hollow once more.

More Halloween fun awaits in the enchanted pumpkin patch, where the pumpkins are waiting to be bought and taken to their autumn homes.

The pumpkin trail is around 1.2km long and is family friendly but organisers advise that some parts are creepy and could be unsettling. There are no jump scares.

When: October 4 to 26

Where: Brechin Castle Centre, Haughmuir, Brechin, DD9 6RL

3. Dundee Cocktail Week

Cocktail glasses in a stand
Tempting cocktails at Casa Dundee.

A must for cocktail lovers, Dundee Cocktail Week offers discounts on cocktails in bars around the city.

Sign up for a £5 wristband to qualify for some great deals on everything from classic Cosmos to signature cocktails served in participating bars across Dundee.

Bartenders from the city’s best known bars are coming up with signature drinks for the event. Look out for creative concoctions and great discounts on food and drink everywhere from Groucho’s to St Andrews Brewing Co.

When: October 7 to 16

Where: Venues across Dundee

4. The Remarkable Ben Hart

Magician Ben Hart
Ben Hart brings his incredible brand of magic to Dundee in October. Image: Matt Crockett.

Star of Britain’s Got Talent and his own BBC TV show, Ben Hart returns to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre to wow his Dundee fans with an astonishing new show.

Ben is a member of the prestigious Inner Magic Circle, has worked with Penn and Teller and is returning to stages all over the UK with his most impossible show yet.

Billed as a mind-bending theatrical experience, magic fans will love the opportunity to see Ben rewrite their reality.

When: October 19

Where: Gardyne Theatre, Gardyne Rd, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1NY

5. Ghosts of Glamis

Glamis Castle at night
Watch out for things that go bump in the night at Glamis Castle this Halloween.

Be prepared for some seriously spooky fun on an indoor tour of the famously haunted Glamis Castle.

Jump scares, terrifying tales and spine-tingling secrets await as visitors uncover the spooky past of Glamis Castle.

A tour guide will lead you through the ancient castle, introducing the ghosts who have made Glamis their homes, from the Grey Lady to the Tongueless Woman.

This scary experience is recommended for age 14 plus. Under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult (over 18).

When: October 28 to 31

Where: Glamis Castle, Angus, DD8 1DJ

6. Night Garden at V&A Dundee

V&A Dundee Museum building at twilight.
V&A Dundee will welcome late night guests to Night Garden. Image: V&A Dundee.

Do you wish you could visit a museum outside the usual opening hours? Then Night Garden at V&A Dundee could be for you.

Visitors will be treated to sets from big name DJs along with a pop-up programme of  installations, workshops and food and drink from local businesses including 71 Brewing.

Dundee’s DJ KILIMANJARO will be at the museum for a homecoming gig and the evening will include entry to the current V&A Dundee exhibition, Garden Futures: Designing with Nature.

When: October 31

Where: V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

7. Dundead: The Phantom of the Opera (1925 version)

Movie poster for The Phantom of the Opera 1925 version being shown at DCA.
The 1925 version of Phantom of the Opera will be shown along with a new musical score for Halloween at the Dundead festival. Image: DCA.

Don’t miss one of the highlights of the Dundead Horror Festival at DCA, a screening of the 1925 version of The Phantom of the Opera.

Rupert Julian’s version stars Lon Chaney and is regarded as one of the greatest horror films of the silent movie era.

To celebrate 100 years since the release of the iconic film, Dundead commissioned a new score to accompany the silent drama.

Scottish musicians Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman composed the original musical score which will be performed while the film is shown at DCA on Halloween.

When: October 31

Where: Dundee Contemporary Arts, 152 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY

