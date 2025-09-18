The best of What’s On in Fife this October: Halloween tours, saunas and vintage buses

As October rolls around, the darker nights bring the promise of some spooky fun.

Here’s our pick of the best of what’s on in Fife this October:

Common Tongue, Byre Theatre

Common Tongue is billed as ‘a play aboot imperfect Scots’. Written and directed by Fraser Scott, the role of Bonnie is played by Olivia Caw.

Bonnie has led a life defined by the words she uses, whether they are deemed the right words, the wrong words or those used against her. Her story delves into the richness of the Scots language add the tensions that language can expose.

When: October 11

Where: The Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9LA

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show

The perfect antidote to anyone who thinks science is boring, Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show presents the subject in a wonderful new light.

Who could resist the chance to find out more about the magical properties of matter with the help of howling jelly babies and exploding elephant’s toothpaste?

Entertaining and educational, Mark’s show was awarded Best Kids Show at the Edinburgh Fringe and has been a firm favourite on the children’s entertainment circuit for 10 years.

When: October 11

Where: Adam Smith Theatre Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy KY1 1ET

Falkland Palace Halloween Trail

Autumn is a wonderful time to visit the Palace Gardens at Falkland and there are a few spooky additions to look out for this October.

Keep your eyes peeled for pumpkins and some friendly visitors of a ghostly variety. Find the magical hats that the witches and warlocks left behind after a secret meeting in the gardens and choose between two trails.

The Big Witch and Warlock Hat Hunt is best for younger children (0 to 3), while the Which Witch is Witch Trail is perfect for visitors aged 4 and over.

When: October 5 to 31

Where: Falkland Palace and Garden, East Port, Falkland KY15 7BU

Sauna and Wild Swimming Festival

Scottish Seaside Saunas, who have saunas at Elie, Cellardyke and St Andrews are have designed a social event to celebrate the history of sauna and wild swimming.

Highlights will include an evening at Bowhouse for book talks, music, food and an on-site sauna in conjunction with Futtle Organic. There will be talks from author Emma O’Kelly on her books Wild Sauna and Saunas: The Power of Deep Heat and from Irish writer Rosanna Cooney on the ancient tradition of saunas in Ireland.

Look out too for sauna sessions and in Elie and at St Andrews’ East Sands and a special appearance from Julie Wilson-Nimmo and Greg Hemphill to launch their new book Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim.

When: October 16 to 18

Where: Elie, St Monans and St Andrews.

Twilight Running Evening at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum

Take a trip back in time with the chance to take a night time tour in a vintage bus at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum.

Bring a torch and warm clothing and climb on board for a nostalgic journey featuring chilly buses and steamed up windows.

The evening event (7pm to 9pm) offers journeys around the extensive Vintage Bus Museum site and possibly out into the Fife countryside.

Booking isn’t required but entrance to the Exhibition Hall costs £5. The cafe will be open for hot drinks and biscuits.

When: October 23

Where: Scottish Vintage Bus Museum, M90 Commerce Park, Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 0SJ

Tarvit After Dark Ghost Tour

Join the brave members of the team at Hill of Tarvit Mansion for a spine-tingling theatrical ghost tour.

Not for the faint-hearted, the creepy crawl through the historic mansion will feature terrifying tales and eerie encounters that will leave you questioning whether you have crossed over the thin veil to the otherworld…

Adults (age 16 plus) only, wear warm layers, comfortable shoes and a torch.

When: October 24 and 25

Where: Hill of Tarvit Mansion House, Cupar, KY15 5PB

Halloween at Craigtoun Park

Always an October favourite with local families and visitors, the Halloween at Craigtoun Park event takes place on October 28 this year.

Expect the usual spooky fun with ghost rides on Puffin’ Billy, fancy dress and pumpkin carving competitions, spooky stories and much more.

Admission is free for children under three but they will still need a ticket for the event, as will accompanying adults.

When: October 28

Where: Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 8NX