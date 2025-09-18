The best of What’s On in Fife this October: Halloween tours, saunas and vintage buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment What's On

The best of What’s On in Fife this October: Halloween tours, saunas and vintage buses

We have trawled the listings for the pick of the best Fife events for October.

What spooky adventures await you this October?
What spooky adventures await you this October?
By Nora McElhone

As October rolls around, the darker nights bring the promise of some spooky fun.

Here’s our pick of the best of what’s on in Fife this October:

Common Tongue, Byre Theatre

Girl with microphone in her hand.
Olivia Caw in Common Tongue comes to the Byre Theatre this October. Image: Josie Morrison Young.

Common Tongue is billed as ‘a play aboot imperfect Scots’. Written and directed by Fraser Scott, the role of Bonnie is played by Olivia Caw.

Bonnie has led a life defined by the words she uses, whether they are deemed the right words, the wrong words or those used against her. Her story delves into the richness of the Scots language add the tensions that language can expose.

When: October 11

Where: The Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9LA

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show

Mark Thompson science entertainer with flames, smoke etc.
Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show.

The perfect antidote to anyone who thinks science is boring, Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show presents the subject in a wonderful new light.

Who could resist the chance to find out more about the magical properties of matter with the help of howling jelly babies and exploding elephant’s toothpaste?

Entertaining and educational, Mark’s show was awarded Best Kids Show at the Edinburgh Fringe and has been a firm favourite on the children’s entertainment circuit for 10 years.

When: October 11

Where: Adam Smith Theatre Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy KY1 1ET

Falkland Palace Halloween Trail

Halloween at Falkland Palace.

Autumn is a wonderful time to visit the Palace Gardens at Falkland and there are a few spooky additions to look out for this October.

Keep your eyes peeled for pumpkins and some friendly visitors of a ghostly variety. Find the magical hats that the witches and warlocks left behind after a secret meeting in the gardens and choose between two trails.

The Big Witch and Warlock Hat Hunt is best for younger children (0 to 3), while the Which Witch is Witch Trail is perfect for visitors aged 4 and over.

When: October 5 to 31

Where: Falkland Palace and Garden, East Port, Falkland KY15 7BU

Sauna and Wild Swimming Festival

Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo open St Andrews Seaside Sauna
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo opened St Andrews Seaside Sauna. Image: Scottish Seaside Saunas.

Scottish Seaside Saunas, who have saunas at Elie, Cellardyke and St Andrews are have designed a social event to celebrate the history of sauna and wild swimming.

Highlights will include an evening at Bowhouse for book talks, music, food and an on-site sauna in conjunction with Futtle Organic. There will be talks from author Emma O’Kelly on her books Wild Sauna and Saunas: The Power of Deep Heat and from Irish writer Rosanna Cooney on the ancient tradition of saunas in Ireland.

Look out too for sauna sessions and in Elie and at St Andrews’ East Sands and a special appearance from Julie Wilson-Nimmo and Greg Hemphill to launch their new book Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim.

When: October 16 to 18

Where: Elie, St Monans and St Andrews.

Twilight Running Evening at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum

Image shows an old-style bus after dark with interior and headlights on. Mystery Tour is the destination.
Catch a twilight vintage bus at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum. Image: Scottish Vintage Bus Museum.

Take a trip back in time with the chance to take a night time tour in a vintage bus at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum.

Bring a torch and warm clothing and climb on board for a nostalgic journey featuring chilly buses and steamed up windows.

The evening event (7pm to 9pm) offers journeys around the extensive Vintage Bus Museum site and possibly out into the Fife countryside.

Booking isn’t required but entrance to the Exhibition Hall costs £5. The cafe will be open for hot drinks and biscuits.

When: October 23

Where: Scottish Vintage Bus Museum, M90 Commerce Park, Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 0SJ

Tarvit After Dark Ghost Tour

What surprises await visitors to Hill of Tarvit Mansion House after dark?

Join the brave members of the team at Hill of Tarvit Mansion for a spine-tingling theatrical ghost tour.

Not for the faint-hearted, the creepy crawl through the historic mansion will feature terrifying tales and eerie encounters that will leave you questioning whether you have crossed over the thin veil to the otherworld…

Adults (age 16 plus) only, wear warm layers, comfortable shoes and a torch.

When: October 24 and 25

Where: Hill of Tarvit Mansion House, Cupar, KY15 5PB

Halloween at Craigtoun Park

Carved pumpkins lit up for Halloween
Spooky fun awaits at Craigtoun Park this Halloween. Image: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Always an October favourite with local families and visitors, the Halloween at Craigtoun Park event takes place on October 28 this year.

Expect the usual spooky fun with ghost rides on Puffin’ Billy, fancy dress and pumpkin carving competitions, spooky stories and much more.

Admission is free for children under three but they will still need a ticket for the event, as will accompanying adults.

When: October 28

Where: Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 8NX

More from What's On

horses-race-at-perth-races
The Glorious Finale: Goodbye summer and hello winter jump season!
Magician Ben Hart with strange twig extensions to his fingers.
Things to do in Dundee in October: Dundead horror, Science Centre mysteries and spooky…
CR0054748, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Press call for Jupiter Artland's Jupiter+ exhibition. Portraits of artist Lindsey Mendick please, plus details of the dollhouses in the exhibition for a potential listicle along the lines of "6 teenage memories in Reform Street exhibition that every millennial will recognise". Picture Shows: Artist Lindsey Mendick poses inside of Jupiter Artland's Jupiter+ exhibition on Reform Street, Dundee. Friday 12th September 2025. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Why new 'estate agents' on Dundee's Reform Street isn't what it seems
4
Jeremy Vine will appear alongside Steph McGovern at this year's Bloody Scotland festival. Image: Toby Madden/Bloody Scotland
9 surprising names you won't want to miss at Stirling's Bloody Scotland festival
CR0054813. For Rebecca Baird. Portraits of Scott McMurray, organiser of Stirling Pride, taken on King Street where the event will be held. Photo: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Stirling prepares for first-ever Pride march - where is it happening and why now?
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Connor Liam Byrne interview Picture shows; Connor Liam Byrne and the Bad Kissers on stage. King Tuts, Glasgow. . Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Why Dundee glam rocker 'hates TikTok' and is building his fanbase 'the 70s way'
2
William Gear Image ID: x136573 Sitter(s): William Gear Qualifier: by Artist(s): Ida Kar Medium: quarter-plate film negative Date made: July 1954 Credit line: © National Portrait Gallery, London File Size: 2400 x 3184px
William Gear: Methil's 'art superman' who became famous for all the wrong reasons
2
Visit Fiona Guinan at The Station Cat Pottery during Perthshire Open Studios. Image: Colin Hattersley.
6 things to do in Perthshire this September: Pawsome fun and outdoor opera
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Christopher Glasgow interview 125 Live Picture shows; Christopher Glasgow. Perth Concert Hall. Supplied by Image: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Date; 06/06/2024
Behind the scenes in Perth as festival boss turns Mill Street into mini 'Fringe'
KAREN PIRIE SERIES 2 ITV Pictured: LAUREN LYLE, EMER KENNY and VAL MCDERMID. This image is under copyright and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes in your print or online publication. This image cannot be syndicated to any other third party. Copyright ITV
Val McDermid: Karen Pirie author is taking on a 400-year-old cold case of her…
3

Conversation