Perfect Perthshire picks for October: adventure films, live music and spooky family fun

We have trawled the listings for spooky experiences and cosy autumn events in Perthshire this October.

Light and sound show The Enchanted Forest a dragonfly made of lights rises from Loch Faskally.
Faskally Woods, lit up for The Enchanted Forest 2024, Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

There’s plenty to do in Perthshire as autumn falls. We’ve picked the best of the October events for you.

Here are the top picks for What’s On in Perthshire this October:

Halloween at Active Kids, Stanley

Little girl choosing a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch at Active Kids Stanley, Perthshire.
Choosing a pumpkin from the patch at Active Kids, Perth.

Halloween fun without the scares is the order of the day at Active Kids Adventure Park this October.

Kids aged up to 12 can visit the indoor adventure play area, which has been specially decorated for the spooky season.

Then head out to the pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve.

When: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

Where: Active Kids Adventure Park, Burnside Farm, Stanley, Perth, PH1 4QB

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Two figures on mountain peaks with sunset in background.
Banff Mountain Film Festival showcases incredible sport and locations. Image: Jordan Manoukian.

Perfect for adventure and mountain sports fans, The Banff Mountain Film Festival comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre on October 11.

Follow some of the most daring athletes and explorers as they test their mettle in the most remote corners of the planet.

Skiing, biking, climbing and paddlesports are all centre stage against the backdrop of stunning landscapes. You can enjoy their intrepid adventures from the comfort of your cinema seat!

When: October 11

Where: Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Port-Na-Craig, Pitlochry, PH16 5DR

The Enchanted Forest

View of the Enchanted Forest light trail for What's On in Perthshire.
One of the beautiful scenes from the 2024 Enchanted Forest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Visitors have been flocking to Pitlochry to witness beautiful Faskally Wood bathed in light and transformed into The Enchanted Forest for more than 20 years.

This year, for the first time visitors to the autumn trail will become a part of the immersive art experience.

The theme for the 2025 trail is Luminara: The Living Network and the light and sound experience promises to help you to reconnect technology with nature and restore balance.

When: October 2 to November 2

Where: Faskally Wood, Pitlochry, Perthshire

Bookmark 2025

Broadcaster Andrew Cotter with his dogs and two statues of dogs.
Andrew Cotter with dogs Olive and Mabel.

Blairgowrie’s book festival, BOOKMARK was established in 2012 with the aim of celebrating authors, rising voices, and book lovers.

Beyond the festival, BOOKMARK, hosts Meet the Author sessions in schools and the community, ensuring that readers of all ages can encounter writers of every kind—novelists, poets, historians, journalists, and more.

Highlights for BOOKMARK 2025 include Andrew Cotter in conversation about four-legged friends with Sally McNair and Hugo Rifkind on his novel Rabbits.

When: October 4 and 5

Where: Blairgowrie Community Campus, Blairgowrie, PH10 6FH

Màiri Morrison and Alasdair Roberts

Alasdair Roberts and Mairi Morrison will perform songs from their new album at Perth Theatre.

Màiri Morrison and Alasdair Roberts bring songs from their new album Remembered In Exile: Songs And Ballads From Nova Scotia to Perth Theatre this month.

Inspired by traditional songs collected by Nova Scotian Folklorist Helen Creighton, the album features songs brought from Scotland to Canada from the 1600s to mid-1800s.

With Lewis-born Màiri taking the lead on the Gaelic language tracks, Alasdair comes into his own with the Canadian variants on Scots ballads.

When: October 18

Where: Joan Knight Studio, Perth Theatre, Mill Street, Perth, PH1 5HZ

Spooktacular at Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre

Children dressed up for Halloween. A girl in a witch outfit and boy in zombie gear.
There are daily prizes for the best costumes during the Spooktacular event at Auchingarrich. Auchingarrich. Supplied by Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre Date; Unknown

Get involved in some Halloween fun at Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre’s Spooktacular Haunted Halloween event.

Take the tractor taxi to Trenches Wood if you dare – it’s driven by a farmer who has lost his head!

Be prepared to meet zombies, ghosts and even a screaming banshee. Can you find the hidden eyeballs or dare reach into the witches cauldron for a lucky dip?

There is a daily fancy dress competition and some spooky snacks available. Bloody hot dog finger or jelly eyeball anyone?

Please note that some of the exhibits are quite frightening. Organisers recommend that families with younger children visit around dusk – Trenches Wood after nightfall is only for the brave!

When: October 7 – November 3

Where: Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre, Comrie, Perthshire, PH6 2JE

