FIONA ARMSTRONG: A new haircut and even the puppy looks at me twice

It’s a little thing, but it brings such joy! And no, this is not the new puppy – although wee Benny is growing on us by the day. This is someone I have not seen for a good six months. She is one of the people I rely on, and a visit never fails to cheer.

So, when my hairdressing appointment comes through, life begins to look up.

I have some nervousness about going. For I am beginning to resemble a caveman’s wife.

Lengthy locks untrimmed. Above fading highlights two inches of dark roots.

No matter, Gill will sort it – and after all this time, it should be an emotional reunion.

I want to hug her, but we are both wearing masks and we must do with nodding from a distance.

She motions me into a safely sanitised chair and assesses the damage.

‘Have you been cutting it yourself?’ she asks, whilst inspects the ragged sides.

Now, you ladies will know that when faced with a hair expert, we deny ever doing such a thing.

But I have been going to this woman for many a year, and she knows me pretty well.

‘Just a little,’ I say sheepishly. ‘In the end I had to. But is it really awful?’

‘No, it’s not bad at all. In fact, get yourself a decent pair of scissors and I think you can give up the day job!’

It’s an intriguing thought. Because I’ve always fancied being a hairdresser.

It’s a skill you can take round the world. You are someone folk really look forward to seeing.

Yes, I can see myself becoming scissor happy. And they say you’re never too old to learn something new.

But, on reflection, I’m going to leave it to the experts. Because you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. And talking of that…

You’ll be pleased to hear the puppy is settling in. He has decided he quite likes it here and that he may well stay.

And apart from chewing another chair leg, and decapitating a foam-filled duck, he seems to be doing rather well.

He is chomping his way through small bowls of dog food. And he is getting used to getting out of the way when large human feet come near.

All in all, he is pretty good for a baby. Why we even managed to get through one day this week without finding a puddle on the kitchen floor.

Happily, this latest MacNaughty likes to sleep – and likes his cage.

Because when he’s out and about this brown bundle of energy is throwing the house into disarray.

My naughty Norfolk Terrier is not just energetic. He is clever.

At barely three months he already knows what ‘biscuit’ means. He also lives to hear the magic word ‘din-dins’.

Benbecula, to give him his correct title, is a wee smartie pants. So, he does look twice when I return from the hairdressers.

Mnnn… You looks a bit different. And, thanks to an expert, I now do.