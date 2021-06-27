FIONA ARMSTRONG: Who knew a broken keyboard could be so liberating?

It has been three days without a computer. The thing has been off colour for some weeks. Then it develops a sticky key and will not do the letter ‘c’.

Had it been a ‘z’ or a ‘j’, one might just be able to live with it. But ‘c’ is key. I am sure you will agree.

So, into the laptop hospital it goes. And I leave it there with a certain consternation.

How will I be able to continue with my journalistic work? Send emails, surf the web, and generally stay in touch?

Why, this machine has been on my desk and in my bag for the last five years. It has been my constant companion. Without it, life could well implode.

But no. This week, life is enriched.

There is no more coming down in the morning and impatiently scrolling through late night emails. Instead, I have a soothing cup of tea and play with the puppy.

Gone is the constant checking of news updates. I tell myself there is nothing that cannot wait. And if there is, someone will surely tell me.

There is no more filling in a dull day with an hour, or three, of solitaire or spider. Yes, both games are highly addictive. Do not try them.

And there is no more tempting online shopping. We have all we need, thank you very much.

© Shutterstock / Paladin12

Hands have been idle – and the devil has been finding work – good work – for them.

That new Ian Rankin book I began some weeks ago is now finished. With no distractions, it is a cracker.

Hand-written thank-you letters are caught up with. Garden beds are weeded, and the freezer is stacked with half a dozen home-made soups and a turkey casserole.

Best of all, the chief and I chat uninterrupted throughout lunch. With no irritating pings emanating from the far side of the kitchen.

All in all, these few days are a liberating experience.

The M

Although I am not completely cut off from the world. I do have my mobile. Just in case, you understand…

The MacNaughties are loving it

The MacNaughties relish the extra attention. Noisy ball games are played on the lawn. A bit of ‘sit and stay’ training is attempted. But these days walkies are not what they were.

When the Cocker Spaniel was younger, we would pace for miles along country roads.

Now Barra is an old boy, it is more of a stagger than a stride.

The Chow Chow, meanwhile, is lazy. Though to be fair, she does have sore paws and cannot venture too far.

And whilst the puppy longs to march for miles, the wee Norfolk Terrier is just 18 weeks old.

For all three, the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak… So, we pootle about in the garden.

At least the sun shines and at least I am not tied to that infernal machine.

Are we slaves to modern technology? You bet we are. And for a while it is good to get off the virtual treadmill.