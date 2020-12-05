Stick With It campaign encourages people to play their part in keeping Scotland safe

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt normal life, businesses have come together to encourage shoppers to continue to follow the guidelines and play their part in keeping Scotland safe.

The Stick With It campaign, which includes a video on YouTube, encourages us all to ‘stick with it’ as we head towards, hopefully, a brighter future.

It’s still vital that we all follow the government FACTS guidelines to stay safe and protect others – remember to wear face coverings, avoid crowded places, clean hands and surfaces regularly, maintain two-metre physical distancing and self-isolate and book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms.

Mary-Jane (MJ) Duncan of Kitschnbake in Newport-on-Tay (and one of The Courier’s columnists) is proud to support the Stick With It campaign and explains some of the ways her business has had to adapt.

“Due to Covid-19 implementations, we had to restrict our inside seating but have worked non stop to ensure the same quality of products available on a take away basis to our customers,” says MJ.

“There is outside seating available and we have blankets and hot water bottles if the weather proves a little nippy! We’re so proud to have been able to open our doors again after lockdown and the staff have been super in their attitude especially keeping in mind the changes made to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“The Kitschnbake team have seen a sharp rise in catering and private cake orders, with their platters and afternoon teas proving particularly popular.

“Since opening in 2013 we’ve consistently supported other local businesses and producers so, by using the seating area to provide more shelving, we have managed to install a shop showcasing what Tayside and Fife can do.

“Our bakers work tirelessly to make sure no occasion goes uncelebrated and as always we continue to work collaboratively with other local, independent businesses in the area.”

MJ stresses that, having survived lockdown together, it’s important new habits are not abandoned.

“The increased trend towards using local food producers and independent businesses during lockdown meant local economies were supported and people were provided with everything they needed, sometimes even right to their door,” she says.

“Businesses, including ourselves and others local to us, have been exceptionally resilient and adapted to suit the needs of the community. We helped with deliveries and supported the local food banks and everyone kept in touch with regards to the needs of the businesses and the local community,” she continues.

“Cooperation between local businesses has never been stronger and I believe within the community this ensured nobody went without.”

So how can Courier readers help?

“Please keep shopping local,” says MJ. “Please realise that the businesses in your community need your continued support.

“We need your understanding and patience regards changes that have been implemented. Businesses may now be open again but the substantial losses suffered, including income, staff and customers, have taken their toll.

“Now is the time to continue buying from local high street establishments.”

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, is also supporting the Stick With It campaign. “I’m really proud to be involved in this campaign,” he says. “As a nation, we’ve all come together in the fight against coronavirus.

“The compassion and generosity from the people of Scotland has enabled to us to distribute almost half a million food packs to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

“As we welcome customers back to our Social Bite cafes, it’s essential we maintain this spirit and continue to follow guidelines to keep each other as safe as possible – please continue to follow the social-distancing and face covering guidance. The more we do now, the better the outcome in the long run.”

To help support their social enterprise and work with homeless people, Social Bite have launched a chocolate brownie delivery service. “People can show kindness and stay at home by ordering a box of our delicious brownies straight to their door,” explains Josh.

“Not only that, they’ll also have the option to pay for additional brownies that will be given to people experiencing homelessness,” he continues.

“It’s crucial that everyone continues to Stick With It and that we don’t ease up in our efforts to suppress coronavirus. The sacrifices we make now will help us to move forward and create a better world on the other side of this.”

