SPONSORED: Christmas will Shine On at Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep Theatre might be closed over the festive period, but the show will go on this Christmas!

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have joined forces to present “Shine On”, a special four-part Christmas offering.

These Christmas gifts will be delivered throughout December.

“Present” will see four socially distanced performances honouring deserving Dundonians (subject to government guidelines). The performances might be held in gardens or on a doorstep and will surprise and delight. Local residents have had the chance to nominate someone in their life who deserves an extra special “Present” this year.

“Advent” is a series of 24 digital performances, filmed in a Covid-safe environment on the Dundee Rep stage, that will be shared on social media on every day of December in the run up to Christmas Day.

And although the public can’t enjoy performances inside the Dundee Rep Theatre, the outside of the venue will take centre stage as the building is transformed into a work of visual art.

With the help of award-winning designer Karen Tennent, renowned lighting designer Emma Jones and poet/author Gary Robertson, the theatre will come to life bringing a much-needed dose of festive cheer to all passersby.

Over the last couple of months a film crew has followed Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre around to explore how both companies are operating during the pandemic.

With the Covid-19 regulations changing on a near-weekly basis, the two ensembles have had to adapt, pivot and transform their work. Join us on 28 Dec 7pm for this special online behind-the-scenes event – tickets are free but bookable via the Dundee Rep website.

Find out more about the Shine On events at the Dundee Rep website.