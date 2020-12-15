SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Maggie’s

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Maggie’s

Maggie’s offers the best possible support free to anyone with cancer and their families who walk through our doors. You’ll find its centres alongside NHS hospitals and we can also support you online.

A breathing space away from the hospital: At its centres Maggie’s help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries. All its support is free and you don’t need an appointment or referral – just come in.

The difference it makes: The charity is proud to be making Maggie’s vision a reality. Many of its visitors tell us that the support it gives through our centres and online is life-changing.

£31.6m in financial benefits claimed with Maggie’s support

96% of people feel less alone after visiting a centre

98% feel more confident talking to their medical teams

To donate to Maggie’s click here to visit the donation page.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Walker Luxury Jeweller

At Walker Luxury Jeweller it assures you of a memorable, relaxing, and knowledgeable experience with obsessive attention to detail. Home to some of the finest Luxury Swiss watch brands, diamond artisans and internationally renowned jewellery brands, Walker Luxury Jeweller looks forward to welcoming you to its store.

Maggie’s is a charity, which sits very close to all our hearts. The charity provides an invaluable escape and respite for those dealing with cancer. Working alongside the NHS, having provided essential care for family members, and a colleague of Walker Luxury Jeweller, Maggie’s continues to give patients and families dealing with cancer support, something which the business values.