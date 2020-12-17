SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Home-Start Dundee

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Home-Start Dundee

Home-Start Dundee is a well-established third sector organisation which has worked with families with pre-school children from different cultural, social, and economic backgrounds within Dundee City for 35 years.

Each family has its own diverse and individual range of issues such as poor mental health, isolation, low self-esteem, poverty and poor or no parenting experience, or just finding it difficult to cope. Families are usually referred to our service by health visitors, family nurses, social workers, schools and also by families themselves.

Many of the families the charity supports choose not to engage with statutory services due to perceived fears of stigmatisation, judgement and being scrutinised unfairly.

Families receive support by trained home-visiting volunteers or through its specialised groups. Home-Start runs a Family Group, a Young Parents Group, a Breastfeeding Peer Support Group and a Healthy Choices Group. During this Covid pandemic it has continued to support our families by telephone/video calls by a trained volunteer and/or a coordinator, while its specialised groups are continuing to run through a variety of media platforms.

For more information, visit the website here or donate to Home-Start Dundee, here.

