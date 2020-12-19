Christmas Crafts: Keep little fingers busy as the festive excitement builds

When the kids are fit to be scraped off the ceiling and your own stress levels are rising, take some time to create Christmas crafts together

While we probably won’t be featuring on Kirsty’s Homemade Christmas any time soon, few hours spent making gifts and cards for family and friends this Christmas feels like a special time spent with the kids.

There are so many ideas out there that it can be difficult to know where to start, so here are a few favourites that little fingers will love to create.

Card crafts

Making and printing cards can have the kids absorbed for hours. Linocut prints are a great option for teenagers or parents, while block printing is a safer plan for tiny hands. This is a great way to produce a big batch of cards and once you are happy with your final design you can reprint time and time again.

If printing isn’t your thing, cards can be decorated with anything from paper cut outs to spare buttons or fabric scraps. Take the time to experiment with different designs and techniques before settling on a theme.

Clay decorations

Make your own air dry clay from the many recipes available online or buy the ready-made stuff from a local craft shop and get creating. Cookie cutters make it easy to create festive hearts and stars and the dried shapes can be strung together, hung on the tree or painted and stuck on to cards and pictures to post to granny.

Mini wreaths

Anything made miniature makes a cute craft for kids and Christmas wreaths are no exception. Head into the garden to find the material to twist into a wreath base or find some ready made versions in craft shops or online. Keep it simple with a few berries and sprigs of greenery or add some handmade details and ribbon. These diminutive wreaths look great on door handles or gift wrapping.

Loo roll lovelies

Why not take your toilet roll crafts up a level and create a super cute Christmas character. Made from a cardboard tube base, there is no need to buy anything new for this craft. Hats made from holey or off socks along with music cut from old books or magazines add a really personal touch.

The kids will have great fun coming up with their own characters and love the idea of using stinky old socks!