SPONSORED: Arboath fish and chip shop serves up the secrets to its success

The Bellrock is a long established, family owned fish and chip shop, proudly serving the locals and visitors of Arbroath, Scotland.

The team at The Bellrock believes the key to success is not only helpful and friendly service, but high quality produce. Indeed, for a long time, The Bellrock was the only fish and chips business in Scotland to hold the sea fish quality award.

Now serving a variety of delicious golden crispy suppers, fish and chips, authentic Italian pizzas, flaming grilled burgers and much more, The Bellrock‘s efforts have earned them considerable prestige.

They hold a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, were named as Tay FM’s Chip Shop of the Year, Scottish Enterprise’s Award for Fish & Chip shop of the Year 2019 and Restaurant Guru’s Award for Best Fast Food in 2019.

Customers travel from miles around to sample the exclusive items on The Bellrock’s menu, such as The Bellrock Smokie, Spicy Fish and Masala Fish – all invented inhouse! They were the first chip shop ever to batter the famous Arbroath Smokie and the dish remains unique to The Bellrock.

The entirety of The Bellrock’s menu is made from fresh ingredients which are artistically prepared by master chefs – from desserts to main dishes.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We are often told that we are the only restaurant in Scotland that do a Fish and Chip Buffet!

“Our buffet is great for everyone and proves to be very popular especially during holiday seasons. We have Something to suit everyone from Battered Haddock and Spicy Fish to White Pudding, King Rib, Sausage and more.

“None of this would be achievable without our outstanding staff. Our core staff including our chefs, fryers & waitresses have been with us over ten years so they’re very experienced and amazing at what they do. We employ over 20 people and they take pride in their roles, likewise we will always do our best to keep them happy.”

For the convenience of their valued customers, The Bellrock is open seven days a week, 12-10pm. All orders can be placed either at shop counter with super friendly staff or, for convenience, can be called in and collected. If you can’t make your way to The Bellrock, they also have a super-fast delivery service that covers all of Arbroath and as far as Carnoustie and Friockheim.

The Bellrock is more than just a restaurant and takeaway, however, and it supports as many local causes as possible. This year alone the business has donated over £1,000 to various causes, including the sponsorship of Forfar Farmington Football Club’s girls’ team, the provision of kits for Arbroath Community Sports Club’s football for boys under ten, Charity Week Dundee, raffles for Arbroath Football Club and, this year, they donated an Advent calendar to every pupil at Ladyloan Primary School. They have also supported TayFM Cash for Kids for the past few years and plan to continue to do so, as the money raised has a direct local impact on the Angus community.

Although it has recently changed ownership, the original owner of The Bellrock, a family friend of its new landlords, still comes in regularly to make sure things are in order!

Since taking on the restaurant, its new owners have made a lot of changes, with many more plans in the pipeline – both for the restaurant and the takeaway. They aim use an upgraded frying oil in the new future, filtering it twice a day, as well as using higher quality fish and the best potatoes available for their freshly cut chips. These premium ingredients will ultimately help The Bellrock provide its customers with highest possible quality fish and chips.

As well making changes to the ingredients they use, The Bellrock has plans to create an entirely new restaurant menu, and are currently in the process of a huge renovation.

For more information on what The Bellrock has to offer and its takeaway service, visit its website here.